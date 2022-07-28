OroCommerce Awarded "Exceptional" Rating in Key Areas of the 2022 Paradigm B2B Combine Report

Oro's open source platform named a top solution for B2B digital commerce

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, Inc ., the company behind OroCommerce, today announced that it has been recognized in 2022 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition). Oro's flagship solution medalled in 10 of 12 categories, earning special praise in the Content & Data Management, Promotions Management, Sales & Channel Enablement, and Ability to Execute categories.

Produced by B2B eCommerce veteran and former Forrester Research VP and principal analyst Andy Hoar, the 2022 Paradigm B2B Combine report evaluated B2B eCommerce vendors across 38 different criteria. The report highlights Oro's Content Management System, promotions and pricing engine, highly accessible executive team, robust marketplace functionality, and strong Product Information Management (PIM) as particular strengths. A customer cited in the Combine report also praised OroCommerce's "purpose-built B2B backbone."

"Without command of their data, B2B companies can neither create compelling customer experiences nor customize and personalize buyer interactions," Andy Hoar notes in the Combine report. "OroCommerce is particularly well-suited for B2B midmarket companies looking for a three-in-one solution consisting of CRM, eCommerce, and Marketplace functionality that can deliver on both self-service and assisted selling scenarios."

Drawing on insights from B2B eCommerce technology clients and vendors, the Combine report recognizes OroCommerce as a top solution, with gold medal status in the Content & Data Management and Promotions Management categories. Oro was also recognized as a silver medalist for its Ability to Execute, an indication of management quality and company resources. Oro's silver medal recognition for Sales & Channel Enablement aligns with Oro's commitment to supporting brands as they bring customer-facing sales and customer service reps into the digital commerce process.

In total, the Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) awarded OroCommerce two gold medals, two silver medals, and six bronze medals. The recognition comes during Oro's 10th anniversary year , and as the company prepares for its landmark OroVibe summit in October 2022.

"With digital commerce growing at a breakneck pace, there's increasing demand for sophisticated and robust online solutions that can help brands reach new customers and build on their existing client relationships," said Oro CEO Yoav Kutner. "We believe Oro stands out from the pack with our open-source technology, as well as our customer-focused culture and management, and Paradigm B2B's recognition validates our team's commitment to building the best B2B solutions on the market. We see the Paradigm B2B report as affirming the growing need for feature-rich, all-in-one tools for B2B operators, and we're thrilled to see OroCommerce recognized as a top solution."

Download the 2022 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) report here .

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, Chief Technology Officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board.

For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/.

