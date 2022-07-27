CLLCTIVLY TO LAUNCH WE GIVE BLACK FEST AUGUST 19-21 in Partnership with Vegan Soulfest

New Three-Day Festival Dedicated to Building Black Futures Together During Black Business and Philanthropy Month

BALTIMORE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore social change organization CLLCTIVLY will celebrate national Black business and Black philanthropy month in August with the launch of We Give Black Fest, a new three-day festival working to change the narrative for Black-led organizations through collective impact, community, and celebration.

New Three-Day Festival Dedicated to Building Black Futures Together During Black Business and Philanthropy Month (PRNewswire)

Taking place August 19-21 at West Covington Park in partnership with the seventh annual Vegan Soulfest, We Give Black Fest combines several of CLLCTIVLY's dynamic events, including CLLCTIVGIVE, Black Business Quest, and the Changemaker Awards with new programming and musical performances in partnership with Vegan SoulFest.

The entire festival experience centers on community impact, where attendees will support initiatives that uplift and benefit Black-led nonprofits, philanthropy efforts, and plant-forward veganism.

"CLLCTVLY's mission is to provide Black-led social change organizations and changemakers with a platform to increase their visibility, expand their impact, and foster deeper connections through community," said founder Jamye Wooten. "We invite Baltimore to join us in supporting these boots-on-the-ground organizations dedicated to making change a reality in Baltimore and providing for the future of Black Baltimore."

Attendees can enjoy mouthwatering Vegan cuisine from the Conscious Market, jam out to soulful vibes from national and local artists and DJs, dive into empowering activations and cooking demos, donate and support Black-led organizations and take part in panel discussions and harbor side chats with community-led organizations and Black-led vendors. We Give Black Fest will also feature expert talks by Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson from the Children's Defense Fund, Susan Taylor Batten from ABFE, and E. Bomani Johnson from Forward Promise, along with headlining performances from Jade Novah, Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh, Daley, and Grey, to name just a few.

Over and above the three days of festival programming, We Give Black Fest also incorporates three of CLLCTIVLY signature programs, including:

CLLCTIVGIVE- August 19-20 - CLLCTIVGIVE is Greater Baltimore's community-wide celebration of giving and a 48-hour crowdfunding campaign to support Baltimore's Black-led Social Change organizations. Starting August 19, visit CLLCTIVGIVE to learn more about black-led nonprofits and contribute to supporting their efforts to thrive and survive. Nonprofits interested in participating can register here. Businesses who would like to engage employees and customers in participating in CLLCTIVGIVE can find a toolkit of resources here.

We Give Black Quest, August 17-21 - A scavenger hunt that encourages Baltimore to explore and support participating Black-owned businesses through a series of gamified opportunities throughout the day. The rules are simple, and the purpose is to complete tasks in order to gain points for the chance to win prizes while supporting amazing Black-owned businesses. Activities include taking photos with landmarks, spreading the word on social, visiting local establishments, answering trivia, and competing to win prizes. Sign up here to register your team.

Change Maker Awards – August 21 during We Give Black Fest

The Change Maker Awards celebrate and honor the accomplishments of Black-led leaders who are elevating our communities and creating a better Baltimore. A special performance by The Medicine Show will honor awardees at 4 p.m. on the main stage.

For more information and a schedule of events and programs, visit www.WeGiveBlack.com.

Media Credential Form https://vsfxwgb.festivalpro.com/form/247CA3B8F3E58C54ADE0/55

About CLLCTIVLY

CLLCTIVLY is a place-based social change organization using an asset-based framework to focus on racial equity, narrative change, social connectedness, and resource mobilization. Since our launch in 2019, we have invested over $750,000 in no-strings-attached grants.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CLLCTIVLY