Siemens and ConnectDER Partner to Offer Plug-in Home EV Charging Solution

ConnectDER Designed and Manufactured Solution Simplifies the Installation for Siemens' High-power EV Home Charger

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER, a company enabling consumers to decarbonize their homes by easily adding new electric service capacity, will supply Siemens with a proprietary plug-in adapter for electric vehicle chargers. The new device will enable electric vehicle (EV) owners to charge EVs by connecting chargers directly through the meter socket, a convenient and efficient location available on every home. By bypassing a home's electric service panel, the adapter will save an estimated 60 to 80 percent of the charger installation cost by avoiding the need for electric panel upgrades.

Based on ConnectDER's innovative sensing and controlling adapter platform, this wholly new EV home-charging technology will be designed and manufactured by ConnectDER exclusively for Siemens. By allowing for a simple, 15-minute EV charger install, the technology eliminates the need for complex and prohibitively expensive installations. Nearly half of US home panels would need upgrades to allow the installation of a typical Level 2 charger, typically a 7-11kW device requiring 40-60 Amps on a 240V line. This is a major roadblock for EV adoption, especially for low-and moderate-income homeowners. The adapter will be offered exclusively through Siemens.

"Siemens invests in initiatives that help the world embrace electrified transportation, and we are pleased to partner with ConnectDER on this important effort," said Chris King, senior vice president of strategic partnerships, Siemens. "While the EV industry continues to show explosive growth, to meet critical net-zero carbon emission goals like we have at Siemens, we must remove obstacles to broader adoption. ConnectDER's innovative solution to simplify home EV charging helps overcome these challenges and we are excited to work with its team to rapidly roll out this product."

Whit Fulton, CEO of ConnectDER said: "We are very excited to partner with Siemens, obviously one of the strongest and most storied electrical infrastructure providers on the planet. If we're going to meet ambitious decarbonization targets, we simply must accelerate the adoption of EVs -- the installation of EV chargers is a huge part of that equation. This technology saves homeowners thousands of dollars in electrical costs and will help make the move to electric vehicles considerably easier."

Siemens is a global leader in EV charging solutions, and its procurement of ConnectDER's meter adapter technology is the latest in the company's strategic plan to meet growing EV demand and increase transportation electrification job opportunities at all levels in the United States. Siemens eMobility solutions include AC and DC chargers deployed in all 50 states that range from in-home chargers to depots to charging infrastructure systems that power electrified bus lines in some of the largest cities in the country. According to a recent report by Juniper Research , home EV charging integration is expected to grow by some 390% over the next five years. Largely driven by lower cost and convenience, the market for home chargers is expected to exceed $16 billion in 2026, up from $3.4 billion in 2021. However, the pace of EV growth has left electricians and homeowners struggling to keep up and to find cost-effective solutions for integrating into older homes.

Another recent survey , identifies the average age of an American home at about 40 years, with homes in the Northeast averaging over 60 years. Most of those homes were built when the demand for electric service rarely exceeded 100 Amps. According to energy research firm, Pecan Street , service panel upgrades are frequently required to support the additional energy demand of new electric products like EVs, heat-pumps, and other smart appliances, representing a $100 billion impediment to residential electrification and the energy transition. ConnectDER's innovative meter adapter platform helps bridge that gap, especially for underserved low and moderate income populations that more frequently live in older homes.

About Siemens

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. With around 70,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA.

Siemens Corporation is a subsidiary of Siemens AG, a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. Siemens has been supporting the industries and creating the infrastructure forming the backbone of America's economy for more than 160 years, with 40,000 employees, 17,000 suppliers, and customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of nearly $20 billion.

About ConnectDER [ kuh-nek-ter ]

ConnectDER's mission is to accelerate society's clean energy transition through the electrification of everything. ConnectDER's innovative products are used by the largest electric power utilities and solar installers throughout the United States, simplifying and accelerating the integration of Distributed Energy Resources with the grid. For more information, check out connectder.com .

