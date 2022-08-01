Lumigo adds experienced VP of People Lee Leibovich to its leadership team

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumigo , the modern cloud application observability platform, announced today the addition of Lee Leibovich as VP of People. Lee will lead the expansion of Lumigo's team as the company rapidly scales its R&D, Marketing and sales efforts. This follows Lumigo's announcement last month that the platform now supports observability of container and Kubernetes based applications in addition to serverless.

Lee Leibovich has nearly two decades of experience in global HR management, including organizational development, recruitment, leading and executing strategic processes, as well as establishing employee retention and training programs. She has a proven ability to build robust development strategies for rapidly growing organizations.

Before her appointment as VP of People at Lumigo, Lee worked at Cellebrite as HR Director for EMEA and APAC. She was responsible for designing and implementing human resources strategy, leading organizational change, management development, and building new teams to support business goals. Prior to Cellebrite, Lee was the R&D HR business partner in Check Point.

"Lumigo has built an exceptional engineering culture, with a team from diverse backgrounds who are united by their passion for solving tough technical problems for developers," Leibovich said. "As the company expands its product offering to address the needs of a larger swath of cloud application developers, we'll continue to grow the team while doubling down on building out a broad range of deep technical expertise. I'm excited to join such a passionate and talented team, and I'm looking forward to the rapid growth to come."

"Lee has an incredible ability to quickly scale teams while maintaining a high standard of professionalism and expertise," said Erez Berkner, co-founder and CEO of Lumigo. "She has a proven track record of growing an organization, forming new departments and building winning executive teams. My co-founder Aviad Mor and I had the pleasure of working together with Lee at Check Point and have seen firsthand her knack for attracting highly talented individuals, helping them integrate into cohesive teams, and maintaining passion and motivation in the long term. Lee's skills and experience will be a huge asset to Lumigo as we expand our product and grow our user base, improving the visibility of modern cloud applications for every developer."

About Lumigo:

Lumigo is an observability platform for modern cloud applications that uses automated distributed tracing to allow developers to quickly navigate to the root cause of issues with visual debugging, resolve performance bottlenecks with a clear breakdown of each component's execution duration, and receive notifications on issues before they impact the business with smart alerts. Lumigo specializes in connecting the dots to present an end-to-end view across the full spectrum of modern cloud services, including Amazon DynamoDB, API Gateway, Step Functions, Lambda, Fargate, ECS, EventBridge, S3, Kinesys, and many more. The platform is used by hundreds of leading companies, including Medtronic, Sonos and Vimeo. Lumigo has raised $37 million in funding to date.

Media Contact:

Gavriel Cohen

gavriel@westraycommunications.com

+914-336-4633

