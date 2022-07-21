New Zero-Staff, Technology-Enabled Gym Iron 24 To Open First Location In September In Pearland, Texas

Innovative Gym Franchise to Open Showcase Location In Its Hometown, Featuring Fitness + Recovery and a 100% Digital Member Experience.

HOUSTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New fitness + recovery franchise Iron 24 announced today its first-ever corporate gym location following the announcement of the brand's launch nationwide. Iron 24's first location will be located in Westside Plaza at 5070 W. Broadway, Pearland, Texas – less than eight miles from the company's Pearland headquarters. Several other corporate and franchised-owned locations nationwide will be announced nationwide throughout greater Houston and other major markets in the second half of 2022 and into 2023.

Iron 24 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Iron 24) (PRNewswire)

Following the recently finalized lease agreement, East Pearland's 4,200 square foot space is slated to open in September. The gym will be unstaffed and technology-enabled, with membership, access and feedback fully managed through the Iron 24 mobile app. The company has eliminated common frustrations like prolonged signups, upsells, contracts and inconvenient hours plaguing members at other gyms. Amenities include classic free weights, cardio and functional areas and recovery rooms with features such as red light therapy.

"Iron 24 is a refreshing, tech-forward take on the traditional gym experience — a perfect addition to Pearland's line-up of innovative retail and consumer businesses," said Marty Flanagan, brand president of Iron 24. "As we continue to seek big and bold ideas for Iron 24, we look forward to welcoming the Pearland community to our first-ever Iron 24 location this fall."

The tech-forward gym concept has been long in development at FranchiCzar , Iron 24's parent company. Also based in Pearland, TX, FranchiCzar is a developer of franchise concepts, software and services designed to help franchise brands scale their growth.

Pearland, located on the southern end of the Greater Houston area, is a quaint suburb community with a small-town feel that is driving demand for innovative and disruptive technology-driven concepts to push further into the digital age.

"We are beyond excited to begin Iron 24's journey right here in our backyard," said David Graham, chief operating officer of FranchiCzar. "As we look to expand Iron 24 throughout the country, we are thrilled to contribute to the greater Houston community by providing a unique gym experience to people on their fitness + recovery journey."

With the inaugural corporate locations primed to serve as strong proof of concept for the new brand, Iron 24 is simultaneously recruiting candidates to play an essential role in driving the brand's growth via franchising.

Iron 24 is seeking qualified potential franchise owners in the U.S. The initial investment for an Iron 24 franchise is approximately $91,950 to $288,850 in the U.S. Prospective franchisees should visit iron24.com/franchising to learn more and request additional information.

More information on Iron 24 and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at iron24.com .

About Iron 24

Iron 24 puts people in control of their fitness through simplicity, technology and convenience. Based in Houston, TX, Iron 24 was created by a team of fitness, franchising and technology experts who set out to remove barriers to gym ownership and membership. The result is a 100% digital gym experience that's more affordable, easier to use and equipped with a full array of top-quality equipment, including free weights, cardio, functional and recovery areas.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Iron 24