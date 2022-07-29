Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.59 per Share

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.59 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on September 15, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022. As the Company previously announced in April, this reflects a 2 percent increase to the quarterly dividend. The ex-dividend date is August 31, 2022. This is the 391st dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

