Huawei Facilitates Operator Cloud Transformation to Unleash the Value of Connectivity

SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Song, President of Huawei Carrier BG Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, spoke today about the company's newest plans for operator cloud transformation at the Carrier Cloud Transformation Summit during Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week. He explained how Huawei is excited to support these transformations by helping increase network value, accelerate service innovation, and optimize telecom operations to unleash the benefits of connectivity.

Cloud is becoming a crucial part of industrial digital transformation, and is now considered a key economic factor because of its ability to reshape the economic structure and market landscape of individual industries.

The telecom industry has already entered in a critical stage of its own cloud transformation, resulting in many new opportunities and challenges. 15% of operators are expected to develop and fully implement a comprehensive cloud strategy by the end of 2023, resulting in a telecommunications cloud market worth hundreds of billions of dollars. To support this expansion and take advantage of the new markets these technologies are creating, operators must prioritize the construction of more efficient and agile ICT infrastructure.

Peng Song speaking at the Carrier Cloud Transformation Summit during Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week (PRNewswire)

Peng believes that operators' cloud transformation should be based on communication technology (CT) and that operators should be leveraging the unique strengths of the telecom industry and cloud transformation to magnify the value of their networks and services.

He emphasized that there are three areas operators must focus on to seize the opportunities being presented:

First, in terms of network value, operators need to expand network boundaries with the cloud and improve network value in the B2B market to make sure these advancements benefit more customers. Networks are operators' core assets, and operators can take this advantage and advance cloud transformation in a synergistic way.

In China, Huawei provides network and edge cloud capabilities to enable operators to provide their enterprise customers with solutions for higher productivity, enlarging their addressable market by 25%.

Second, in terms of digital innovation, operators need to build cloud platforms for digital service innovation that they can use to launch new services more quickly. Collaborative cloud platforms that bridge telecom services and digital services will further accelerate innovation and improve their customer acquisition capabilities.

In Europe, Huawei has already helped operators migrate development environments, test environments, and hundreds of services to the Huawei Cloud platform. This has helped some operators shorten the time-to-market for new services by 75% through the use of an agile development platform and telecom PaaS capabilities.

Third, in terms of telecom operations, operators need to use pre-integrated cloud solutions specifically designed for the telecom industry to support sustainable growth of their primary business. Telecom cloud transformation requires cloud platforms that have a distributed architecture able to meet the data security and management requirements of adaptive telecom service architectures. A rational time line of cloud transformation is also necessary to ensure services are robustly migrated to the cloud.

In Asia, Huawei has deployed distributed clouds to handle a diverse range of operator services and features, and used Huawei's distributed data lake to conduct correlated data analyses for different services, improving the 5G package marketing success rate by 180%.

Peng closed out his address stating that, to succeed in cloud transformation and provide quality services to customers, it is important that operators establish strategic partnerships with those who deeply understand the telecom industry and knows how to leverage the strengths of telecom. By the end of 2021, Huawei had worked extensively with more than 120 operators globally on cloud services. Huawei has committed to further investing into ICT and leveraging its localized service capabilities worldwide to accelerate operators' cloud transformation and unleash the benefits of connectivity.

The Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week is held from July 18 to July 21 in Shenzhen, China. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as 5.5G, green development, and digital transformation to envision shared success in the digital economy. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/winwin-innovation-week .

