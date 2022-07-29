Forward Thinking Systems Adds Weather Conditions and New Icons to IntelliHub

JERICHO, N.Y., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Thinking Systems is proud to announce the addition of two new features to its browser-based fleet management portal, IntelliHub. These features, which include an advanced weather module and new specialty icons, were specifically requested by and are geared towards government operations customers.

Live weather conditions, like precipitation and temperature, provide valuable information for making informed fleet decisions such as coordinating appropriate plowing and salting equipment for storm maintenance, properly securing equipment in high-wind conditions, selecting the right boat for marine work, and more.

Weather overlays have become one of the most requested features for telematics solutions in the government space. Civilian fleets can benefit from live weather data as well by ensuring their drivers are properly equipped for expected conditions. From a safety perspective, this also gives managers increased visibility for reminding drivers to maintain safe speeds and follow distances during inclement weather. Furthermore, managers can more easily alert customers of expected weather delays. Additionally, users can right-click to view the current weather and temperature in a given location.

Map overlays include:

Wind Speed Temperature Precipitation Cloud Cover Sea Level Pressure

The addition of boat and motorcycle icons is part of our continued push to make the IntelliHub platform the fastest and easiest-to-use platform in the industry. Proper icons allow users to quickly identify and locate personnel and resources on the map. During an emergency or even day-to-day situations, quickly distinguishing assets helps fleet managers to stay ahead of the curb on allocating resources and assignments.

About Forward Thinking Systems (FTS)

Forward Thinking Systems was established in 2005 and is dedicated to building fleet management solutions that give our customers an edge. Our software helps our customers reduce risk and increase safety, allowing them to run a more cost-efficient operation. We provide the insight you need to manage your vehicles, assets, and team from your phone or office. Fleet customer feedback is a crucial part of making the best solution for commercial fleets. That is why we offer all of our customers 24/7 support. Learn more at ftsgps.com

