Brooklyn Bedding Earns Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) Certification

PHOENIX, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Bedding —manufacturer, retailer, and pioneer of the online mattress—announced today that its brand-new, 648,165-square-foot facility has received Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification, recognized as the highest organic textile standard in the world. The third-party certification recognizes the gold standard that Brooklyn Bedding embraces, ensuring that every component of an organic mattress is constructed with GOTS-certified materials, ethical labor practices, and is backed by independent certification of the entire textile supply chain.

Brooklyn Bedding is one of the only American made manufacturers and retailers of custom mattresses. A family-owned business since 1995, the company was a pioneer of the bed-in-a-box concept, shipping its handcrafted mattresses directly to customers nationwide as early as 2008. (PRNewsfoto/Brooklyn Bedding) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to receive the prestigious GOTS certification and begin our journey of manufacturing organic mattresses in our brand-new, world-class facility," said John Merwin, Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "Achieving this certification was a goal from the very beginning and we are excited to now offer organic, US-based manufacturing practices and in turn, eco-friendly and sustainable products to our customers."

To receive GOTS certification, Brooklyn Bedding passed a series of rigorous examinations and inspections, including an assessment of its processing and storage system, an inspection of the chemical inputs, and social criteria checks. The certification also ensures a thorough quality assurance check is performed on all GOTS-certified products before they are packaged and delivered to the customer.

"We're pleased to recognize Brooklyn Bedding has achieved GOTS certification," said Lori Wyman, GOTS Representative for North America. "They are now listed in the GOTS Certified suppliers database for organic textiles on our website by typing in 'Mattress' or 'Brooklyn Bedding' in the free text field and selecting United States."

GOTS was developed in 2006 as a worldwide standard to ensure the organic status and socially responsible manufacturing of textiles through the entire supply chain including fiber production, processing, and manufacturing. The certification sets the benchmark for a universal understanding of environmentally friendly production systems and social accountability in the organic textile sector.

To learn more about the GOTS certification, visit Brooklyn Bedding in showroom B-1108 at Las Vegas Summer Market from July 24-28, 2022.

For more information on Brooklyn Bedding, please visit www.brooklynbedding.com .

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high-quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

GOTS is the stringent voluntary global standard for the entire post-harvest processing (including spinning, knitting, weaving, dyeing and manufacturing) of apparel and home textiles made with certified organic fiber (such as organic cotton and organic wool), and includes both environmental and social criteria. Key provisions include a ban on the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), highly hazardous chemicals (such as azo dyes and formaldehyde), and child labor, while requiring strong social compliance management systems and strict wastewater treatment practices. GOTS was developed by leading international standard setters - Organic Trade Association (U.S.), Japan Organic Cotton Association, International Association Natural Textile Industry (Germany), and Soil Association (UK) to define globally recognized requirements that ensure the organic status of textiles, from field to finished product. GOTS is a non-profit organization which is self-financed. For more information, please see www.global-standard.org and follow @globalorganictextilestandard on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

