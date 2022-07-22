Roche to showcase latest innovations in diagnostic solutions at American Association of Clinical Chemistry 2022 Clinical Lab Expo

Exhibit booth will highlight solutions that offer new ways to address today's most critical lab challenges and deliver better patient care.

Roche will debut the Idea Lab series, where industry experts share insights on healthcare topics such as health equity, access, staffing pressures and data optimization.

INDIANAPOLIS and CHICAGO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO,ROG) (OTCQX: RHHBY) will showcase a cutting-edge interactive and solutions-focused exhibit at the 2022 American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo, July 24-28 in Chicago.

The Roche exhibit booth (No. 2002) will feature the latest solutions that can connect laboratory systems, analyze data and drive new efficiencies so labs have more time to focus on delivering better patient care. To address current laboratory challenges, Roche will also introduce the Roche Idea Lab, where experts in areas critical to laboratory success will provide key insights. These areas include a lab's success in health equity and testing access, staffing pressures, data optimization, and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cardiometabolic, neurodegenerative and infectious diseases.

"Laboratorians want to focus on the tasks that matter most, providing life-impacting results. There is a critical need for solutions that ease staffing pressures and improve testing capacity and access," said Matt Sause, president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America. "Addressing these challenges together is essential to providing patient care, and we are excited that the Roche booth will showcase innovative and integrated solutions that address these needs."

The Roche exhibit booth will feature demonstrations of 18 innovative systems including:

cobas® pro and cobas® pure* serum work area solutions

cobas® 5800* molecular system

cobas® pulse*, a point-of-care professional glucose management solution

*Product not available for sale in the U.S. A 510(k) submission is pending with the Food and Drug Administration.

Roche will also present 11 interactive workshops as part of the Idea Lab to share best practices and provide answers on topics that matter most in today's evolving lab environment. For more information about Roche's participation at 2022 AACC and the Idea Lab Program, visit AACC.roche.com . Participation this year is both virtual and in-person.

Featured sessions include:

Tuesday, July 26

Apprenticeship programs to help address staffing shortages | 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. CDT

Cecilia M. Thompson, M.S., Ph.D., medical director, infectious diseases, TriCore Reference Laboratories

Navify's digital ecosystems: The future of healthcare | 10:45 - 11:15 a.m. CDT

Nam K. Tran, Ph.D., Director, pathology biorepository; professor, Division of clinical pathology, UC Davis Health

The sugary slope of type II diabetes to heart failure | 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CDT

Panelists from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and University of California, San Francisco

Inclusive by design: How the lab can drive health equity and access | 1:00 - 1:45 p.m. CDT

Gary Puckrien, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, National Minority Quality Forum

Octavia Peck Palmer, Ph.D., assistant professor of critical care medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; president-elect, American Association of Clinical Chemistry

Successful change happens with people | 2:15 - 2:45 p.m. CDT

Jennifer Lamb, system implementation program director, Roche Diagnostics

Antimicrobial stewardship in the emergency department | 3:00 - 3:45 p.m. CDT

Larissa May, M.D., director of emergency department and outpatient antibiotic stewardship, UC Davis Health; antibiotic stewardship lead, VA Northern California Healthcare System

Wednesday, July 27

A unique approach to training to help address staffing shortages | 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. CDT

A panel from Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories

Insights and impact of home testing and self-collection | 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CDT

Panelists from TriCore Reference Laboratories, Washington University School of Medicine and St. Louis County Sexual Health Clinic, Seattle Children's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital

Structure, strategy and people: How Roche Healthcare Consulting helps optimize your testing menu | 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. CDT

A panel from Roche Healthcare Consulting

Optimize workflow and staff with cobas® infinity | 2:00 - 2:30 p.m. CDT

Jim Poppen, system manager, laboratory, Iowa Methodist Medical Center, UnityPoint Health – Des Moines

Automation: Solutions for now, vision for the future | 2:00 - 2:30 p.m. CDT

A panel from Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories and UnityPoint Health

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. The cobas® pulse and the cobas® pure are in development and are not available for sale in the US.

