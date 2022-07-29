CyberFuels Continues to Make Significant Gains in its Efforts to Decarbonize Travel

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CyberFuels, Inc., a division of EncounterCare Solutions, ECSL, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent with an international energy company that has a new patented process for producing Green Hydrogen. This relationship will work in conjunction with CyberFuels current distribution of its own proprietary alternative fuels and additives that already help to decarbonize the atmosphere. The Letter of Intent calls for the first prototype of the commercial units to be placed at the new CyberFuels Gateway Terminal in Tampa, Florida. Details on the contract will be further provided after the close of the deal.

John Lawrence, President of CyberFuels, Inc. stated "Climate change and cleaner air is what everyone is talking about today. The EV discussions are nice, but they have their own inherent environmental issues. Maybe the problem is not the Internal Combustion engine, but rather what fuel is being burned in today's engine. That is where CyberFuels comes in. We currently have fuels that are advantageous to the environment, and we are extremely excited to have this Green Hydrogen technology housed in our new Green Terminal looking forward to the next generation." The purchase of the new Cyberfuels Gateway Terminal in Tampa Florida is expected to close in August and permitting will begin immediately thereafter with construction to follow.

Green Hydrogen is important to the growth and vision of CyberFuels' plans of providing sustainable zero GHG emissions eFuels. An added feature of the new patented process for production of hydrogen is that it uses municipal solid waste and a process similar to fast pyrolysis which produces Green Hydrogen at a substantially lower cost than traditional methods of production. Today, 96% of Hydrogen comes from Steam Methane Reformation and 4% from electrolysis. Both methods are very expensive. Having the Hydrogen hub at the CyberFuels Terminal will allow the company to have back up hydrogen power for the terminal's energy needs, which will also include utilizing solar power as a power source. As part of the relationship, hydrogen will be sold at a very attractive price to be used as fuel. Next, Green Hydrogen is also an important component of Green Methanol, which is an important component of our eFuels solution for combustion engines of today. Mr. Lawrence further added, "CyberFuels has been developing its Green eFuels for 8 years, and the proprietary additive makes Green Methanol eFuels not only an important tool in the effort to decarbonize transportation, but also a timely alternative to help reduce fuel prices while at the same time helping to improve the environment."

CyberFuels Green Methanol will be focused on individual transportation modalities. Green Hydrogen is focused on heavy transportation such as buses, transport trucks, trains, ships, and planes.

About CyberFuels™: CyberFuels Inc. delivers custom blended GEM fuels to suit almost any engines need.

EcoFlex96™ offers high octane alternatives to regular gasoline.

Our gasoline and GEM fuels offer superior performance over similar traditional gasoline blends. Unlike other fuel options, there is no need to retrofit the vehicle for consumption of our fuel blends.

All of our fuels can be transported, stored and pumped like regular gasoline.

The CyberFuels lines of products also include our "Dynamo™" brands.

Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster:

Independent lab certified to reduce Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) by 20% and overall emissions by 21% and has been shown to deliver an average Cetane rating over 52 when added to regular diesel fuel at fill up. Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster also improves engine performance, power, and increases miles per gallon along with improving cold flow, increasing lubricity and cleaning fuel injectors.

Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster:

Improves octane and increases the miles per gallon (mpg). Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster allows consumers to purchase regular 87 octane gasoline and increase the power and performance of that fuel to equal that of superior high test 93 octane gasolines, by adding a bottle of our Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster to their tank at fill up. Visit www.cyberfuelsinc.com

Safe Harbor:

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intends," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, and the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

