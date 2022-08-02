The Andersons, Inc. Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Company reported net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons of $80.5 million , or $2.34 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $82.2 million or $2.39 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $169.3 million for the quarter

Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA is $412.0 million

Renewables produced record pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $45.9 million

Plant Nutrient had its second-best quarter ever, generating pretax income of $38.3 million

Trade reported strong adjusted pretax income of $24.4 million

"I'm thrilled with the outstanding performance in this second quarter. The Renewables team nearly doubled last year's already strong performance, showing good yields and higher crush margins in our ethanol plants. Within Plant Nutrient, good inventory position management and high fertilizer prices led to higher margins and strong profitability," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "In Trade, we entered the quarter with good basis ownership positions and as expected, we benefited from basis improvement during the quarter. In addition, we had very strong feed ingredients merchandising results in several of our locations. Global ag markets remain volatile, creating opportunities; our teams continue to execute well and remain focused on customer needs and operational excellence."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Variance YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Variance Pretax Income Attributable to the Company1,2 $ 96.3 $ 51.1 $ 45.2 $ 106.5 $ 67.0 $ 39.5 Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1,2 97.0 51.4 45.6 107.2 67.8 39.4 Trade1 24.4 14.1 10.3 28.0 28.4 (0.4) Renewables 45.9 23.5 22.4 51.4 26.5 24.9 Plant Nutrient 38.3 24.0 14.3 49.1 32.5 16.6 Other (11.6) (10.2) (1.4) (21.4) (19.6) (1.8) Net Income Attributable to the Company2 80.5 41.4 39.1 86.6 53.0 33.6 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Company1,2 82.2 41.6 40.6 88.2 53.6 34.6 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)2 2.34 1.23 1.11 2.52 1.58 0.94 Adjusted Diluted EPS1,2 2.39 1.24 1.15 2.57 1.60 0.97 EBITDA1,2 168.6 102.7 65.9 224.5 165.4 59.1 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $ 169.3 $ 103.0 $ 66.3 $ 225.2 $ 166.2 $ 59.0 1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations. 2 Measure represents only continuing operations of the Company.

Cash, Liquidity and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses continue to generate strong operating cash flows and we remain disciplined in our approach to capital spending decisions," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "We are well below our goal of long-term debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5 times, ending the quarter at 1.5 times, and are well-positioned to fund strategic growth projects with appropriate returns."

The company generated $134.6 million and $93.1 million in cash from operations before working capital changes during the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Working capital remains high, primarily due to high commodity prices that impact the value of inventory and accounts receivable.

Second Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Results Improve Significantly; Year-to-Date Results Comparable to 2021

The Trade segment recorded pretax income and adjusted pretax income of $23.7 million and $24.4 million, respectively, for the quarter compared to adjusted pretax income of $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. With some reduction in commodity prices from Q1 highs, the segment benefited from basis appreciation and good selling margins for many of its products.

Despite initial delays in planting, crops in key draw areas are better than current USDA national ratings for corn and soybeans. Wheat ownership in our grain elevator assets is again earning space income. Continued merchandising opportunities and strong elevation margins are also expected to continue as global stocks are not projected to recover quickly from the recent global supply disruptions.

Trade's second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $46.6 million, compared to second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $32.7 million.

Renewables Generates Record Q2 Earnings of $45.9 million on Strong Margins; Co-Product Values and Merchandising Remain Strong

The Renewables segment reported pretax income attributable to the company of $45.9 million in the second quarter compared to pretax income attributable to the company of $23.5 million realized in the same period in 2021. Included in pretax income attributable to The Andersons is $8.9 million of USDA Biofuels Producer COVID relief funds. Also included in pretax income in the quarter is $24.4 million of positive mark-to-market impact, nearly $18 million of which are reversals of prior mark-to-market losses. This compared to positive mark-to-market impacts of $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

The operating improvement was driven by strong overall production margins. Seasonal demand has been impacted by high gasoline prices, but higher exports have firmed ethanol prices. High corn costs for ethanol production in the western U.S. may negatively impact ethanol production there, while our eastern corn belt production facilities are well-positioned for corn supply.

Renewables had record second quarter EBITDA of $85.7 million in 2022, up $38.5 million from 2021 second quarter EBITDA of $47.2 million.

Plant Nutrient Posts Strong Second Quarter Results

The Plant Nutrient segment posted pretax income of $38.3 million, compared to 2021's pretax income of $24.0 million. As expected, well-positioned inventory and an overall favorable spring planting season led to strong margins that more than offset a volume decrease for our agricultural fertilizers, particularly within our wholesale nutrients, farm centers, and specialty liquids low-salt starters products.

Plant Nutrient's second quarter EBITDA was $46.8 million compared to 2021 second quarter EBITDA of $31.6 million.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company recorded income taxes from continuing operations at an effective rate of 13.3% for the quarter due to the tax treatment of derivatives, hedging activities, and non-controlling interests. We now anticipate a full-year effective rate of approximately 18%-21%.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2022. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 4313758). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/NKr9d6xjJv0. Complete the six fields as directed and click "Register." A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's refreshed website at www.andersonsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations, pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted net income attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® lists of America's Best Employers for 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity 2022 as well as America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com .

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 4,450,617

$ 3,235,805

$ 8,428,571

$ 5,830,524 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 4,219,776

3,072,398

8,078,195

5,553,676 Gross profit 230,841

163,407

350,376

276,848 Operating, administrative and general expenses 112,559

105,560

214,546

202,558 Interest expense, net 16,921

10,060

27,780

20,049 Other income, net:













Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates, net (6,034)

845

(6,278)

2,639 Other income, net 22,826

5,070

26,988

10,938 Income before income taxes from continuing operations 118,153

53,702

128,760

67,818 Income tax provision from continuing operations 15,753

9,677

19,856

14,038 Net income from continuing operations 102,400

44,025

108,904

53,780 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (739)

2,099

(1,294)

5,606 Net income 101,661

46,124

107,610

59,386 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 21,856

2,625

22,303

780 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 79,805

$ 43,499

$ 85,307

$ 58,606















Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:













Basic earnings (loss):













Continuing operations $ 2.38

$ 1.25

$ 2.56

$ 1.60 Discontinued operations (0.02)

0.06

(0.04)

0.17

$ 2.36

$ 1.31

$ 2.52

$ 1.77 Diluted earnings (loss):













Continuing operations $ 2.34

$ 1.23

$ 2.52

$ 1.58 Discontinued operations (0.02)

0.07

(0.04)

0.17

$ 2.32

$ 1.30

$ 2.48

$ 1.75

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,035

$ 216,444

$ 27,538 Accounts receivable, net 1,141,167

835,180

702,869 Inventories 1,618,326

1,814,538

904,924 Commodity derivative assets – current 638,357

410,813

507,148 Current assets held-for-sale 18,627

20,885

28,555 Other current assets 70,367

74,468

63,266 Total current assets 3,572,879

3,372,328

2,234,300 Other assets:









Goodwill 129,342

129,342

131,542 Other intangible assets, net 105,222

117,137

125,731 Right of use assets, net 50,233

52,146

42,330 Other assets held-for-sale 24,298

43,169

620,745 Other assets, net 91,758

69,068

70,879 Total other assets 400,853

410,862

991,227 Property, plant and equipment, net 763,443

786,029

823,563 Total assets $ 4,737,175

$ 4,569,219

$ 4,049,090











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 1,161,428

$ 501,792

$ 757,271 Trade and other payables 772,996

1,199,324

543,503 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 184,154

358,119

55,943 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 185,903

128,911

90,366 Current maturities of long-term debt 53,951

32,256

50,069 Current liabilities held-for-sale 7,314

13,379

25,185 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 211,830

230,148

168,221 Total current liabilities 2,577,576

2,463,929

1,690,558 Long-term lease liabilities 28,929

31,322

27,134 Long-term debt, less current maturities 563,447

600,487

837,609 Deferred income taxes 63,383

71,127

173,212 Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale 3,113

16,119

43,993 Other long-term liabilities 83,521

78,531

51,620 Total liabilities 3,319,969

3,261,515

2,824,126 Total equity 1,417,206

1,307,704

1,224,964 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,737,175

$ 4,569,219

$ 4,049,090

The Andersons, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021 Operating Activities





Net income from continuing operations $ 108,904

$ 53,780 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1,294)

5,606 Net income 107,610

59,386 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 67,945

95,154 Bad debt expense, net 3,069

(1,156) Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net of dividends 6,278

(2,639) Gain on sales of assets, net (10,305)

(6,253) Stock-based compensation expense 4,708

4,112 Deferred federal income tax (13,755)

170 Other 8,549

5,570 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (289,196)

(58,338) Inventories 186,685

390,506 Commodity derivatives (189,090)

(250,691) Other current and non-current assets 5,106

35,568 Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (609,403)

(516,883) Net cash used in operating activities (721,799)

(245,494) Investing Activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (43,472)

(34,264) Proceeds from sale of assets 4,672

3,794 Purchases of investments (2,105)

(4,701) Purchases of Rail assets (27,276)

(4,751) Proceeds from sale of Rail assets 36,341

15,616 Other 1,746

832 Net cash used in investing activities (30,094)

(23,474) Financing Activities





Net receipts (payments) under short-term lines of credit 862,698

(258,157) Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt 350,000

608,250 Payments of short-term debt (550,000)

— Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —

108,300 Payments of long-term debt (15,077)

(177,586) Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner 2,450

2,940 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (9,980)

(25) Payments of debt issuance costs (7,802)

(2,059) Dividends paid (12,245)

(11,677) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 5,024

— Other (2,955)

(2,436) Net cash provided by financing activities 622,113

267,550 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (629)

(167) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (130,409)

(1,585) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 216,444

29,123 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 86,035

$ 27,538

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income from continuing operations $ 102,400

$ 44,025

$ 108,904

$ 53,780 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 21,856

2,625

22,303

780 Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 80,544

41,400

86,601

53,000 Adjustments:













Gain on sale of frac sand assets (3,762)

—

(3,762)

— Impairment on equity method investment 4,455

—

4,455

— Transaction related stock compensation —

274

—

757 Income tax impact of adjustments 940

(68)

940

(189) Total adjusting items, net of tax 1,633

206

1,633

568 Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 82,177

$ 41,606

$ 88,234

$ 53,568















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders $ 2.34

$ 1.23

$ 2.52

$ 1.58















Impact on diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.05

$ 0.01

$ 0.05

$ 0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.39

$ 1.24

$ 2.57

$ 1.60



Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total Three months ended June 30, 2022

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 3,097,767

$ 882,567

$ 470,283

$ —

$ 4,450,617 Gross profit 101,994

59,888

68,959

—

230,841 Operating, administrative and general expenses 62,977

8,590

29,591

11,401

112,559 Other income (loss), net 3,983

18,490

866

(513)

22,826 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 23,666

67,776

38,311

(11,600)

118,153 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

21,856

—

—

21,856 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 23,666

$ 45,920

$ 38,311

$ (11,600)

$ 96,297 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b) 693

—

—

—

693 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 24,359

$ 45,920

$ 38,311

$ (11,600)

$ 96,990



















Three months ended June 30, 2021

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,297,869

$ 616,527

$ 321,409

$ —

$ 3,235,805 Gross profit 77,831

34,716

50,860

—

163,407 Operating, administrative and general expenses 61,514

6,577

26,568

10,901

105,560 Other income (loss), net 4,067

38

849

116

5,070 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 13,777

26,156

23,995

(10,226)

53,702 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

2,625

—

—

2,625 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 13,777

$ 23,531

$ 23,995

$ (10,226)

$ 51,077 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b) 274

—

—

—

274 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 14,051

$ 23,531

$ 23,995

$ (10,226)

$ 51,351





(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. (b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.





















The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data (continued)

(unaudited)



















(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total Six months ended June 30, 2022

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 6,182,448

$ 1,565,798

$ 680,325

$ —

$ 8,428,571 Gross profit 169,613

75,079

105,684

—

350,376 Operating, administrative and general expenses 122,520

16,480

54,916

20,630

214,546 Other income (loss), net 8,007

18,918

1,670

(1,607)

26,988 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 27,335

73,738

49,054

(21,367)

128,760 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

22,303

—

—

22,303 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 27,335

$ 51,435

$ 49,054

$ (21,367)

$ 106,457 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b) 693

—

—

—

693 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 28,028

$ 51,435

$ 49,054

$ (21,367)

$ 107,150



















Six months ended June 30, 2021

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 4,280,377

$ 1,059,486

$ 490,661

$ —

$ 5,830,524 Gross profit 150,388

43,199

83,261

—

276,848 Operating, administrative and general expenses 118,445

13,233

49,967

20,913

202,558 Other income (loss), net 7,553

1,365

1,436

584

10,938 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 27,632

27,237

32,518

(19,569)

67,818 Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

780

—

—

780 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 27,632

$ 26,457

$ 32,518

$ (19,569)

$ 67,038 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b) 757

—

—

—

757 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 28,389

$ 26,457

$ 32,518

$ (19,569)

$ 67,795



(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. (b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)

Continuing Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total Company (in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant Nutrient

Other

Total

Rail

Three months ended June 30, 2022

























Net income (loss) $ 23,666

$ 67,776

$ 38,311

$ (27,353)

$ 102,400

$ (739)

$ 101,661 Interest expense (income) 13,300

2,012

1,923

(314)

16,921

—

16,921 Tax provision —

—

—

15,753

15,753

2,051

17,804 Depreciation and amortization 8,914

15,875

6,595

2,183

33,567

—

33,567 EBITDA 45,880

85,663

46,829

(9,731)

168,641

1,312

169,953 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Gain on sale of frac sand assets (3,762)

—

—

—

(3,762)

—

(3,762) Impairment on equity method investment 4,455

—

—

—

4,455

—

4,455 Total adjusting items 693

—

—

—

693

—

693 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,573

$ 85,663

$ 46,829

$ (9,731)

$ 169,334

$ 1,312

$ 170,646



























Three months ended June 30, 2021

























Net income (loss) $ 13,777

$ 26,156

$ 23,995

$ (19,903)

$ 44,025

$ 2,099

$ 46,124 Interest expense (income) 7,452

2,021

1,146

(559)

10,060

3,394

13,454 Tax provision —

—

—

9,677

9,677

965

10,642 Depreciation and amortization 11,155

18,983

6,456

2,355

38,949

8,701

47,650 EBITDA 32,384

47,160

31,597

(8,430)

102,711

15,159

117,870 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Transaction related stock compensation 274

—

—

—

274

—

274 Total adjusting items 274

—

—

—

274

—

274 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,658

$ 47,160

$ 31,597

$ (8,430)

$ 102,985

$ 15,159

$ 118,144





























The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)

Continuing Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total Company (in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Plant Nutrient

Other

Total

Rail

Six months ended June 30, 2022

























Net income (loss) $ 27,335

$ 73,738

$ 49,054

$ (41,223)

$ 108,904

$ (1,294)

$ 107,610 Interest expense (income) 21,487

3,779

3,384

(870)

27,780

—

27,780 Tax provision —

—

—

19,856

19,856

3,344

23,200 Depreciation and amortization 17,888

32,514

13,174

4,368

67,944

—

67,944 EBITDA 66,710

110,031

65,612

(17,869)

224,484

2,050

226,534 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Gain on sale of frac sand assets (3,762)

—

—

—

(3,762)

—

(3,762) Impairment on equity method investment 4,455

—

—

—

4,455

—

4,455 Total adjusting items 693

—

—

—

693

—

693 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,403

$ 110,031

$ 65,612

$ (17,869)

$ 225,177

$ 2,050

$ 227,227



























Six months ended June 30, 2021

























Net income (loss) $ 27,632

$ 27,237

$ 32,518

$ (33,607)

$ 53,780

$ 5,606

$ 59,386 Interest expense (income) 14,503

4,094

2,212

(760)

20,049

6,574

26,623 Tax provision —

—

—

14,038

14,038

2,349

16,387 Depreciation and amortization 22,280

37,797

12,837

4,652

77,566

17,588

95,154 EBITDA 64,415

69,128

47,567

(15,677)

165,433

32,117

197,550 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Transaction related stock compensation 757

—

—

—

757

—

757 Total adjusting items 757

—

—

—

757

—

757 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,172

$ 69,128

$ 47,567

$ (15,677)

$ 166,190

$ 32,117

$ 198,307

The Andersons, Inc.

Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended,

Twelve months

ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

Net income from continuing operations $ 12,290

$ 65,473

$ 6,504

$ 102,400

$ 186,667 Interest expense 8,799

8,444

10,859

16,921

45,023 Tax provision 4,027

11,163

4,103

15,753

35,046 Depreciation and amortization 42,811

36,797

34,377

33,567

147,552 EBITDA 67,927

121,877

55,843

168,641

414,288 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related stock compensation 243

274

—

—

517 Gain on sale of a business (14,619)

—

—

—

(14,619) Loss from cost method investment 2,784

—

—

—

2,784 Asset impairment including equity method investments —

8,321

—

4,455

12,776 Gain on sale of frac sand assets —

—

—

(3,762)

(3,762) Total adjusting items (11,592)

8,595

—

693

(2,304) Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,335

$ 130,472

$ 55,843

$ 169,334

$ 411,984





















Three Months Ended,

Twelve months

ended June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Net income from continuing operations $ 1,788

$ 15,917

$ 9,755

$ 44,025

$ 71,485 Interest expense 6,853

7,833

9,989

10,060

34,735 Tax provision (benefit) (4,148)

7,718

4,361

9,677

17,608 Depreciation and amortization 38,387

38,568

38,617

38,949

154,521 EBITDA 42,880

70,036

62,722

102,711

278,349 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related stock compensation 912

946

483

274

2,615 Severance costs 3,222

528

—

—

3,750 Total adjusting items 4,134

1,474

483

274

6,365 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,014

$ 71,510

$ 63,205

$ 102,985

$ 284,714





















The Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash used in operating activities $ 353,199

$ 200,233

$ (721,799)

$ (245,494) Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable (74,184)

(24,862)

(289,196)

(58,338) Inventories 323,505

385,499

186,685

390,506 Commodity derivatives 88,671

(197,396)

(189,090)

(250,691) Other current and non-current assets 43,916

18,828

5,106

35,568 Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (163,307)

(74,962)

(609,403)

(516,883) Total changes in operating assets and liabilities 218,601

107,107

(895,898)

(399,838) Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:













Changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable —

—

—

27,697 Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 134,598

$ 93,126

$ 174,099

$ 182,041



Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

