Yakub Mathew Joins Wells Fargo Advisors

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Fargo Advisors today announced an expansion in the New York Madison Avenue branch with the addition of Yakub Mathew. Mathew will serve as Managing Director – Investments for the New York City office, which now includes 34 financial advisors in the New York City Area. Mathew has more than 34 years of wealth management experience and will focus on building and managing the investment business, strengthening client relationships and growing services for Ultra High Net Worth clients, focusing on the South-Asian market segment.

Prior to joining Wells Fargo Advisors, he served as a Managing Director and Global India Head, USA at Citi Private Bank for 12 years. Mathew also served as National Head of South Asian Banking at HSBC for 8 years.

Yakub graduated from St. Stephens College, Delhi, India with a B.A. (Honors) Degree in Economics and a Masters in Economics. He also holds an MBA from the Asian Institute of Management, Manila.

Wells Fargo Advisors' Madison Avenue office is located at 535 Madison Avenue.

About Wells Fargo Advisors

With $1.88 trillion in client assets as of March 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Advisors provides advice and guidance to help clients maximize all aspects of their financial lives. Our vast network of financial advisors, one of the nation's largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a part of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), a division within Wells Fargo & Company and one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of March 31, 2022. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells

Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune's 2021 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

