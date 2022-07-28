Mary Alexander & Associates Files Lawsuit Against Dentist for Sexual Assault in Solano County

SACREMENTO, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander & Associates filed a lawsuit against dentist David Evans Webb, DDS in Solano County Superior Court alleging the oral surgeon sexually abused, harassed, and assaulted his patients.

The plaintiff, Jane Doe to protect her privacy, alleges Dr. Webb positioned himself next to her in order to place his private parts on her during her oral surgery. He then continued to turn up the level of the gas in her gas mask, against her will, even as she said "no."

Although Jane Doe fought the effects of the gas and attempted to move her arm so as not to come into contact with Dr. Webb's genitalia, he continued to hold her arm down against her will. Ms. Doe began crying as she was being sexually assaulted, and Webb became angry, and said "What's wrong with you, you have gas and Novocain."

"This is beyond outrageous," said attorney Mary Alexander. "My client went in for bridge work and instead was sexually assaulted. We've later discovered that many other women claim the same treatment, and it's high time this doctor lost his license and his freedom."

He was charged by the District Attorney in mid-July for his criminal behavior.

Dr. David E. Webb's online reviews are filled with stories of women who allege the same type of treatment. Including statements such as:

"He is very unprofessional when he is dealing with females. He has a history of making women feel uncomfortable in a flirtatious manor." On Google Reviews

"This guy is a total CREEP - I would not want to be sedated in a room alone with this guy." On Yelp

The firm is asking anyone who may have been abused by Dr. Webb or who knows of anyone to come forward and share their story to the police or to the firm.

The case is Jane Doe C.C. v. David Evans Webb, DDS, Northern California Facial & Oral Surgery, Solano County Superior Court.

