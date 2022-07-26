AACC Announces 2022 Corporate Supporter Award Recipients; Thanks Organizations for Their Invaluable Support

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC is pleased to announce the winners of its 2022 Top Corporate Supporter Awards. This year, AACC recognizes 35 different companies and organizations that generously support the association through advertising, sponsorships, and exhibiting. These significant contributions make it possible for AACC to further its mission of better health through laboratory medicine.
The AACC 2022 Corporate Supporter Award recipients are as follows:
Abbott
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Siemens Healthineers
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
Roche Diagnostics Corporation
bioMérieux Inc. (BioFire)
Werfen
Sight Diagnostics
Sysmex America, Inc.
Randox Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories
HORIBA Medical
Seegene, Inc.
Nova Biomedical Corporation
DiaSorin
Diagnostica Stago, Inc.
Quidel Corporation
EUROIMMUN US
Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
Sebia
SARSTEDT
Orchard Software Corporation
Binding Site
IDS Co, LTD
Hamilton Company
KRONUS, Inc.
LumiraDx
Hologic, Inc.
Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
BD Integrated Diagnostic Systems
Quest Diagnostics
Hycor Biomedical
Fapon Biotech Inc.
T2 Biosystems
MilliporeSigma
AACC Supporter of the Year
Abbott
Clinical Laboratory News Print Advertiser of the Year
Sight Diagnostics
AACC Digital Advertiser of the Year
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Patron Benefactor
Siemens Healthineers
"We at AACC are delighted to show our gratitude toward these companies," said AACC CEO Mark J. Golden. "It is because of their support that we are able to provide laboratory medicine professionals with the resources they need to adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape. Congratulations to this year's winners, and our sincerest thanks for enabling AACC to accomplish its goals."
AACC's 35 top corporate supporters were recognized during the 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at an invitation-only Corporate Recognition Reception on Monday, July 25 in Chicago. At the reception, AACC President Dr. Stephen R. Master and AACC CEO Mark J. Golden honored the association's top supporters. Today, members of the AACC Board of Directors will personally visit all 35 organizations at their booths to deliver the awards.
About the 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo
The AACC Annual Scientific Meeting offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from July 24-28. Plenary sessions will explore artificial intelligence-based clinical prediction models, advances in multiplex technologies, human brain organogenesis, building trust between the public and healthcare experts, and direct mass spectrometry techniques.
At the AACC Clinical Lab Expo, more than 750 exhibitors will fill the show floor of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to COVID-19 testing, artificial intelligence, mobile health, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, point-of-care, and automation.
About AACC
Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.
Christine DeLong
AACC
Senior Manager, Communications & PR
(p) 202.835.8722
cdelong@aacc.org
Molly Polen
AACC
Senior Director, Communications & PR
(p) 202.420.7612
(c) 703.598.0472
mpolen@aacc.org
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE AACC