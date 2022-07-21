Premier Boxing Fitness Brand SPARBAR® Hires Capital Advisory Black Pearl Investments For Strategic Business Growth In The U.S.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARBAR®, a UK-based fitness brand with extensive intellectual properties in the boxing sport equipment space, hires Black Pearl Investments, a New York City-based business and capital markets advisory firm for effective turnaround management, risk mitigation, restructuring, and interim management advice for aggressive expansion plans on the U.S. market post-pandemic.

SPARBAR® Ltd., the parent company that owns the intellectual property (IP) created the original sporting equipment called the SPARBAR® PRO, an all-in-one sparring partner that hit the market by storm since its official launch in the UK in 2016 at the Leisure Industry Week Expo, followed by the usage of boxing world champions and international celebrities such as Apl.de.Ap (Black Eyed Peas), Roy Jones Jr, Kevin Hart, Scott Adkins and Michael Bisping. The innovative training device became a viral hit in the home workout consumer market in the UK. It focuses on honing boxing skills for both the competitive boxer or professional martial artist to developing new fitness enthusiasts and amateurs, alike.

Since then, a host of other complementary boxing training equipment has been spawned to bolster the core device along with the development of apparel and nutritional products underway. "The potential is endless when you consider apparel, technology and gaming," comments SPARBAR® founding visionary, Jasvinder "Jazz" Gill Singh.

Singh further says "it is time to strategically strengthen our U.S. based operations with American licensee-partner, SPARBAR Inc., as we look to improve our management and execution capabilities."

The U.S. markets effort is supported by the experience, input and business acumen of J.R. Chantengco, managing director of Black Pearl Investments, who has been hired to lead the rebuilding process and raising private investment capital that will greatly improve the company in the areas of proper inventory to support growing consumer demand for the emerging premier boxing fitness brand along with studying its operations, production, finance, sales and marketing aspects, which are vital for a successful company and requirements for accessing the public capital markets in the future.

The original SPARBAR® products are available at sparbar.com.

