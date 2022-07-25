Houston Attorney Hannah Roblyer Joins Appellate Powerhouse Alexander Dubose & Jefferson

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas appellate firm Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP is pleased to welcome Hannah Roblyer to the firm's Houston office.

With a background in complex commercial trial and appellate work, Ms. Roblyer will continue her state and federal appellate practice with particular attention to collaborating with trial teams pre- and post-verdict. She joins the firm from Beck Redden LLP. Before entering private practice, she clerked for the Honorable Ronald B. King, Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge for the Western District of Texas.

"We have had the good fortune to work with Hannah on a number of matters and have been looking for the right opportunity to ask her to join us," said ADJ managing partner Marcy Hogan Greer . "Hannah is one of this state's brightest young appellate stars and we are excited to be able to add her to our team."

Ms. Roblyer earned her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and holds an undergraduate degree in Forensic and Investigative Sciences from Texas A&M University. She is one of the coaches for the University of Texas School of Law's National Bankruptcy Moot Court team and is an attorney mentor through the University of Houston Law Center's Pre-Law Pipeline Program.

"The attorneys at Alexander Dubose & Jefferson are proven leaders in the Texas appellate space, shaping the law in the courtroom while exhibiting unmatched professionalism and kindness," said Ms. Roblyer. "I'm inspired by the opportunity to join such a prestigious group and cannot wait to practice with my new colleagues."

About Alexander Dubose & Jefferson

Attorneys at Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP collaborate closely with clients at all stages of litigation. The firm provides multiple layers of experience and expertise, including pretrial strategy to maximize the odds of a favorable outcome at trial; in-trial support including error preservation, issue identification, trial briefing, and jury-charge work; post-trial management; and all aspects of appellate proceedings. The firm has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. In addition to a former Chief Justice and Justice of the Texas Supreme Court, the firm's lawyers include a former Justice of the Houston Fourteenth Court of Appeals, and multiple former staff attorneys and law clerks of the Supreme Court of Texas and the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fifth and Sixth Circuits. The firm has numerous lawyers recognized for excellence in Texas appellate law by Chambers USA, America's Leading Lawyers for Business, Best Lawyers in America, and Texas Super Lawyers. To learn more about Alexander Dubose & Jefferson, visit https://www.adjtlaw.com .

