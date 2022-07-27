MSA Safety Announces Second Quarter Results

Strong growth driven by execution of strategy and robust demand environment
PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.
Quarterly Highlights
- Total sales were $372 million, increasing 9% from a year ago on a reported basis and 12% on a constant currency basis. The combination of volume growth and price realization drove constant currency organic growth of 8% while acquisitions contributed 4%.
- GAAP operating income was $62 million or 16.5% of sales, compared to $35 million or 10.3% of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $66 million or 17.6% of sales, compared to $59 million or 17.2% of sales in the same period a year ago.
- GAAP earnings were $48 million or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $25 million or $0.64 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $51 million or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $42 million or $1.06 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.
- Operating cash flow was $15 million, compared to $38 million in the same period a year ago. The decline was primarily associated with an increase in working capital, notably inventory, in response to strong demand and ongoing supply chain constraints.
- MSA funded an $18 million dividend on its common stock and repurchased $28 million in shares in the quarter.
Comments from Management
"Our strong second quarter results were driven by robust demand across our diversified end markets and excellent operational execution by our team," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our order activity was strong throughout the quarter and drove 12 percent constant currency sales growth," he said. Mr. Vartanian added that orders increased 15 percent year-over-year on a constant currency basis and the company's book-to-bill continued to trend well above 1x.
"Our key end markets remain healthy as demonstrated by broad-based demand across most all of our product categories. In addition to strong underlying demand, we were awarded several significant fire service breathing apparatus orders based on the strength of our technology and our long-standing focus on being attentive and responsive to customer needs and preferences," Mr. Vartanian said.
"Overall, we are successfully managing through a very dynamic macroeconomic environment that includes ongoing supply chain issues. Although we saw strong year-over-year sales growth in the quarter, supply chain challenges did impact our growth, working capital and cash flow. Still, despite the growing economic uncertainties, I remain confident in our ability to continue executing our strategy and driving long-term value to our shareholders. We enter the second half with record backlog and a very healthy balance sheet," Mr. Vartanian concluded.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$ 372,313
$ 341,289
$ 703,005
$ 649,717
Cost of products sold
207,913
188,289
395,821
361,934
Gross profit
164,400
153,000
307,184
287,783
Selling, general and administrative
86,076
83,426
164,625
158,889
Research and development
15,268
13,970
28,601
27,204
Restructuring charges
57
7,078
2,247
8,385
Currency exchange (gains) losses, net
(1,463)
1,640
1,809
(459)
Product liability expense
2,926
11,751
5,698
14,547
Operating income
61,536
35,135
104,204
79,217
Interest expense
4,578
2,172
8,196
4,082
Other income, net
(6,419)
(2,293)
(12,762)
(6,506)
Total other income, net
(1,841)
(121)
(4,566)
(2,424)
Income before income taxes
63,377
35,256
108,770
81,641
Provision for income taxes
15,684
9,808
25,535
19,557
Net income
47,693
25,448
83,235
62,084
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
(262)
—
(448)
Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated
$ 47,693
$ 25,186
$ 83,235
$ 61,636
Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety
Basic
$ 1.21
$ 0.64
$ 2.12
$ 1.57
Diluted
$ 1.21
$ 0.64
$ 2.11
$ 1.56
Basic shares outstanding
39,266
39,167
39,279
39,131
Diluted shares outstanding
39,421
39,420
39,472
39,421
*Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 134,047
$ 140,895
Trade receivables, net
265,290
254,187
Inventories
341,544
280,617
Notes receivable, insurance companies
3,972
3,914
Other current assets
99,626
113,191
Total current assets
844,479
792,804
Property, plant and equipment net
203,036
207,793
Prepaid pension cost
176,373
163,283
Goodwill
619,449
636,858
Intangible assets, net
290,221
306,948
Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent
45,161
44,626
Insurance receivable, noncurrent
117,825
121,609
Other noncurrent assets
111,903
122,475
Total assets
$ 2,408,447
$ 2,396,396
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net
$ 7,433
$ —
Accounts payable
111,861
106,780
Other current liabilities
216,964
223,826
Total current liabilities
336,258
330,606
Long-term debt, net
615,778
597,651
Pensions and other employee benefits
181,958
189,973
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
37,626
40,706
Deferred tax liabilities
31,342
33,337
Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities
367,415
369,735
Total shareholders' equity
838,070
834,388
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,408,447
$ 2,396,396
MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$ 47,693
$ 25,448
$ 83,235
$ 62,084
Depreciation and amortization
13,922
11,584
28,087
22,088
Change in working capital and other operating
(46,162)
1,266
(71,346)
(258)
Cash flow from operating activities
15,453
38,298
39,976
83,914
Capital expenditures
(11,829)
(10,706)
(19,805)
(20,288)
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
—
—
—
(62,992)
Change in short-term investments
5,180
5,015
14,207
25,045
Property disposals and other investing
—
25
—
60
Cash flow used in investing activities
(6,649)
(5,666)
(5,598)
(58,175)
Change in debt
32,000
(25,013)
37,000
27,004
Cash dividends paid
(18,109)
(17,247)
(35,401)
(34,067)
Other financing
(27,764)
(834)
(31,372)
(4,392)
Cash flow used in financing activities
(13,873)
(43,094)
(29,773)
(11,455)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,
cash equivalents and restricted cash
(7,113)
(187)
(10,474)
(907)
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and
$ (12,182)
$ (10,649)
$ (5,869)
$ 13,377
*Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Segment Information (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentage amounts)
Americas
International
Corporate
Consolidated
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Sales to external customers
$ 252,386
$ 119,927
$ —
$ 372,313
Operating income
61,536
Operating margin %
16.5 %
Restructuring charges
57
Currency exchange gains, net
(1,463)
Product liability expense
2,926
Acquisition related costs (a)
2,557
Adjusted operating income (loss)
57,141
17,207
(8,735)
65,613
Adjusted operating margin %
22.6 %
14.3 %
17.6 %
Depreciation and amortization (b)
11,604
Adjusted EBITDA
65,461
20,370
(8,614)
77,217
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
25.9 %
17.0 %
20.7 %
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Sales to external customers
$ 217,707
$ 123,582
$ —
$ 341,289
Operating income
35,135
Operating margin %
10.3 %
Restructuring charges
7,078
Currency exchange losses, net
1,640
Product liability expense
11,751
Acquisition related costs (a)
3,168
Adjusted operating income (loss)
49,319
20,444
(10,991)
58,772
Adjusted operating margin %
22.7 %
16.5 %
17.2 %
Depreciation and amortization
11,584
Adjusted EBITDA
57,218
24,024
(10,886)
70,356
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
26.3 %
19.4 %
20.6 %
*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Adjustments were made to Americas and International.
(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.
The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in Northern North American and Latin American geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.
Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Segment Information (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentage amounts)
Americas
International
Corporate
Consolidated
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Sales to external customers
$ 478,034
$ 224,971
$ —
$ 703,005
Operating income
104,204
Operating margin %
14.8 %
Restructuring charges
2,247
Currency exchange losses, net
1,809
Product liability expense
5,698
Acquisition related costs (a)
5,499
Adjusted operating income (loss)
109,577
26,196
(16,316)
119,457
Adjusted operating margin %
22.9 %
11.6 %
17.0 %
Depreciation and amortization (b)
23,420
Adjusted EBITDA
126,256
32,698
(16,077)
142,877
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
26.4 %
14.5 %
20.3 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Sales to external customers
$ 426,046
$ 223,671
$ —
$ 649,717
Operating income
79,217
Operating margin %
12.2 %
Restructuring charges
8,385
Currency exchange gains, net
(459)
Product liability expense
14,547
Acquisition related costs (a)
4,541
Adjusted operating income (loss)
94,512
29,201
(17,482)
106,231
Adjusted operating margin %
22.2 %
13.1 %
16.4 %
Depreciation and amortization
22,088
Adjusted EBITDA
109,444
36,154
(17,279)
128,319
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
25.7 %
16.2 %
19.7 %
*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Adjustments were made to Americas and International.
(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.
The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in Northern North American and Latin American geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.
Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
Consolidated
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
20 %
(10) %
15 %
16 %
24 %
(14) %
11 %
(5) %
9 %
Plus: Currency
4 %
3 %
1 %
2 %
3 %
4 %
3 %
5 %
3 %
Constant currency
24 %
(7) %
16 %
18 %
27 %
(10) %
14 %
— %
12 %
Less:
Acquisitions
— %
— %
— %
— %
25 %
— %
5 %
— %
4 %
Organic constant
24 %
(7) %
16 %
18 %
2 %
(10) %
9 %
— %
8 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
11 %
(3) %
13 %
7 %
31 %
(10) %
11 %
(10) %
8 %
Plus: Currency
3 %
3 %
1 %
2 %
2 %
3 %
2 %
3 %
3 %
Constant
14 %
— %
14 %
9 %
33 %
(7) %
13 %
(7) %
11 %
Less:
Acquisitions
— %
— %
— %
— %
26 %
— %
6 %
— %
5 %
Organic constant
14 %
— %
14 %
9 %
7 %
(7) %
7 %
(7) %
6 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.
Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
Americas Segment
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
26 %
(4) %
18 %
25 %
37 %
(4) %
18 %
(7) %
16 %
Plus: Currency
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
1 %
1 %
— %
— %
Constant
26 %
(4) %
18 %
25 %
37 %
(3) %
19 %
(7) %
16 %
Less:
Acquisitions
— %
— %
— %
— %
34 %
— %
7 %
— %
6 %
Organic constant
26 %
(4) %
18 %
25 %
3 %
(3) %
12 %
(7) %
10 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
15 %
(4) %
15 %
12 %
44 %
— %
15 %
(15) %
12 %
Plus: Currency
— %
— %
— %
1 %
— %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Constant
15 %
(4) %
15 %
13 %
44 %
1 %
16 %
(14) %
13 %
Less:
Acquisitions
— %
— %
— %
— %
34 %
— %
7 %
— %
6 %
Organic constant
15 %
(4) %
15 %
13 %
10 %
1 %
9 %
(14) %
7 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.
Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
International Segment
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
8 %
(23) %
4 %
(1) %
7 %
(27) %
(3) %
(3) %
(3) %
Plus: Currency
10 %
8 %
7 %
7 %
8 %
7 %
8 %
10 %
8 %
Constant
18 %
(15) %
11 %
6 %
15 %
(20) %
5 %
7 %
5 %
Less:
Acquisitions
— %
— %
— %
— %
13 %
— %
3 %
— %
3 %
Organic constant
18 %
(15) %
11 %
6 %
2 %
(20) %
2 %
7 %
2 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
4 %
— %
5 %
(4) %
13 %
(24) %
1 %
(5) %
1 %
Plus: Currency
8 %
9 %
5 %
6 %
5 %
6 %
7 %
9 %
6 %
Constant
12 %
9 %
10 %
2 %
18 %
(18) %
8 %
4 %
7 %
Less:
Acquisitions
— %
— %
— %
— %
15 %
— %
4 %
— %
3 %
Organic constant
12 %
9 %
10 %
2 %
3 %
(18) %
4 %
4 %
4 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.
Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)
Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Consolidated
Americas
International
Fixed Gas and Flame Detection*
27 %
37 %
15 %
Breathing Apparatus
24 %
26 %
18 %
Portable Gas Detection
18 %
25 %
6 %
Industrial Head Protection
16 %
18 %
11 %
Firefighter Helmets & Protective Apparel
(7) %
(4) %
(15) %
Fall Protection
(10) %
(3) %
(20) %
Core Sales
14 %
19 %
5 %
Non-Core Sales
— %
(7) %
7 %
Net Sales
12 %
16 %
5 %
Net Sales excluding Acquisitions
8 %
10 %
2 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Consolidated
Americas
International
Fixed Gas and Flame Detection*
33 %
44 %
18 %
Breathing Apparatus
14 %
15 %
12 %
Portable Gas Detection
9 %
13 %
2 %
Industrial Head Protection
14 %
15 %
10 %
Firefighter Helmets & Protective Apparel
— %
(4) %
9 %
Fall Protection
(7) %
1 %
(18) %
Core Sales
13 %
16 %
8 %
Non-Core Sales
(7) %
(14) %
4 %
Net Sales
11 %
13 %
7 %
Net Sales excluding Acquisitions
6 %
7 %
4 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)
Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
%
Change
2022
2021
%
Change
Net income attributable to MSA Safety
$ 47,693
$ 25,186
89 %
$ 83,235
$ 61,636
35 %
Product liability expense
2,926
11,751
5,698
14,547
Acquisition related costs (a)
2,557
3,168
5,499
4,541
Restructuring charges
57
7,078
2,247
8,385
Asset related losses and other
120
29
124
48
Currency exchange (gains) losses, net
(1,463)
1,640
1,809
(459)
Income tax expense on adjustments
(946)
(7,029)
(4,069)
(9,399)
Adjusted earnings
$ 50,944
$ 41,823
22 %
$ 94,543
$ 79,299
19 %
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$ 1.29
$ 1.06
22 %
$ 2.40
$ 2.01
19 %
(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.
About MSA:
Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2022. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.
