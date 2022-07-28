Distinguished Tech Executive Sanjay Poonen Joins Icertis Advisory Board

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that former SAP President and VMware COO, Sanjay Poonen, has joined the Icertis Advisory Board as a Strategic Advisor. Mr. Poonen, a proven enterprise SaaS leader with experience scaling multi-billion-dollar businesses and spearheading product innovation, will help guide Icertis in shaping and optimizing its growth trajectory.

The data within contracts has emerged as a critical asset for true digital transformation. Icertis' Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform structures and connects the business data in a company's contracts and delivers artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and insights that ensure the intent of every contract in the enterprise is correctly memorialized and fully realized.

"Icertis has seized the opportunity to lead the booming CLM category with AI-powered contract intelligence technology that unearths the data within contracts and integrates that data with other systems of record, such as ERP, CRM, SRM, and HCM," said Icertis Strategic Advisor Sanjay Poonen . "Myriad use cases of the cloud-based Icertis platform, combined with the company's expanded SAP partnership, among others, signal both vast business value and market opportunity. I'm looking forward to helping Icertis solidify its place in SaaS history as the world's Contract Intelligence platform."

Mr. Poonen joins the distinguished Icertis Advisory Board with decades of experience driving growth for market-leading SaaS companies. From 2006-2013 he served as President at SAP, where he ran analytics, big data, and industry solutions, contributing to the company's ascent from $10 billion in revenue to $20 billion. Following SAP, he was COO of VMware, a top provider of multi-cloud services for apps, where he oversaw all business functions, led efforts to grow revenue from $7 billion to $12 billion, and ran VMware's End-User Computing and Security businesses. Mr. Poonen also has extensive board and advisory experience with companies such as Zoom, Infor, Royal Philips NV, and Snyk.

"Sanjay's track record is unique in the world of enterprise software—he has led the strategy and doubling of revenues for two of the most celebrated companies in the technology space," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "As important, his business values and approach to company culture align perfectly with Icertis' FORTE values and culture. I am honored to have Sanjay join us and contribute his technology and operational expertise as Icertis transforms enterprise contracting—the foundation of all commerce."

Icertis has been consistently recognized for its record growth, market leadership, employer practices, and contract management software innovations. The company has earned top-tier analyst, partner, and industry accolades and awards in recent years, such as inclusion on the Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte's Technology 500 List, and Inc.'s Best-Led Companies in America.

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

