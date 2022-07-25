Potomac Edison Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training Program

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has hired nine recent graduates of Power Systems Institute (PSI), the company's award-winning, two-year educational program that helps prepare the next generation of line and substation workers FirstEnergy's 10 electric utility companies.

The new employees include seven lineworkers who recently graduated from the company's PSI program established with Blue Ridge Community & Technical College in Martinsburg, West Virginia, in 2015. Two new substation electricians graduated from Pierpont Community & Technical College in Fairmont, West Virginia.

"Our Power Systems Institute develops top-quality, well-educated men and women for the electric utility industry," said Linda Moss, president of FirstEnergy's Maryland Operations. "We look forward to these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new Potomac Edison lines employees, along with their work locations and hometowns, include:

Augusta Service Center – Dillion Fuller , Augusta, West Virginia

Berkeley Springs Service Center – Trevor Rice , Cumberland, Maryland

Martinsburg Service Center – Nicholas Sauble , Hagerstown, Maryland

Mt. Airy Service Center – Travis Topper , Taneytown, Maryland ; Gavin Edwards , Middletown, Maryland

Thurmont Service Center – Owen Sgaggero , Cumberland, Maryland

Williamsport Service Center – Alex Nee , Smithsburg, Maryland

The new Potomac Edison substation employees with their work locations and hometowns include:

Martinsburg Service Center – Dalton Earhart , Gore, Virginia

Williamsport Service Center – Blain Moore , Grafton, West Virginia

The PSI curriculum for lineworkers requires two and a half days each week spent at Blue Ridge Community & Technical College, with the remainder of the week spent at a Potomac Edison training facility in Williamsport, Maryland. Similarly, substation electricians spend two and a half days each week at Pierpont Community & Technical College completing academic course work and the remainder of time at the Potomac Edison training facility. All students focus on safe work practices and procedures in the electrical environment. The graduates earned an associate of applied science degree in Electric Utility Technology.

Since the program was developed in 2000, FirstEnergy has hired more than 2,400 line workers and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and West Virginia.

For information about how to enroll in the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or visit www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Potomac Edison serves about 275,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties in Maryland and 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

