Washington Trust Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced second quarter 2022 net income of $20.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.5 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Washington Trust posted good second quarter results, reflecting the strength of our business model which has provided a consistent and diverse stream of earnings over time," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our continued commitment to our customers, who value our trusted advice and personal service, has been key to our continued success during these uncertain economic times."

Selected financial highlights for the second quarter include:

Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 16.11% and 1.37%, respectively, compared to 12.04% and 1.14%, respectively, for the preceding quarter.

Net interest income totaled $37.5 million in the second quarter, up by $2.4 million , or 7%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of rising market interest rates.

Asset and credit quality metrics continue to remain strong. In the second quarter a negative $3.0 million provision for credit losses (or a benefit) was recognized. Net recoveries in the second quarter were $10 thousand .

Total residential real estate loan originations amounted to $350 million in the second quarter, up by $79 million , or 29%, from the preceding quarter.

Total loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans amounted to an all-time high of $4.5 billion , up by $207 million , or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $325 million , or 8%, from the balance at June 30, 2021 .

In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.5 billion at June 30, 2022 , down by $178 million , or 4%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $555 million , or 14%, from the balance at June 30, 2021 .

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $37.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, up by $2.4 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin was 2.71% for the second quarter, up by 14 basis points from the preceding quarter. Net interest income and the net interest margin were impacted by accelerated net deferred fee amortization associated with PPP loans that were forgiven by the Small Business Administration. In the second quarter of 2022, accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans amounted to $323 thousand, or 2 basis points, compared to $819 thousand, or 6 basis points, in the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of this item for both periods, the net interest margin was 2.69% in the second quarter of 2022, up by 18 basis points, from 2.51% in the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets increased by $25 million . The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 3.03%, up by 20 basis points from the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans for both periods, the yield on interest-earning assets was 3.01%, up by 24 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of higher market interest rates.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $69 million , due to an increase of $151 million in average in-market deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $82 million in average wholesale funding balances. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2022 was 0.42%, up by 9 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $15.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, down by $1.3 million, or 8%, from the first quarter of 2022. Linked quarter changes included:

Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, down by $465 thousand , or 4%, on a linked quarter basis. This included a decrease in asset-based revenues, which declined by $570 thousand , or 6%, from the preceding quarter. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in transaction-based revenues of $105 thousand , or 33%, from the preceding quarter, concentrated in tax servicing fee income.



Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to $6.7 billion at June 30, 2022 , down by $843 million , or 11%, from March 31 , 2022. The decrease reflected net investment depreciation of $816 million and net client asset outflows of $27 million in the second quarter of 2022. The average balance of AUA for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by approximately $490 million , or 7%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.

Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, down by $1.4 million , or 41%, from the first quarter of 2022, largely reflecting a lower volume of loans sold to the secondary market and a shift to a higher proportion of loans originated for retention in portfolio. Realized gains on sales of loans decreased by $1.4 million , or 42%. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $80 million in the second quarter of 2022, down by $50 million , or 39%, from the preceding quarter.

Loan related derivative income was $669 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, up by $368 thousand from the preceding quarter, reflecting an increase in commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $31.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, down by $142 thousand, or 0.5%, from the first quarter of 2022. Linked quarter changes included:

Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $20.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, down by $621 thousand , or 3%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting lower payroll taxes and a reduction in share-based compensation expense. In addition, the benefit of higher deferred labor (a contra expense) largely associated with the higher proportion of residential real estate loan originations for retention in portfolio, was partially offset by volume-related increases in mortgage originator compensation expense.

Advertising and promotion expense was up by $373 thousand , or 106%, from the preceding quarter, largely due to the timing of such activities.

Income Tax

Income tax expense totaled $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, up by $885 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely due to a higher level of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 21.1%, compared to 21.3% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2022 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.5%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $1.0 billion at June 30, 2022, up by $12 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2022, reflecting purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities, which were partially offset by a temporary decline in fair value of available for sale securities and routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities. Purchases of debt securities in the second quarter 2022 totaled $92 million, with a weighted average yield of 3.88%. The securities portfolio represented 17% of total assets at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $4.5 billion at June 30, 2022, up by $196 million, or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Commercial loans decreased by $14 million , or 1%, from March 31, 2022 , which included a net reduction in PPP loans of $11 million . Excluding PPP loans, commercial loans decreased by $3 million , or 0.1%, from March 31, 2022 , reflecting payoffs and pay-downs of approximately $133 million , partially offset by originations and advances of approximately $130 million .



As of June 30, 2022 , the carrying value of PPP loans was $2 million and included net unamortized loan origination fee balances of $83 thousand .

Residential real estate loans increased by $188 million , or 11%, from March 31, 2022 . In the second quarter of 2022, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $264 million , an increase of $99 million , or 60%, from the preceding quarter.

The consumer loan portfolio increased by $21 million , or 8%, from the balance at March 31, 2022 , reflecting growth in home equity lines and loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

At June 30, 2022, in-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.5 billion, down by $178 million, or 4%, from the end of the preceding quarter, concentrated in institutional money market accounts. Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $459 million, up by $57 million, or 14%, from March 31, 2022. Total deposits amounted to $5.0 billion at June 30, 2022, down by $121 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter.

FHLB advances totaled $328 million at June 30, 2022, up by $273 million, or 496%, from March 31, 2022, as higher levels of wholesale funding were utilized to fund balance sheet growth.

Asset Quality

Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $12.4 million, or 0.28% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $12.6 million, or 0.29% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Total past due loans amounted to $8.6 million, or 0.19% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $7.0 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at March 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $36.3 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $39.2 million, or 0.92% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.3 million at March 31, 2022.

There was a negative $3.0 million provision for credit losses (or a benefit) recognized in the second quarter of 2022, compared to a positive $100 thousand provision for credit losses (or a charge) recognized in the preceding quarter. The negative provision in the second quarter of 2022 reflected a continuation of low loss rates, strong asset and credit quality metrics, as well as our current estimate of forecasted economic conditions. In the second quarter of 2022, net recoveries of $10 thousand were recognized, compared to net recoveries of $148 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $476.6 million at June 30, 2022, down by $36.6 million, or 7%, from March 31, 2022. The decline was largely due to a decrease of $38.6 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity, reflecting a temporary decrease in the fair value of available for sale securities. In addition, the change in shareholders' equity also included $9.4 million in dividend declarations and a net increase in treasury stock of $7.3 million, partially offset by net income of $20.0 million.

In the second quarter of 2022, Washington Trust repurchased 175,408 shares, at an average price of $48.93 and a total cost of $8.6 million, under its stock repurchase program.

Capital levels at June 30, 2022 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.51% at June 30, 2022, compared to 14.15% at March 31, 2022. Book value per share was $27.73 at June 30, 2022, compared to $29.61 at March 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The dividend was paid on July 8, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.

Conference Call

Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, business highlights and outlook on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-844-200-6205 and enter Access Code 790165. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering the Replay Access Code 914070. The audio replay will be available through August 9, 2022. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's website, https://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through September 30, 2022.

Background

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:

ongoing disruptions in our business and operations, and changes in consumer behavior due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

changes in political, business and economic conditions, including inflation, or legislative or regulatory initiatives;

the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;

ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;

interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;

reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;

decreases in the value of securities and other assets;

changes in loan demand and collectability;

increases in defaults and charge-off rates;

changes in the size and nature of our competition;

changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines;

operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;

reputational risks; and

changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $95,544 $224,807 $175,259 $297,039 $127,743 Short-term investments 3,079 3,289 3,234 3,349 4,463 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 22,656 15,612 40,196 48,705 31,492 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,020,469 1,008,184 1,042,859 1,045,833 1,052,577 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 16,300 8,452 13,031 15,094 22,757 Loans:









Total loans 4,479,822 4,283,852 4,272,925 4,286,404 4,299,800 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 36,317 39,236 39,088 41,711 41,879 Net loans 4,443,505 4,244,616 4,233,837 4,244,693 4,257,921 Premises and equipment, net 29,694 28,878 28,908 28,488 29,031 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,098 28,816 26,692 27,518 28,329 Investment in bank-owned life insurance 100,807 93,192 92,592 92,974 92,355 Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,981 5,198 5,414 5,631 5,853 Other assets 153,849 123,046 125,196 129,410 135,550 Total assets $5,982,891 $5,847,999 $5,851,127 $6,002,643 $5,851,980 Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $888,981 $911,990 $945,229 $950,974 $901,801 Interest-bearing deposits 4,117,648 4,215,960 4,034,822 4,107,168 3,823,858 Total deposits 5,006,629 5,127,950 4,980,051 5,058,142 4,725,659 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 328,000 55,000 145,000 222,592 408,592 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 Operating lease liabilities 30,491 31,169 29,010 29,810 30,558 Other liabilities 118,456 98,007 109,577 114,100 116,634 Total liabilities 5,506,257 5,334,807 5,286,319 5,447,325 5,304,124 Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 Paid-in capital 126,079 127,355 126,511 126,265 125,442 Retained earnings 475,889 465,295 458,310 447,566 437,927 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (118,041) (79,451) (19,981) (18,128) (15,128) Treasury stock, at cost (8,378) (1,092) (1,117) (1,470) (1,470) Total shareholders' equity 476,634 513,192 564,808 555,318 547,856 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,982,891 $5,847,999 $5,851,127 $6,002,643 $5,851,980

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months

Ended

Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans $36,602 $33,930 $36,882 $35,691 $34,820

$70,532 $68,979 Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 258 232 387 298 405

490 846 Taxable interest on debt securities 4,918 4,230 3,929 3,683 3,441

9,148 6,683 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 63 67 98 95 110

130 243 Other interest income 188 78 60 56 32

266 65 Total interest and dividend income 42,029 38,537 41,356 39,823 38,808

80,566 76,816 Interest expense:















Deposits 3,963 3,103 2,977 2,789 2,961

7,066 6,624 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 413 244 547 872 1,001

657 2,381 Junior subordinated debentures 138 99 92 92 92

237 186 Total interest expense 4,514 3,446 3,616 3,753 4,054

7,960 9,191 Net interest income 37,515 35,091 37,740 36,070 34,754

72,606 67,625 Provision for credit losses (3,000) 100 (2,822) — —

(2,900) (2,000) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,515 34,991 40,562 36,070 34,754

75,506 69,625 Noninterest income:















Wealth management revenues 10,066 10,531 10,504 10,455 10,428

20,597 20,323 Mortgage banking revenues 2,082 3,501 4,332 6,373 5,994

5,583 17,921 Card interchange fees 1,303 1,164 1,282 1,265 1,316

2,467 2,449 Service charges on deposit accounts 763 668 766 673 635

1,431 1,244 Loan related derivative income 669 301 1,972 728 1,175

970 1,642 Income from bank-owned life insurance 615 601 1,144 618 607

1,216 1,163 Other income 354 393 307 408 438

747 1,825 Total noninterest income 15,852 17,159 20,307 20,520 20,593

33,011 46,567 Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits 20,381 21,002 21,524 22,162 22,082

41,383 43,609 Outsourced services 3,375 3,242 3,585 3,294 3,217

6,617 6,417 Net occupancy 2,174 2,300 2,145 2,134 2,042

4,474 4,170 Equipment 938 918 959 977 975

1,856 1,969 Legal, audit and professional fees 677 770 817 767 678

1,447 1,275 FDIC deposit insurance costs 402 366 391 482 374

768 719 Advertising and promotion 724 351 502 559 560

1,075 782 Amortization of intangibles 216 217 216 223 225

433 451 Debt prepayment penalties — — 2,700 — 895

— 4,230 Other expenses 2,190 2,053 2,380 1,922 1,964

4,243 4,103 Total noninterest expense 31,077 31,219 35,219 32,520 33,012

62,296 67,725 Income before income taxes 25,290 20,931 25,650 24,070 22,335

46,221 48,467 Income tax expense 5,333 4,448 5,462 5,319 4,875

9,781 10,536 Net income $19,957 $16,483 $20,188 $18,751 $17,460

$36,440 $37,931

















Net income available to common shareholders $19,900 $16,429 $20,128 $18,697 $17,408

$36,329 $37,823

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic 17,303 17,331 17,328 17,320 17,314

17,317 17,295 Diluted 17,414 17,482 17,469 17,444 17,436

17,451 17,445 Earnings per common share:















Basic $1.15 $0.95 $1.16 $1.08 $1.01

$2.10 $2.19 Diluted $1.14 $0.94 $1.15 $1.07 $1.00

$2.08 $2.17

















Cash dividends declared per share $0.54 $0.54 $0.54 $0.52 $0.52

$1.08 $1.04

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Share and Equity Related Data:









Book value per share $27.73 $29.61 $32.59 $32.06 $31.63 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $23.72 $25.62 $28.59 $28.05 $27.60 Market value per share $48.37 $52.50 $56.37 $52.98 $51.35 Shares issued at end of period 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,190 17,332 17,331 17,320 17,320











Capital Ratios (2):









Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.78 % 13.32 % 13.24 % 13.01 % 12.82 % Total risk-based capital 13.51 % 14.15 % 14.01 % 13.83 % 13.65 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.42 % 9.46 % 9.36 % 9.12 % 9.07 % Common equity tier 1 12.28 % 12.79 % 12.71 % 12.47 % 12.28 %











Balance Sheet Ratios:









Equity to assets 7.97 % 8.78 % 9.65 % 9.25 % 9.36 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 6.89 % 7.68 % 8.57 % 8.19 % 8.27 % Loans to deposits (3) 89.2 % 83.1 % 85.8 % 84.9 % 90.8 %







For the Six Months

Ended

For the Three Months Ended



Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Performance Ratios (4):















Net interest margin (5) 2.71 % 2.57 % 2.71 % 2.58 % 2.55 %

2.64 % 2.53 % Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets) 1.37 % 1.14 % 1.36 % 1.26 % 1.20 %

1.26 % 1.32 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 1.39 % 1.15 % 1.38 % 1.27 % 1.22 %

1.27 % 1.34 % Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity) 16.11 % 12.04 % 14.34 % 13.37 % 12.92 %

13.98 % 14.22 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 18.71 % 13.77 % 16.39 % 15.29 % 14.84 %

16.10 % 16.35 % Efficiency ratio (6) 58.2 % 59.7 % 60.7 % 57.5 % 59.6 %

59.0 % 59.3 %





(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for June 30, 2022 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Wealth Management Results















Wealth Management Revenues:















Asset-based revenues $9,641 $10,211 $10,417 $10,224 $9,991

$19,852 $19,574 Transaction-based revenues 425 320 87 231 437

745 749 Total wealth management revenues $10,066 $10,531 $10,504 $10,455 $10,428

$20,597 $20,323

















Assets Under Administration (AUA):















Balance at beginning of period $7,492,893 $7,784,211 $7,443,396 $7,441,519 $7,049,226

$7,784,211 $6,866,737 Net investment (depreciation) appreciation & income (816,290) (388,733) 358,796 (4,830) 368,383

(1,205,023) 577,336 Net client asset inflows (outflows) (26,506) 97,415 (17,981) 6,707 23,910

70,909 (2,554) Balance at end of period $6,650,097 $7,492,893 $7,784,211 $7,443,396 $7,441,519

$6,650,097 $7,441,519

















Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 91 % 92 % 92 % 91 % 92 %

91 % 92 %

















Mortgage Banking Results















Mortgage Banking Revenues:















Realized gains on loan sales, net (1) $1,917 $3,327 $5,695 $5,750 $8,562

$5,244 $22,307 Changes in fair value, net (2) (330) (242) (1,594) 467 (2,543)

(572) (4,431) Loan servicing fee income, net (3) 495 416 231 156 (25)

911 45 Total mortgage banking revenues $2,082 $3,501 $4,332 $6,373 $5,994

$5,583 $17,921

















Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:















Originations for retention in portfolio (4) $263,762 $164,401 $174,438 $205,293 $244,821

$428,163 $376,612 Originations for sale to secondary market (5) 86,459 106,619 188,735 190,702 244,562

193,078 553,887 Total mortgage loan originations $350,221 $271,020 $363,173 $395,995 $489,383

$621,241 $930,499

















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:















Sold with servicing rights retained $23,478 $14,627 $21,180 $108,445 $235,280

$38,105 $461,925 Sold with servicing rights released (5) 56,263 115,501 175,818 65,416 55,278

171,764 120,652 Total mortgage loans sold $79,741 $130,128 $196,998 $173,861 $290,558

$209,869 $582,577





(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments. (2) Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. (3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans. (5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)









Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Loans:











Commercial real estate (1)

$1,609,618 $1,628,620 $1,639,062 $1,661,785 $1,669,624 Commercial & industrial

620,270 614,892 641,555 682,774 764,509 Total commercial

2,229,888 2,243,512 2,280,617 2,344,559 2,434,133













Residential real estate (2)

1,966,341 1,777,974 1,726,975 1,672,364 1,590,389













Home equity

267,785 246,097 247,697 249,874 254,802 Other

15,808 16,269 17,636 19,607 20,476 Total consumer

283,593 262,366 265,333 269,481 275,278 Total loans

$4,479,822 $4,283,852 $4,272,925 $4,286,404 $4,299,800





(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.



June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021



Count Balance % of Total



Count Balance % of Total

Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:

















Multi-family dwelling 125 $428,883 27 %

127 $474,229 29 % Retail 112 352,688 22



121 389,487 24

Office 58 226,788 14



57 216,602 13

Hospitality 32 193,194 12



31 184,990 11

Industrial and warehouse 38 162,196 10



35 137,254 8

Healthcare 15 130,761 8



13 128,189 8

Commercial mixed use 19 38,974 2



20 38,978 2

Other 35 76,134 5



36 69,333 5

Commercial real estate loans 434 $1,609,618 100 %

440 $1,639,062 100 %



















Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:

















Healthcare and social assistance 64 $171,946 28 %

101 $174,376 27 % Owner occupied and other real estate 165 73,366 12



185 72,957 11

Manufacturing 54 56,345 9



65 55,341 9

Educational services 19 50,769 8



28 52,211 8

Retail 62 47,670 8



79 47,290 7

Transportation and warehousing 24 33,709 5



31 35,064 5

Finance and insurance 62 38,320 6



59 31,279 5

Entertainment and recreation 27 27,696 4



37 32,087 5

Information 8 22,464 4



14 25,045 4

Accommodation and food services 49 17,062 3



114 28,320 4

Professional, scientific and technical 35 5,972 1



69 8,912 1

Public administration 14 4,777 1



16 5,441 1

Other 182 70,174 11



281 73,232 13

Commercial & industrial loans 765 $620,270 100 %

1,079 $641,555 100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



















June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021



Balance % of

Total



Balance % of

Total

Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:













Connecticut $601,405 37 %

$643,182 39 % Massachusetts 461,005 29



464,018 28

Rhode Island 387,498 24



408,496 25

Subtotal 1,449,908 90



1,515,696 92

All other states 159,710 10



123,366 8

Total commercial real estate loans $1,609,618 100 %

$1,639,062 100 %















Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:













Massachusetts $1,404,149 71 %

$1,207,789 70 % Rhode Island 402,015 20



365,831 21

Connecticut 136,874 7



132,430 8

Subtotal 1,943,038 99



1,706,050 99

All other states 23,303 1



20,925 1

Total residential real estate loans $1,966,341 100 %

$1,726,975 100 %



Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $888,981 $911,990 $945,229 $950,974 $901,801 Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) 258,451 248,914 251,032 238,317 174,165 NOW accounts 887,678 893,603 867,138 817,937 774,693 Money market accounts 1,139,676 1,295,339 1,072,864 1,046,324 941,511 Savings accounts 572,251 566,461 555,177 540,306 524,155 Time deposits (in-market) 800,898 809,858 773,383 709,288 677,061 In-market deposits 4,547,935 4,726,165 4,464,823 4,303,146 3,993,386 Wholesale brokered demand deposits 31,003 — — — — Wholesale brokered time deposits 427,691 401,785 515,228 754,996 732,273 Wholesale brokered deposits 458,694 401,785 515,228 754,996 732,273 Total deposits $5,006,629 $5,127,950 $4,980,051 $5,058,142 $4,725,659

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.18 % 0.18 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.26 % 0.24 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.24 % 0.22 % 0.20 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 292.55 % 311.67 % 275.21 % 380.02 % 399.57 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.81 % 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.97 % 0.97 %











Nonperforming Assets:









Commercial real estate $— $— $— $— $— Commercial & industrial — — — — 539 Total commercial — — — — 539 Residential real estate 11,815 11,916 13,576 10,321 8,926 Home equity 599 673 627 655 1,016 Other consumer — — — — — Total consumer 599 673 627 655 1,016 Total nonaccrual loans 12,414 12,589 14,203 10,976 10,481 Other real estate owned — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $12,414 $12,589 $14,203 $10,976 $10,481











Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):









Commercial real estate $— $— $— $— $— Commercial & industrial 7 108 3 2 540 Total commercial 7 108 3 2 540 Residential real estate 7,794 6,467 9,622 8,698 6,656 Home equity 728 431 765 824 1,231 Other consumer 28 30 21 24 28 Total consumer 756 461 786 848 1,259 Total past due loans $8,557 $7,036 $10,411 $9,548 $8,455











Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $— $— $— $— $— Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $6,817 $5,707 $9,359 $6,930 $5,773











Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDR"):









Accruing TDRs $9,607 $16,303 $16,328 $7,979 $8,541 Nonaccrual TDRs 2,906 2,789 2,819 1,732 2,278 Total TDRs $12,513 $19,092 $19,147 $9,711 $10,819

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months

Ended

Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Nonaccrual Loan Activity:















Balance at beginning of period $12,589 $14,203 $10,976 $10,481 $12,983

$14,203 $13,197 Additions to nonaccrual status 158 427 3,959 2,583 537

585 1,271 Loans returned to accruing status (236) (63) (339) — (874)

(299) (877) Loans charged-off (23) (36) (31) (249) (317)

(59) (381) Payments, payoffs and other changes (74) (1,942) (362) (1,839) (1,848)

(2,016) (2,729) Balance at end of period $12,414 $12,589 $14,203 $10,976 $10,481

$12,414 $10,481

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:















Balance at beginning of period $39,236 $39,088 $41,711 $41,879 $42,137

$39,088 $44,106 Provision for credit losses on loans (1) (2,929) — (2,650) — —

(2,929) (1,951) Charge-offs (23) (36) (33) (249) (317)

(59) (381) Recoveries 33 184 60 81 59

217 105 Balance at end of period $36,317 $39,236 $39,088 $41,711 $41,879

$36,317 $41,879

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:













Balance at beginning of period $2,261 $2,161 $2,333 $2,333 $2,333

$2,161 $2,382 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1) (71) 100 (172) — —

29 (49) Balance at end of period (2) $2,190 $2,261 $2,161 $2,333 $2,333

$2,190 $2,333





(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months

Ended



Jun 30,

2022

Mar 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2021

Sep 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2021



Jun 30,

2022

Jun 30,

2021

Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):





























Commercial real estate $—

($145)

$—

$—

$—



($145)

$—

Commercial & industrial (11)

(1)

(35)

(2)

302



(12)

303

Total commercial (11)

(146)

(35)

(2)

302



(157)

303

Residential real estate —

(21)

(4)

52

(47)



(21)

(30)

Home equity (2)

(2)

(12)

110

(4)



(4)

(6)

Other consumer 3

21

24

8

7



24

9

Total consumer 1

19

12

118

3



20

3

Total ($10)

($148)

($27)

$168

$258



($158)

$276

































Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized — % (0.01) % — % 0.02 % 0.02 %

(0.01) % 0.01 %

The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



Change



Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate



Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate



Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate



Assets:



























Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments $110,424 $188 0.68 %

$183,684 $78 0.17 %

($73,260) $110 0.51 % Mortgage loans held for sale 26,914 258 3.84



28,471 232 3.30



(1,557) 26 0.54

Taxable debt securities 1,096,611 4,918 1.80



1,071,745 4,230 1.60



24,866 688 0.20

FHLB stock 9,420 63 2.68



12,294 67 2.21



(2,874) (4) 0.47

Commercial real estate 1,619,325 13,495 3.34



1,631,819 11,891 2.96



(12,494) 1,604 0.38

Commercial & industrial 620,543 6,115 3.95



634,869 6,226 3.98



(14,326) (111) (0.03)

Total commercial 2,239,868 19,610 3.51



2,266,688 18,117 3.24



(26,820) 1,493 0.27

Residential real estate 1,836,245 15,010 3.28



1,740,087 13,987 3.26



96,158 1,023 0.02

Home equity 256,771 2,075 3.24



246,766 1,875 3.08



10,005 200 0.16

Other 15,770 183 4.65



16,933 195 4.67



(1,163) (12) (0.02)

Total consumer 272,541 2,258 3.32



263,699 2,070 3.18



8,842 188 0.14

Total loans 4,348,654 36,878 3.40



4,270,474 34,174 3.25



78,180 2,704 0.15

Total interest-earning assets 5,592,023 42,305 3.03



5,566,668 38,781 2.83



25,355 3,524 0.20

Noninterest-earning assets 249,309







298,000







(48,691)





Total assets $5,841,332







$5,864,668







($23,336)





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) $248,764 $222 0.36 %

$248,395 $70 0.11 %

$369 $152 0.25 % NOW accounts 883,251 151 0.07



847,848 130 0.06



35,403 21 0.01

Money market accounts 1,268,496 1,139 0.36



1,174,833 615 0.21



93,663 524 0.15

Savings accounts 566,307 119 0.08



561,339 71 0.05



4,968 48 0.03

Time deposits (in-market) 809,697 1,951 0.97



793,169 2,017 1.03



16,528 (66) (0.06)

Interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,776,515 3,582 0.38



3,625,584 2,903 0.32



150,931 679 0.06

Wholesale brokered demand deposits 20,233 46 0.91



— — —



20,233 46 0.91

Wholesale brokered time deposits 352,438 335 0.38



455,785 200 0.18



(103,347) 135 0.20

Wholesale brokered deposits 372,671 381 0.41



455,785 200 0.18



(83,114) 181 0.23

Total interest-bearing deposits 4,149,186 3,963 0.38



4,081,369 3,103 0.31



67,817 860 0.07

FHLB advances 151,736 413 1.09



150,922 244 0.66



814 169 0.43

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 138 2.44



22,681 99 1.77



— 39 0.67

Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,323,603 4,514 0.42



4,254,972 3,446 0.33



68,631 1,068 0.09

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 891,883







940,220







(48,337)





Other liabilities 130,273







116,291







13,982





Shareholders' equity 495,573







553,185







(57,612)





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,841,332







$5,864,668







($23,336)





Net interest income (FTE)

$37,791







$35,335







$2,456



Interest rate spread



2.61 %





2.50 %





0.11 % Net interest margin



2.71 %





2.57 %





0.14 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Change Commercial loans $276 $244 $32 Total $276 $244 $32



























Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Change



Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate



Assets:























Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments $146,852 $266 0.37 % $150,580 $65 0.09 % ($3,728) $201 0.28 % Mortgage loans for sale 27,688 490 3.57

59,429 846 2.87

(31,741) (356) 0.70

Taxable debt securities 1,084,246 9,148 1.70

973,214 6,683 1.38

111,032 2,465 0.32

FHLB stock 10,849 130 2.42

26,987 243 1.82

(16,138) (113) 0.60

Commercial real estate 1,625,537 25,386 3.15

1,632,725 23,060 2.85

(7,188) 2,326 0.30

Commercial & industrial 627,667 12,342 3.97

823,580 15,979 3.91

(195,913) (3,637) 0.06

Total commercial 2,253,204 37,728 3.38

2,456,305 39,039 3.21

(203,101) (1,311) 0.17

Residential real estate 1,788,431 28,997 3.27

1,484,571 25,737 3.50

303,860 3,260 (0.23)

Home equity 251,796 3,950 3.16

257,494 4,177 3.27

(5,698) (227) (0.11)

Other 16,349 378 4.66

20,545 495 4.86

(4,196) (117) (0.20)

Total consumer 268,145 4,328 3.25

278,039 4,672 3.39

(9,894) (344) (0.14)

Total loans 4,309,780 71,053 3.32

4,218,915 69,448 3.32

90,865 1,605 —

Total interest-earning assets 5,579,415 81,087 2.93

5,429,125 77,285 2.87

150,290 3,802 0.06

Noninterest-earning assets 273,521





343,889





(70,368)





Total assets $5,852,936





$5,773,014





$79,922





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) $248,580 $292 0.24 % $183,223 $145 0.16 % $615,357 $147 0.08 % NOW accounts 865,647 281 0.07

729,301 221 0.06

136,346 60 0.01

Money market accounts 1,221,923 1,753 0.29

930,656 1,266 0.27

291,267 487 0.02

Savings accounts 563,837 191 0.07

504,040 141 0.06

59,797 50 0.01

Time deposits (in-market) 801,479 3,968 1.00

695,038 4,127 1.20

106,441 (159) (0.20)

Interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,701,466 6,485 0.35

3,042,258 5,900 0.39

659,208 585 (0.04)

Wholesale brokered demand deposits 10,173 45 0.89

— — —

10,173 45 0.89

Wholesale brokered time deposits 403,826 536 0.27

621,075 724 0.24

(217,249) (188) 0.03

Wholesale brokered deposits 413,999 581 0.28

621,075 724 0.24

(207,076) (143) 0.04

Total interest-bearing deposits 4,115,465 7,066 0.35

3,663,333 6,624 0.36

452,132 442 (0.01)

FHLB advances 151,331 657 0.88

499,435 2,381 0.96

(348,104) (1,724) (0.08)

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 237 2.11

22,681 186 1.65

— 51 0.46

Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,289,477 7,960 0.37

4,185,449 9,191 0.44

104,028 (1,231) (0.07)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 915,918





901,522





14,396





Other liabilities 123,321





149,622





(26,301)





Shareholders' equity 524,220





536,421





(12,201)





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,852,936





$5,773,014





$79,922





Net interest income (FTE)

$73,127





$68,094





$5,033



Interest rate spread



2.56 %



2.43 %



0.13 % Net interest margin



2.64 %



2.53 %



0.11 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:









For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2021 Change Commercial loans $521 $469 $52 Total $521 $469 $52

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Jun 30,

2022

Mar 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2021

Sep 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2021

Tangible Book Value per Share:



















Total shareholders' equity, as reported $476,634

$513,192

$564,808

$555,318

$547,856

Less:



















Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,981

5,198

5,414

5,631

5,853

Total tangible shareholders' equity $407,744

$444,085

$495,485

$485,778

$478,094























Shares outstanding, as reported 17,190

17,332

17,331

17,320

17,320























Book value per share - GAAP $27.73

$29.61

$32.59

$32.06

$31.63

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $23.72

$25.62

$28.59

$28.05

$27.60























Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:



















Total tangible shareholders' equity $407,744

$444,085

$495,485

$485,778

$478,094























Total assets, as reported $5,982,891

$5,847,999

$5,851,127

$6,002,643

$5,851,980

Less:



















Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,981

5,198

5,414

5,631

5,853

Total tangible assets $5,914,001

$5,778,892

$5,781,804

$5,933,103

$5,782,218























Equity to assets - GAAP 7.97 % 8.78 % 9.65 % 9.25 % 9.36 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 6.89 % 7.68 % 8.57 % 8.19 % 8.27 %



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended



Jun 30,

2022

Mar 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2021

Sep 30,

2021

Jun 30,

2021



Jun 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2021

Return on Average Tangible Assets:































Net income, as reported $19,957

$16,483

$20,188

$18,751

$17,460



$36,440



$37,931



































Total average assets, as reported $5,841,332

$5,864,668

$5,884,581

$5,919,137

$5,833,425



$5,852,936



$5,773,014

Less average balances of:































Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909



63,909



63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,086

5,303

5,526

5,739

5,963



5,194



6,076

Total average tangible assets $5,772,337

$5,795,456

$5,815,146

$5,849,489

$5,763,553



$5,783,833



$5,703,029



































Return on average assets - GAAP 1.37 % 1.14 % 1.36 % 1.26 % 1.20 %

1.26 %

1.32 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP 1.39 % 1.15 % 1.38 % 1.27 % 1.22 %

1.27 %

1.34 %

































Return on Average Tangible Equity:































Net income available to common shareholders, as reported $19,900

$16,429

$20,128

$18,697

$17,408



$36,329



$37,823



































Total average equity, as reported $495,573

$553,185

$556,765

$554,847

$540,524



$524,220



$536,421

Less average balances of:































Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909



63,909



63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,086

5,303

5,526

5,739

5,963



5,194



6,076

Total average tangible equity $426,578

$483,973

$487,330

$485,199

$470,652



$455,117



$466,436



































Return on average equity - GAAP 16.11 % 12.04 % 14.34 % 13.37 % 12.92 %

13.98 %

14.22 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP 18.71 % 13.77 % 16.39 % 15.29 % 14.84 %

16.10 %

16.35 %

Category: Earnings

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.