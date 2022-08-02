ALLOSOURCE ANNOUNCES PRESIDENT AND CEO RETIREMENT

Tom Cycyota to retire after leading the organization for 22 years

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., creating innovative cellular and tissue allografts to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced President and CEO, Tom Cycyota, plans to retire.

Tom Cycyota, President and CEO of AlloSource, announces his retirement after 22 years. (PRNewswire)

Cycyota has been in his role since 2000, leading the organization in its commitment to developing and distributing lifesaving and life-enhancing allografts, which are tissue grafts from human donors. Under his leadership, AlloSource honored thousands of tissue donors' intent to help others by providing more than three million allografts for use in surgical procedures.

"My career at AlloSource speaks to the amazing possibilities of donated human tissue. It has been a great honor to serve as AlloSource's President and CEO, supporting its transformation and incredible growth in both the number of patients and surgeons we served as well as the amazing technologies we pioneered," said Cycyota. "I want to offer my sincere thanks to our employees and recovery partners whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to achieve so much over the last 22 years. I also want to thank AlloSource's customers, partners, communities, and Board of Directors for their ongoing support."

As the largest homegrown biotechnology company in Colorado and one of the largest tissue banks in the country, AlloSource's unique business requires a daily balancing act of creating innovative new allografts and processes, while also making decisions that honor each tissue donor's selfless gift. The more than 200 different types of allografts AlloSource produces are used in countless applications; from spinal fusions and shoulder rotator cuff repair to burn care and plastic and reconstruction surgeries.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team, and AlloSource's employees, we want to thank Tom for his leadership and impact over his more than two decades with the organization," said Diane Brockmeier, AlloSource Board Chair. "Tom's legacy is more than AlloSource's growth. We are grateful for his passionate leadership, which forged many business relationships and friendships. His personal compassion and commitment to honoring donor families has served as the centerpiece for the AlloSource culture. Please join me in thanking him for his commitment to AlloSource and its employees, as well as the organ, eye, and tissue donation community. We wish him nothing but the best in this next chapter."

The Board of Directors has begun the search for AlloSource's next President and CEO. Until a successor is found, Cycyota will remain in his President and CEO role to ensure a smooth transition for AlloSource's business, partners, and employees.

About AlloSource

AlloSource, one of the largest human tissue providers, honors tissue donors by creating innovative dermal, cartilage, tendon, fascia, bone, amniotic, and living cellular allografts to help heal patients. Since 1994, the Colorado-based organization has continued to advance its allografts to improve patient outcomes, serving as a trusted tissue partner to the medical community. AlloSource® is registered with the FDA as a tissue establishment and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks. Learn more at allosource.org.

