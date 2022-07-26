HOME BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

LAFAYETTE, La., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $8.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $4.1 million from $4.4 million, or $0.53 diluted EPS, for the first quarter of 2022. The second and first quarters of 2022 include merger expenses, net of taxes totaling $1.3 million and $284,000, respectively, related to the acquisition of Friendswood Capital Corporation ("Friendswood"), the former holding company of Texan Bank, N. A. ("Texan Bank") of Houston, Texas, which was consummated on March 26, 2022. Income pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-PPP income totaled $10.8 million, up $2.6 million, or 32%, from the prior quarter.

Home Bank Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Home Bancorp, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)
Home Bank Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Home Bancorp, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)(PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to report strong earnings and loan growth throughout our footprint including growth from our most recent acquisition of Friendswood," President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "The data conversion of Texan Bank's systems was successfully completed the last week of June. We are tremendously thankful to the employees who have done an outstanding job bringing together Home Bank and Texan Bank."

"Total loans increased on a reported basis from the previous quarter 3%. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $77.4 million, or 14% on an annualized basis of which approximately 19% was attributable to the Houston market. We are excited to see the growth opportunities in Houston and all of our markets."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
  • Data conversion of Texan Bank's systems completed on schedule during the last week of June.

  • On June 30, 2022, the Company issued $55.0 million of its 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032 to certain qualified institutional buyers and institutional accredited investors.

  • Net interest income totaled $29.2 million, up $5.7 million, or 24% from the prior quarter. Excluding PPP income, net interest income totaled $28.8 million, up $6.1 million, or 27% from the prior quarter.

  • The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 37 basis points from 3.39% for the first quarter of 2022 to 3.76%. Excluding PPP, NIM increased 42 basis points during the second quarter of 2022 to 3.73%.

  • The Company recorded a $591,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses primarily due to loan growth, which was partially offset by continued improvement in industry economic conditions, compared to a $3.2 million provision to the allowance for loan losses in the prior quarter primarily due to the acquisition of Texan Bank.

  • Loan income from the recognition of deferred PPP lender fees totaled $370,000 in the second quarter, down $351,000 from the prior quarter.

  • Loans totaled $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022, up $66.7 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, total organic loans were up $77.4 million, or 14% annualized, from March 31, 2022.

  • PPP loans totaled $12.1 million at June 30, 2022, down $10.7 million, or 47%, from March 31, 2022.

  • The allowance for loan losses totaled $26.0 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.18%, at such date.

  • Investment securities totaled $482.1 million at June 30, 2022, up $64.7 million or 16% from March 31, 2022.

  • Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.30% and 13.74%, respectively, at June 30, 2022, compared to 8.67% and 12.28%, respectively, at March 31, 2022.
Loans

Loans totaled $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022, up $66.7 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2022. PPP loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, decreased $10.7 million, or 47%, from March 31, 2022. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

(dollars in thousands)


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans:









One- to four-family first mortgage


$           369,410


$           363,377


$       6,033


2 %

Home equity loans and lines


59,799


58,375


1,424


2

Commercial real estate


1,053,696


1,046,568


7,128


1

Construction and land


317,351


297,079


20,272


7

Multi-family residential


101,136


98,527


2,609


3

Total real estate loans


1,901,392


1,863,926


37,466


2

Other loans:









Commercial and industrial


290,157


260,843


29,314


11

Consumer


33,106


33,200


(94)


Total other loans


323,263


294,043


29,220


10

Total loans


$        2,224,655


$        2,157,969


$     66,686


3 %

Commercial and industrial and construction and land loans were the primary drivers for the loan growth during the second quarter of 2022. Commercial and industrial loan growth for the current quarter was primarily in the Acadiana market with the addition of new lenders with primary focus on this loan type. At June 30, 2022, the growth in construction and land was primarily within our Houston, New Orleans, Northshore and Acadiana markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $18.8 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, down $3.6 million, or 16%, from $22.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $439,000, compared to net recoveries of $149,000 during the first quarter of 2022. The increase in charge-offs during the current quarter was primarily due to loans acquired in the Texan Bank acquisition totaling $474,000, which was offset with recoveries.

The Company provisioned $591,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company provisioned a total of $3.2 million to the allowance for loan losses primarily due to the acquisition of Texan Bank's loan portfolio. At June 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses totaled $26.0 million, or 1.17% of total loans, compared to $26.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the ratios of the allowance for loan losses to total loans were 1.18% and 1.25% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, the duration of the health crisis, customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.9 billion at June 30, 2022, down $20.8 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2022. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from March 31, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

(dollars in thousands)


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits


$           938,531


$           913,137


$             25,394


3 %

Savings


316,974


315,356


1,618


1

Money market


483,951


484,847


(896)


NOW


791,692


806,501


(14,809)


(2)

Certificates of deposit


389,228


421,338


(32,110)


(8)

Total deposits


$        2,920,376


$        2,941,179


$            (20,803)


(1) %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased two basis points from 0.20% for the first quarter of 2022 to 0.22% for the second quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2022, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $297.0 million.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 37 basis points from 3.39% for the first quarter of 2022 to 3.76% for the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. Loan income from the recognition of deferred PPP lender fees totaled $370,000 during the second quarter of 2022, down $351,000, or 49%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The average loan yield was 4.94% for the second quarter of 2022, up 6 basis points from the first quarter of 2022.  During the second quarter of 2022, income from PPP loans increased the average loan yield by 3 basis points and increased the NIM by 3 basis points. During the first quarter of 2022, PPP loans positively impacted the average loan yield by 9 basis points and the NIM by 8 basis points.

Average PPP loans were $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $15.9 million, or 51%, from the first quarter of 2022. Unrecognized PPP lender fees totaled $210,000 at June 30, 2022.

Average other interest-earning assets were $422.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $139.0 million, or 25%, from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to a reallocation of certain other assets to partially fund the increase in investment securities.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $879,000 for the second quarter of 2022, up $422,000, or 92% from   the first quarter of 2022.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.



Quarter Ended



6/30/2022


3/31/2022

(dollars in thousands)


Average Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:













Loans receivable


$  2,190,721


$       27,304


4.94 %


$  1,862,616


$       22,671


4.88 %

Investment securities (TE)


475,853


2,338


1.99


359,736


1,618


1.82

Other interest-earning assets


422,265


863


0.82


561,262


277


0.20

Total interest-earning assets


$  3,088,839


$       30,505


3.93 %


$  2,783,614


$       24,566


3.54 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:













Savings, checking, and money market


$  1,584,118


$             673


0.17 %


$  1,461,966


$             530


0.15 %

Certificates of deposit


406,367


430


0.42


317,866


363


0.46

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,990,485


1,103


0.22


1,779,832


893


0.20

Other borrowings


6,580


54


3.26


5,539


53


3.89

FHLB advances


25,426


107


1.69


25,795


109


1.70

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$  2,022,491


$          1,264


0.25 %


$  1,811,166


$          1,055


0.24 %

Net interest spread (TE)






3.68 %






3.30 %

Net interest margin (TE)






3.76 %






3.39 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $3.7 million, up $300,000, or 9%, from the first quarter of 2022. Bank card fees were up $182,000, or 13% from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to increased transaction activity by our cardholders. In addition, service fees and charges were up $92,000, or 8% from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to deposit account service charges and overdraft fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $21.8 million, up $3.5 million, or 19%, from the first quarter of 2022. The increase related primarily to the growth of the Company's employee base, higher occupancy, data processing and communication and marketing and advertising costs due to the Friendswood acquisition. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2022 include $1.6 million and $328,000, respectively, of merger expenses related to the acquisition of Friendswood.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.23 per share payable on August 19, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2022.

The Company repurchased 125,499 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2022 at an average price per share of $40.09. An additional 274,054 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2021 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $39.44 and $28.86, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation 

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets, PPP loans and certain acquisition related metrics. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


6/30/2021

Reported net income


$           8,461


$            4,401


$         11,396

Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax


359


199


232

Non-GAAP tangible income


$           8,820


$            4,600


$         11,628








Reported loan income


$         27,304


$          22,671


$         24,500

Less: PPP loan income


402


800


2,372

Loan income excluding PPP loan income


$         26,902


$          21,871


$         22,128








Provision (reversal) for loan losses


$              591


$            3,215


$          (3,425)

Less: CECL impact for acquisition



3,802


Provision (reversal) for organic loans


$              591


$              (587)


$          (3,425)








Loan yield


4.94 %


4.88 %


4.95 %

(Positive) negative impact of PPP loans


(0.03)


(0.09)


0.11

Loan yield excluding PPP loans


4.91 %


4.79 %


5.06 %








Net interest margin


3.76 %


3.39 %


3.75 %

(Positive) negative impact of PPP loans


(0.03)


(0.08)


(0.04)

Net interest margin excluding PPP loans


3.73 %


3.31 %


3.71 %








Total assets


$    3,362,216


$     3,332,228


$    2,764,756

Less: Intangible assets


88,309


87,569


62,520

Non-GAAP tangible assets


$    3,273,907


$     3,244,659


$    2,702,236








Total shareholders' equity


$       329,124


$        337,504


$       337,812

Less: Intangible assets


88,309


87,569


62,520

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity


$       240,815


$        249,935


$       275,292








Total loans


$    2,224,655


$     2,157,969


$    1,918,488

Less: PPP loans


12,083


19,596


197,614

Less: PPP loans from Texan 1



3,163


Total loans excluding PPP loans


$    2,212,572


$     2,135,210


$    1,720,874

Less: Texan Bank loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans 1



315,744


Organic loan portfolio


$    2,212,572


$     1,819,466


$    1,720,874








Reported net income


$           8,461


$            4,401


$         11,396

Add: Provision (reversal) for loan losses


591


3,215


(3,425)

Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



302


375

Add:  Income tax expense


2,110


1,041


2,865

Pre-tax, pre-provision income


$         11,162


$            8,959


$         11,211

Less: PPP income


402


800


2,372

Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre- PPP income


$         10,760


$            8,159


$           8,839








Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.17 %


1.24 %


1.39 %

Less: PPP loans


0.01


0.01


0.16

Non-GAAP allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.18 %


1.25 %


1.55 %








Return on average equity


10.20 %


5.08 %


13.68 %

Add: Average intangible assets


4.23


1.39


3.50

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity


14.43 %


6.47 %


17.18 %








Common equity ratio


9.79 %


10.13 %


12.22 %

Less: Intangible assets


2.43


2.43


2.03

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio


7.36 %


7.70 %


10.19 %








Book value per share


$           39.44


$            39.93


$           38.92

Less: Intangible assets


10.58


10.36


7.20

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share


$           28.86


$            29.57


$           31.72



1

Fair value at the acquisition date of March 26, 2022

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


% Change


6/30/2021

Assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$           444,151


$           548,019


(19) %


$           393,203

Interest-bearing deposits in banks


349


349



349

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value


480,007


415,260


16


285,185

Investment securities held to maturity


2,086


2,094



2,118

Mortgage loans held for sale


1,444


4,187


(66)


3,752

Loans, net of unearned income


2,224,655


2,157,969


3


1,918,488

Allowance for loan losses


(26,020)


(26,731)


(3)


(26,687)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses


2,198,635


2,131,238


3


1,891,801

Office properties and equipment, net


43,979


43,929



44,232

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance


40,788


40,575


1


40,781

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles


88,309


87,569


1


62,520

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


62,468


59,008


6


40,815

Total Assets


$        3,362,216


$        3,332,228


1


$        2,764,756










Liabilities









Deposits


$        2,920,376


$        2,941,179


(1) %


$        2,370,764

Other Borrowings


60,539


5,539


993


5,539

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


25,307


25,671


(1)


27,502

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


26,870


22,335


20


23,139

Total Liabilities


3,033,092


2,994,724


1


2,426,944










Shareholders' Equity









Common stock


84


85


(1) %


87

Additional paid-in capital


164,177


164,830



165,296

Common stock acquired by benefit plans


(2,240)


(2,332)


4


(2,604)

Retained earnings


191,114


188,386


1


171,644

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


(24,011)


(13,465)


(78)


3,389

Total Shareholders' Equity


329,124


337,504


(2)


337,812

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$        3,362,216


$        3,332,228


1


$        2,764,756

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


% Change


6/30/2021


% Change

Interest Income











Loans, including fees


$           27,304


$           22,671


20 %


$           24,500


11 %

Investment securities


2,338


1,618


44


1,130


107

Other investments and deposits


863


277


212


133


549

Total interest income


30,505


24,566


24


25,763


18

Interest Expense











Deposits


1,103


893


24 %


1,480


(25) %

Other borrowings


54


53


2


53


2

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


107


109


(2)


120


(11)

Total interest expense


1,264


1,055


20


1,653


(24)

Net interest income


29,241


23,511


24


24,110


21

Provision (reversal) for loan losses


591


3,215


(82)


(3,425)


117

Net interest income after provision (reversal) for loan losses


28,650


20,296


41


27,535


4

Noninterest Income











Service fees and charges


1,257


1,165


8 %


1,146


10 %

Bank card fees


1,636


1,454


13


1,591


3

Gain on sale of loans, net


264


299


(12)


559


(53)

Income from bank-owned life insurance


213


214



221


(4)

(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net


(6)


5


(220)


(457)


99

Other income


322


249


29


234


38

Total noninterest income


3,686


3,386


9


3,294


12

Noninterest Expense











Compensation and benefits


12,583


10,159


24 %


9,687


30 %

Occupancy


2,354


1,803


31


1,733


36

Marketing and advertising


648


407


59


268


142

Data processing and communication


2,533


2,195


15


2,159


17

Professional fees


475


542


(12)


217


119

Forms, printing and supplies


253


146


73


163


55

Franchise and shares tax


391


391



359


9

Regulatory fees


698


446


57


306


128

Foreclosed assets, net


(10)


402


(102)


101


(110)

Amortization of acquisition intangible


454


252


80


293


55

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



302


(100)


375


(100)

Other expenses


1,386


1,195


16


907


53

Total noninterest expense


21,765


18,240


19


16,568


31

Income before income tax expense


10,571


5,442


94


14,261


(26)

Income tax expense


2,110


1,041


103


2,865


(26)

Net income


$              8,461


$              4,401


92


$           11,396


(26)












Earnings per share - basic


$                1.04


$                0.53


96 %


$                1.35


(23) %

Earnings per share - diluted


$                1.03


$                0.53


94 %


$                1.34


(23) %












Cash dividends declared per common share


$                0.23


$                0.23


— %


$                0.23


— %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


% Change


6/30/2021


% Change

EARNINGS DATA











Total interest income


$        30,505


$        24,566


24 %


$        25,763


18 %

Total interest expense


1,264


1,055


20


1,653


(24)

Net interest income


29,241


23,511


24


24,110


21

(Reversal) provision for loan losses


591


3,215


(82)


(3,425)


117

Total noninterest income


3,686


3,386


9


3,294


12

Total noninterest expense


21,765


18,240


19


16,568


31

Income tax expense


2,110


1,041


103


2,865


(26)

Net income


$          8,461


$          4,401


92


$        11,396


(26)












AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Total assets


$  3,295,196


$  2,977,559


11 %


$  2,741,801


20 %

Total interest-earning assets


3,088,839


2,783,614


11


2,554,785


21

Total loans


2,190,721


1,862,616


18


1,963,935


12

PPP loans


15,463


31,326


(51)


228,114


(93)

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,990,485


1,779,832


12


1,656,732


20

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,022,491


1,811,166


12


1,689,970


20

Total deposits


2,906,568


2,576,378


13


2,355,315


23

Total shareholders' equity


332,640


351,337


(5)


334,092













PER SHARE DATA











Earnings per share - basic


$            1.04


$            0.53


96 %


$            1.35


(23) %

Earnings per share - diluted


1.03


0.53


94


1.34


(23)

Book value at period end


39.44


39.93


(1)


38.92


1

Tangible book value at period end


28.86


29.57


(2)


31.72


(9)

Shares outstanding at period end


8,344,095


8,453,014


(1)


8,678,686


(4)

Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic


8,129,340


8,270,209


(2) %


8,448,777


(4) %

Diluted


8,185,595


8,336,561


(2)


8,499,103


(4)












SELECTED RATIOS (1)











Return on average assets


1.03 %


0.60 %


72 %


1.67 %


(38) %

Return on average equity


10.20


5.08


101


13.68


(25)

Common equity ratio


9.79


10.13


(3)


12.22


(20)

Efficiency ratio (2)


66.10


67.81


(3)


60.46


9

Average equity to average assets


10.09


11.80


(14)


12.19


(17)

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)


9.30


8.67


7


9.89


(6)

Total risk-based capital ratio (3)


13.74


12.28


12


16.07


(14)

Net interest margin (4)


3.76


3.39


11


3.75













SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)











Tangible common equity ratio (5)


7.36 %


7.70 %


(4) %


10.19 %


(28) %

Return on average tangible common equity (6)


14.43


6.47


123


17.18


(16)



(1)

With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.



(2)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.



(3)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.



(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.



(5)

Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.



(6)

Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION

(Unaudited)




6/30/2022


3/31/2022


6/30/2021

(dollars in thousands)


Originated


Acquired


Total


Originated


Acquired


Total


Originated


Acquired


Total

CREDIT QUALITY (1)



















Nonaccrual loans(2)


$           5,332


$        13,165


$     18,497


$           5,515


$        15,598


$     21,113


$           8,279


$           5,693


$     13,972

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due


8



8





4



4

Total nonperforming loans


5,340


13,165


18,505


5,515


15,598


21,113


8,283


5,693


13,976

Foreclosed assets and ORE



277


277


536


729


1,265


724


389


1,113

Total nonperforming assets


5,340


13,442


18,782


6,051


16,327


22,378


9,007


6,082


15,089

Performing troubled debt restructurings


3,939


1,063


5,002


3,797


1,100


4,897


4,117


1,103


5,220

Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings


$           9,279


$        14,505


$     23,784


$           9,848


$        17,427


$     27,275


$        13,124


$           7,185


$     20,309




















Nonperforming assets to total assets






0.56 %






0.67 %






0.55 %

Nonperforming loans to total assets






0.55






0.63






0.51

Nonperforming loans to total loans






0.83






0.98






0.73






















(1)

It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE).  Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.



(2)

Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $5.3 million, $3.6 million and $4.1 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $2.8 million, $3.0 million and $3.5 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED

(Unaudited)




6/30/2022


3/31/2022


6/30/2021



Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total


Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total


Collectively
Evaluated


Individually
Evaluated


Total

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















One- to four-family first mortgage


$           2,158


$                —


$       2,158


$           2,056


$                —


$       2,056


$           2,397


$                —


$       2,397

Home equity loans and lines


491



491


539



539


582



582

Commercial real estate


12,068


1,193


13,261


12,878


2,324


15,202


15,219


218


15,437

Construction and land


4,689



4,689


4,112



4,112


3,585



3,585

Multi-family residential


526



526


554



554


745



745

Commercial and industrial


3,654


591


4,245


3,200


440


3,640


2,790


478


3,268

Consumer


650



650


628



628


673



673

Total allowance for credit losses


$        24,236


$           1,784


$     26,020


$        23,967


$           2,764


$     26,731


$        25,991


$              696


$     26,687




















Unfunded lending commitments(3)


2,117



2,117


2,117



2,117


1,800



1,800

Total allowance for credit losses


$        26,353


$           1,784


$     28,137


$        26,084


$           2,764


$     28,848


$        27,791


$              696


$     28,487




















Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets






138.54 %






119.45 %






176.86 %

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans






140.61 %






126.61 %






190.95 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans






1.17 %






1.24 %






1.39 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans






1.26 %






1.34 %






1.48 %




















Year-to-date loan charge-offs






$          844






$          316






$       1,559

Year-to-date loan recoveries






554






465






411

Year-to-date net loan (charge-offs) recoveries






$          290






$         (149)






$       1,148

Annualized YTD net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans






0.03 %






(0.03) %






0.12 %



(3)

The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-bancorp-inc-announces-2022-second-quarter-results-and-declares-quarterly-dividend-301593002.html

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.