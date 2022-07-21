Ortek to Launch Oral Care Prebiotic Soft Chew with Added Nutrients for Enamel, Bone, Immune and Cardiovascular Support

Multi-Action BasicBites Synergy Plus™ Poised to Capitalize on the Multibillion Dollar Oral Care, Supplement and Prebiotic Markets

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortek Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in developing and commercializing novel oral care technologies, has announced its plans to extend its successful BasicBites ® product line later this year with the introduction of BasicBites Synergy Plus™ soft chew. This revolutionary patent pending product combines Ortek's breakthrough microbiome oral care technology with vital nutrients to help support tooth enamel and maintain healthy bones and immune and cardiovascular systems.

BasicBites Synergy Plus will further strengthen Ortek's ability to capitalize on opportunities in the global oral care, supplement, and prebiotic markets which last year were valued at approximately $200 billion. The company is also developing additional BasicBites line extensions that it plans to announce soon.

"Our products have been well received by our loyal and growing customer base of thousands of consumers and dental professionals," said Mitchell Goldberg, President of Ortek Therapeutics, Inc. As this new product line extension shows, we continually find new ways to take advantage of our university developed microbiome oral care technology."

What makes BasicBites Synergy Plus a one-of-a-kind prebiotic and nutritional supplement is its patent pending formula which includes all of the following ingredients:

Arginine Bicarbonate and Calcium Carbonate which work together to create a healthy, balanced oral pH environment that protects teeth from harm caused by dry mouth–which effects 1 in 4 adults–and sugary foods and drinks. Arginine, an amino acid, nourishes the beneficial pH-raising bacteria discovered in dental plaque, resulting in immediate and sustained buffering on tooth surfaces that helps neutralize harmful plaque acids-a prebiotic process. The calcium carbonate also enriches tooth enamel and bones and plays an important role in supporting the health of cardiovascular, muscular and nervous systems.

K2VITAL®, a novel K2 MK-7 formula superior to other Vitamin K2 supplements . Vitamin K2 facilitates the transport and integration of calcium into bones and teeth. It helps maintain a normal calcium balance in arteries, which may inhibit their calcification and prevent or slow the progression of arterial stiffness. This novel formulation from Kappa Bioscience maintains Vitamin K2's potency in higher pH products such as BasicBites Synergy Plus.

Vitamin D3 which helps the body absorb calcium into the bloodstream and has a vital role in maintaining strong teeth and bones. It also helps support a strong immune system and respiratory and neuromuscular functions and could play a role in maintaining cardiovascular health and metabolizing blood glucose.

About Ortek

Ortek Therapeutics, Inc. is a global leader in developing and commercializing cutting-edge oral care technologies. For more information on the company, visit ortekinc.com .

