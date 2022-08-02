Arize AI Named To Fast Company's List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators

Joins Microsoft, T-Mobile, PayPal, and many others

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced its fourth annual "Best Workplaces for Innovators" list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Arize AI, a pioneer and leader in machine learning (ML) observability , is featured in the Diverse Innovators category.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

"We are proud to be recognized not only as a top workplace for innovators, but also for helping to create a more representative future for AI," says Aparna Dhinakaran, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Arize. "Diversity propels innovation because you need different perspectives to truly understand a problem and the potential impacts on society at large."

Today's recognition comes on the heels of a slew of recent product innovations from Arize. Most recently, the company debuted a groundbreaking product for monitoring unstructured data . The company also launched Bias Tracing , a tool designed to help monitor and take action on model fairness metrics, earlier this year.

"This year's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation."

About Arize AI

Arize AI is a machine learning observability platform that helps ML practitioners successfully take models from research to production with ease. Arize's automated model monitoring and ML analytics platform helps ML teams quickly detect issues when they emerge, troubleshoot why they happened, and improve overall model performance. By connecting offline training and validation datasets to online production data in a central inference store, ML teams can streamline model validation, drift detection, data quality checks, and model performance management . Arize AI acts as the guardrail on deployed AI, providing transparency and introspection into historically black box systems to ensure more effective and responsible AI. Sign up for a free account or request a demo for your team at Arize.com.

