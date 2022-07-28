Ultra Clean Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

HAYWARD, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2022.
"We continue to see solid, broad-based demand for our diverse portfolio of products and services," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "This diversity enhances our competitive advantage by increasing our resilience to fluctuations in any one segment. Together with our ability to partner closely with customers to respond to ever-changing market conditions, we are well positioned to continue growing our share in our served markets."
Second Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results
Total revenue was $608.7 million. Products contributed $532.0 million and Services added $76.7 million. Total gross margin was 19.4%, operating margin was (0.9)%, and net loss was $25.1 million or $0.56 per share. This compares to total revenue of $564.1 million, gross margin of 20.2%, operating margin of 8.1%, and net income of $27.9 million or $0.62 and $0.61 per basic and diluted share, respectively, in the prior quarter. The financial results for the second quarter include a $56.6 million pre-tax loss related to the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities.
Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results
On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 20.3%, operating margin was 11.1%, and net income was $47.4 million or $1.04 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 20.5%, operating margin of 10.9%, and net income of $43.3 million or $0.95 per diluted share in the prior quarter.
Third Quarter 2022 Outlook
The Company expects revenue in the range of $585 million to $645 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.32 and $0.55. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.94 and $1.18.
Conference Call
The conference call and webcast will take place on Thursday, July 28th at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 6271791. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.
About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.
The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, loss on divestitures, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, gain on sale of property, legal related costs and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.
A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.
Safe Harbor Statement
The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.
Contact:
Rhonda Bennetto
SVP Investor Relations
rbennetto@uct.com
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 1,
June 25,
July 1,
June 25,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Product
$
532,016
$
442,515
$
1,018,847
$
788,131
Services
76,681
72,685
153,994
144,696
Total revenues
608,697
515,200
1,172,841
932,827
Cost of revenues:
Product
441,119
367,919
840,658
651,488
Services
49,211
47,398
100,088
94,518
Total cost of revenues
490,330
415,317
940,746
746,006
Gross profit
118,367
99,883
232,095
186,821
Operating expenses:
Research and development
7,239
6,066
14,078
10,274
Sales and marketing
13,854
12,652
27,651
20,260
General and administrative
46,143
49,218
93,524
83,930
Net loss on divestitures
56,642
-
56,642
-
Total operating expenses
123,878
67,936
191,895
114,464
Income (loss) from operations
(5,511)
31,947
40,200
72,357
Interest income
125
59
190
157
Interest expense
(7,277)
(7,059)
(13,691)
(10,664)
Other income (expense), net
(365)
(711)
(361)
(4,974)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
(13,028)
24,236
26,338
56,876
Provision for income taxes
8,708
6,221
17,250
13,236
Net income (loss)
(21,736)
18,015
9,088
43,640
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,357
917
6,253
1,545
Net income (loss) attributable to UCT
$
(25,093)
$
17,098
$
2,835
$
42,095
Net income (loss) per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:
Basic
$
(0.56)
$
0.39
$
0.06
$
1.00
Diluted
$
(0.56)
$
0.39
$
0.06
$
0.98
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
Basic
45,176
43,328
45,056
41,946
Diluted
45,176
44,253
45,655
42,948
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
July 1,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
421,364
$
466,455
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
243,815
250,147
Inventories
405,065
379,235
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
41,520
41,260
Total current assets
1,111,764
1,137,097
Property, plant and equipment, net
248,583
242,347
Goodwill
250,731
270,044
Intangible assets, net
207,390
245,696
Deferred tax assets, net
37,174
37,607
Operating lease right-of-use assets
79,191
83,357
Other non-current assets
10,533
9,242
Total assets
$
1,945,366
$
2,025,390
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Bank borrowings
$
22,334
$
22,071
Accounts payable
259,362
332,897
Accrued compensation and related benefits
51,412
46,790
Operating lease liabilities
15,437
17,299
Other current liabilities
47,592
50,060
Total current liabilities
396,137
469,117
Bank borrowings, net of current portion
524,030
529,919
Deferred tax liabilities
55,100
54,889
Operating lease liabilities
62,070
65,923
Other liabilities
13,315
12,894
Total liabilities
1,050,652
1,132,742
Equity:
UCT stockholders' equity:
Common stock
518,000
511,628
Retained earnings
340,252
337,417
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
(13,308)
(167)
Total UCT stockholders' equity
844,944
848,878
Non-controlling interest
49,770
43,770
Total equity
894,714
892,648
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,945,366
$
2,025,390
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; in thousands)
Six Months Ended
July 1,
June 25,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
9,088
$
43,640
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
37,671
30,906
Stock-based compensation
10,112
7,169
Deferred income taxes
1,130
877
Change in the fair value of financial instruments
(1,144)
12,987
Gain from insurance proceeds
—
(7,332)
Net loss on divestitures
56,642
—
Others
(142)
231
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable
609
(13,254)
Inventories
(43,170)
(41,271)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,520)
(328)
Other non-current assets
(1,767)
(713)
Accounts payable
(50,984)
80,768
Accrued compensation and related benefits
5,246
(1,084)
Operating lease assets and liabilities
(2,259)
(575)
Income taxes payable
(2,544)
948
Other liabilities
2,501
3,756
Net cash provided by operating activities
18,469
116,725
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(46,524)
(22,702)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds
376
7,399
Divestiture of subsidiaries
(3,784)
—
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
—
(355,155)
Net cash used in investing activities
(49,932)
(370,458)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from bank borrowings
4,655
371,486
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
—
193,138
Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases
(10,525)
(43,370)
Payments of debt issuance costs
—
(8,899)
Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units
(3,740)
(7,013)
Others
(253)
(128)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(9,863)
505,214
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(3,765)
(354)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(45,091)
251,127
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
466,455
200,274
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
421,364
$
451,401
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
July 1, 2022
July 1, 2022
Products
Services
Consolidated
Products
Services
Consolidated
Revenues
$
532,016
$
76,681
$
608,697
$
532,016
$
76,681
$
608,697
Gross profit
$
90,897
$
27,470
$
118,367
$
94,819
$
28,492
$
123,311
Gross margin
17.1 %
35.8 %
19.4 %
17.8 %
37.2 %
20.3 %
Income from operations
$
(14,445)
$
8,934
$
(5,511)
$
54,429
$
12,961
$
67,390
Operating margin
-2.7 %
11.7 %
-0.9 %
10.2 %
16.9 %
11.1 %
Three Months Ended
July 1, 2022
Products
Services
Consolidated
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)
Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis
$
90,897
$
27,470
$
118,367
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
603
1,022
1,625
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
405
—
405
Covid-19 related costs (4)
2,914
—
2,914
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
94,819
$
28,492
$
123,311
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin
Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis
17.1 %
35.8 %
19.4 %
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.1 %
1.4 %
0.3 %
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.1 %
—
0.1 %
Covid-19 related costs (4)
0.5 %
—
0.5 %
Non-GAAP gross margin
17.8 %
37.2 %
20.3 %
Reconciliation of GAAP Income (loss) from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)
Reported income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis
$
(14,445)
$
8,934
$
(5,511)
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
4,019
3,647
7,666
Restructuring charges (2)
1,134
—
1,134
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
4,005
380
4,385
Covid-19 related costs (4)
2,914
—
2,914
Acquisition related costs (5)
160
—
160
Net loss on divestitures (6)
56,642
—
56,642
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
54,429
$
12,961
$
67,390
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin
Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis
-2.7 %
11.7 %
-0.9 %
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.8 %
4.8 %
1.3 %
Restructuring charges (2)
0.2 %
0.0 %
0.2 %
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.8 %
0.4 %
0.7 %
Covid-19 related costs (4)
0.5 %
0.0 %
0.5 %
Acquisition related costs (5)
0.0 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Net loss on divestitures (6)
10.6 %
0.0 %
9.3 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
10.2 %
16.9 %
11.1 %
1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions
2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures
3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors
4 Covid-19 related expenses incurred during the period
5 Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let
6 Represents the net loss on the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
Three Months Ended
July 1,
June 25,
April 1,
2022
2021
2022
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)
Reported net income (loss) attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis
$
(25,093)
$
17,098
$
27,930
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
7,666
9,511
8,052
Restructuring charges (2)
1,134
(28)
49
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
4,385
3,724
5,449
Legal-related costs (4)
—
—
2,200
Acquisition related costs (5)
160
8,093
172
Fair value related adjustments (6)
—
8,583
—
Covid-19 related costs (7)
2,914
—
—
Net loss on divestitures (8)
56,642
—
—
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)
(11,081)
(5,259)
(2,611)
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)
10,688
1,956
2,084
Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT
$
47,415
$
43,678
$
43,325
Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)
Reported income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis
$
(5,511)
$
31,947
$
45,711
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
7,666
9,511
8,052
Restructuring charges (2)
1,134
(28)
49
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
4,385
3,724
5,449
Legal-related costs (4)
—
—
2,200
Acquisition related costs (5)
160
8,093
172
Fair value related adjustments (6)
—
7,183
—
Covid-19 related costs (7)
2,914
—
—
Net loss on divestitures (8)
56,642
—
—
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
67,390
$
60,430
$
61,633
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin
Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis
-0.9 %
6.2 %
8.1 %
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
1.3 %
1.8 %
1.4 %
Restructuring charges (2)
0.2 %
—
0.0 %
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.7 %
0.7 %
1.0 %
Legal-related costs (4)
—
—
0.4 %
Acquisition related costs (5)
0.0 %
1.6 %
—
Fair value related adjustments (6)
—
1.4 %
—
Covid-19 related costs (7)
0.5 %
—
—
Net loss on divestitures (8)
9.3 %
—
—
Non-GAAP operating margin
11.1 %
11.7 %
10.9 %
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)
Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis
$
118,367
$
99,883
$
113,728
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
1,625
1,680
1,680
Restructuring charges (2)
—
201
—
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
405
414
477
Fair value related adjustments (6)
—
7,183
—
Covid-19 related costs (7)
2,914
—
—
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
123,311
$
109,361
$
115,885
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin
Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis
19.4 %
19.4 %
20.2 %
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.3 %
0.3 %
0.2 %
Restructuring charges (2)
—
—
—
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
Fair value related adjustments (6)
—
1.4 %
—
Covid-19 related costs (7)
0.5 %
—
—
Non-GAAP gross margin
20.3 %
21.2 %
20.5 %
Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)
Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis
$
(7,517)
$
(7,711)
$
(6,343)
Fair value related adjustments (6)
—
1,400
—
Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)
$
(7,517)
$
(6,311)
$
(6,343)
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share
Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis
$
(0.56)
$
0.39
$
0.61
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
0.17
0.22
0.18
Restructuring charges (2)
0.03
—
0.00
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
0.10
0.09
0.12
Legal-related costs (4)
—
—
0.05
Acquisition related costs (5)
0.01
0.18
—
Fair value related adjustments (6)
—
0.19
—
Covid-19 related costs (7)
0.06
—
—
Net loss on divestitures (8)
1.24
—
—
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)
(0.24)
(0.12)
(0.06)
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)
0.23
0.04
0.05
Non-GAAP net income
$
1.04
$
0.99
$
0.95
Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-
45,637
44,253
45,593
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE
Three Months Ended
July 1,
June 25,
April 1,
2022
2021
2022
(in thousands, except percentages)
Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis
$
8,708
$
6,221
$
8,542
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (9)
11,081
5,259
2,611
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (10)
(10,688)
(1,956)
(2,084)
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$
9,101
$
9,524
$
9,069
Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis
$
(13,028)
$
24,236
$
39,368
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
7,666
9,511
8,052
Restructuring charges (2)
1,134
(28)
49
Stock-based compensation expense (3)
4,385
3,724
5,449
Legal-related costs (4)
—
—
2,200
Acquisition related costs (5)
160
8,093
172
Fair value related adjustments (6)
—
8,583
—
Covid-19 related costs (7)
2,914
—
—
Net loss on divestitures (8)
56,642
—
—
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
$
59,873
$
54,119
$
55,290
Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis
-66.8 %
25.7 %
21.7 %
Non-GAAP effective income tax rate
15.2 %
17.6 %
16.4 %
1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions
2 Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures
3 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors
4 Represents estimated costs related to legal proceedings
5 Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let
6 Adjustments related to the fair values of inventories related to Ham-let and purchase obligation related to QGT
7 Covid-19 related costs incurred during the period
8 Represents the net loss on the divestiture of certain non-core subsidiary entities
9 Tax effect of items (1) through (8) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.