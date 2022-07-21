Baidu Unveils Next-Gen Autonomous Vehicle, Ready to Provide Driverless Robotaxi Half of Taxi Fares

Apollo RT6 is purposefully designed for fully autonomous driving, with a detachable steering wheel unlocking space for a more versatile in-car experience.

With a dramatically lowered production cost of 250,000 RMB per unit, Apollo RT6 is set to join the Apollo Go ride-hailing service starting in 2023, expanding consistently to reach tens of thousands of units.

The model, with L4 autonomous driving capability, features 1200 TOPS of computing power and robust sensor architecture for complex urban environments.

BEIJING, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong internet foundation, today unveiled its next-generation fully autonomous vehicle (AV) Apollo RT6, an all-electric, production-ready model with a detachable steering wheel. Designed for complex urban environments, Apollo RT6 will be put into operation in China in 2023 on Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service. With a per unit cost of RMB 250,000 (~$37,000), the arrival of Apollo RT6 is set to accelerate AV deployment at scale, bringing the world closer to a future of driverless shared mobility.

With a detachable steering wheel design, Apollo RT6 unlocks space for a more versatile in-car experience (PRNewswire)

"This massive cost reduction will enable us to deploy tens of thousands of AVs across China. We are moving towards a future where taking a robotaxi will be half the cost of taking a taxi today," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu, at Baidu World 2022, the company's flagship technology conference.

As Baidu's 6th generation AV, Apollo RT6 is distinct from previous generations that were otherwise retrofitted on conventional vehicles. The steering wheel-free design unleashes more space to craft unique interiors, allowing for the installation of extra seating, vending machines, desktops, or gaming consoles. At 4760mm long with a wheelbase of 2830mm, the rider-first Apollo RT6 delivers comfort with independent rear seating, ample rear legroom of 1050mm, a purely flat floor and an intelligent interaction system. The Apollo RT6 exterior features a revolutionary look that seamlessly integrates sensors on the sunroof alongside interactive lights and intelligent electric sliding doors to further enhance the riding experience.

Apollo RT6 integrates Baidu's most advanced L4 autonomous driving system, powered by automotive-grade dual computing units with a computing power of up to 1200 TOPS. The vehicle utilizes 38 sensors, including 8 LiDARs and 12 cameras, to obtain highly accurate, long-range detection on all sides. The safety and reliability of Apollo RT6 are backed by a massive trove of real-world data, a total test mileage of over 32 million kilometers (~20 million miles) driven by Baidu's AV to date.

Speaking at Baidu World 2022, Zhenyu Li, senior corporate vice president of Baidu and general manager of Intelligent Driving Group (IDG), said the autonomous driving capability of Apollo RT6 is equivalent to a skilled driver with 20 years of experience.

Apollo RT6 is the first vehicle model built on Xinghe, Baidu's self-developed automotive E/E architecture specially for fully autonomous driving. The vehicle is 100% automotive-grade and has full redundancy throughout both hardware and autonomous driving software.

The creation of Apollo RT6 marks another milestone for Baidu to achieve its goal of providing safer, greener and more efficient mobility solutions. As the world's largest robotaxi service provider, Apollo Go has expanded to 10 cities in China since its launch in 2020, including all first-tier cities, and provided more than 1 million orders.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on the NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888." One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Media Contact

Intlcomm@baidu.com

Baidu Apollo RT6 Fully Autonomous Vehicle Side Shot (PRNewswire)

Baidu Apollo RT6 Exterior (PRNewswire)

Baidu Apollo RT6 Interior (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.