Create a Summer Learning Program that Works for Your Family: One National Heritage Academies Educator Offers Advice

Dean of Special Education and Intervention at NHA's Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy, Megan Dziedzic coordinates a summer learning program for students. She has advice for parents who need guidance in keeping their children engaged in basic math and reading skills over the summer months.

"Families need to make summer learning work for them. It should not be overwhelming," Dziedzic said. "Set a schedule, make it a part of the routine. Maybe it's right after breakfast. Read for 20 minutes, so it's anticipated and consistent. Be sure to set attainable goals, so that everyone feels successful. Most importantly, make it fun."

Other suggestions from Dziedzic are:

Practice math fast facts, fluency is needed at all levels. Have your student practice quick facts while driving, or waiting in line.

Pair reading and writing. After your student is done reading, have them write about their favorite part. Writing is an important skill in every grade.

Play board or card games as a family. Many games require not only some kind of computation but critical thinking and strategizing that are important to development of math skills.

To make sure your student is understanding what they are reading ask questions. Ask about the characters, problem, solution, setting, and encourage details. If your student is having trouble answering these, suggest reading the book together and finding a more "just right" book for independent reading.

Summer learning, or learning in general, can be worked into everyday things you do together.

"Like when you are sorting clothes for washing have your kids help, sort by color, count how many items to wash," Dziedzic said. "When you are cooking, have your kids help measure things out. If you are outside, sort rocks by color, or if you see ants, count them. If you are shopping and an item has a 10% discount, ask your student, 'how much is that?'. Just add it into your everyday activities and casual conversations."

Local libraries are great resources for summer learning ideas and programs. So many things are available online, as well. Dziedzic suggests to Google math games for whatever grade your child is, and many possibilities will pop up, most of them free.

A few last reminders from Dziedzic, "Make summer learning work for your family's schedule and your student's needs. Make it simple. Make it fun. Any time spent on summer learning is awesome!"

