Baby Shark Is Set To Make Its Official Major League Baseball Debut on July 31, 2022

at Nationals Park, home to MLB's Washington Nationals

The Special Game Will Feature Baby Shark's iconic song from the most viewed video in YouTube history

Unique In-Park Experiences and Exclusive Giveaway Items Will Be Offered to Fans

SEOUL, South Korea, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cultural phenomenon Baby Shark is coming to Nationals Park, reviving memorable moments from the team's 2019 World Series championship run through fun and exciting content experiences and featuring the song from the world's most viewed video in YouTube history.

Pinkfong Partners With Washington Nationals for Baby Shark™ Day (PRNewswire)

The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, announces its partnership with the Washington Nationals for Baby Shark™ Day, a Baby Shark-themed game at Nationals Park on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 1:35 PM ET. Key details of the partnership include unique in-park experiences, exclusive giveaway items, and a special 2D animated music video featuring Nationals mascot, Screech, and Baby Shark cheering the team on.

Baby Shark™ Day was born from the unique history and connection between Baby Shark and the Washington Nationals which began in 2019, the year the Nationals won their first World Series championship. The iconic Baby Shark theme song quickly became a fan favorite as one of the player's – Gerardo Parra – walk-up songs!

"We're delighted to work with the Washington Nationals, offering Nationals and Baby Shark fans a fresh and sentimental way to enjoy the game," said Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA. "It has been a truly meaningful journey to see how Baby Shark has brought a bright and positive energy to the team and connected fans across the nation. We hope that Baby Shark™ Day will offer fans another unforgettable memory through our enjoyable content and unique on-field experiences."

As part of the in-game promotions, the first 8,000 kids in attendance, ages 12 & under, will be given a Baby Shark™ Song Cube.

In addition to the Baby Shark-themed game, The Pinkfong Company unveiled a special 2D animated music video featuring Nationals mascot, Screech, and Baby Shark, to charge up the Washington Nationals and their fans. Fans will be able to enjoy the iconic song with a Washington Nationals twist, on YouTube and the on-field scoreboard at the game.

Tickets for Baby Shark™ Day are available for purchase now at nationals.com. For more information, visit nationals.com/babyshark .

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn .

