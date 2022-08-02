Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE: CHCT) (the "Company") today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The Company reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of approximately $5.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share. Funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") for the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $0.57 and $0.62, respectively, per diluted common share.

Highlights include:

During the three months ended June 30, 2022 , the Company acquired a 37,720 square foot inpatient rehabilitation facility for a purchase price of approximately $23.5 million . Upon acquisition, the property was 100% leased with a lease expiration in 2037.

The Company has three properties under definitive purchase agreements for an aggregate expected purchase price of approximately $23.4 million . The Company's expected returns on these investments range from 9.0% to 9.72%. The Company expects to close on these properties in the second half of 2022; however, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, these transactions will actually close.

The Company also has five properties under definitive purchase agreements, to be acquired after completion and occupancy, for an aggregate expected purchase price of approximately $117.5 million . The Company's expected return on these investments will approximate 10.25%. The Company anticipates closing on these properties from the fourth quarter of 2022 through the fourth quarter of 2023; however, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, these transactions will actually close.

On July 28, 2022 , the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.4425 per share. The dividend is payable on August 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on August 12, 2022 .

About Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had investments of approximately $869.5 million in 159 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a financing lease). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 3.4 million square feet in the aggregate.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.chct.reit.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or other similar words or expressions, including the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Because forward-looking statements relate to future events, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Thus, the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of the Company's common stock, changes in the Company's business strategy, availability, terms and deployment of capital, the Company's ability to refinance existing indebtedness at or prior to maturity on favorable terms, or at all, changes in the real estate industry in general, interest rates or the general economy, adverse developments related to the healthcare industry, the degree and nature of the Company's competition, the ability to consummate acquisitions under contract, effects on global and national markets as well as businesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



(Unaudited)





June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021







ASSETS





Real estate properties:





Land and land improvements $ 101,909

$ 97,397 Buildings, improvements, and lease intangibles 764,338

736,465 Personal property 234

223 Total real estate properties 866,481

834,085 Less accumulated depreciation (149,049)

(133,056) Total real estate properties, net 717,432

701,029 Cash and cash equivalents 1,699

2,351 Restricted cash 659

516 Other assets, net 66,244

50,337 Total assets $ 786,034

$ 754,233







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Debt, net $ 291,726

$ 265,625 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,219

7,845 Other liabilities, net 14,127

18,651 Total liabilities 313,072

292,121







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 450,000 shares authorized; 25,099 and 24,983 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 251

250 Additional paid-in capital 599,631

595,624 Cumulative net income 70,231

59,123 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 12,761

(4,980) Cumulative dividends (209,912)

(187,905) Total stockholders' equity 472,962

462,112 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 786,034

$ 754,233

The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 REVENUES













Rental income $ 23,197

$ 22,006

$ 45,801

$ 42,786 Other operating interest 852

682

1,729

1,297

24,049

22,688

47,530

44,083















EXPENSES













Property operating 4,062

3,843

8,153

7,572 General and administrative 3,610

2,893

6,926

5,752 Depreciation and amortization 8,077

7,539

16,019

14,763

15,749

14,275

31,098

28,087















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND OTHER ITEMS 8,300

8,413

16,432

15,996 Interest expense (2,755)

(2,736)

(5,381)

(4,966) Deferred income tax (expense) benefit (16)

(20)

1

(59) Interest and other income 55

53

56

54 NET INCOME $ 5,584

$ 5,710

$ 11,108

$ 11,025















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:













Net income per common share – Basic $ 0.21

$ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ 0.43 Net income per common share – Diluted $ 0.21

$ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ 0.43 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING-BASIC 23,578

23,195

23,574

23,003 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING-DILUTED 23,578

23,195

23,574

23,003

The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF FFO and AFFO (1)

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Net income $ 5,584

$ 5,710 Real estate depreciation and amortization 8,141

7,593 FFO $ 13,725

$ 13,303 Straight-line rent (917)

(981) Stock-based compensation 2,184

1,606 AFFO $ 14,992

$ 13,928 FFO per Common Share-Diluted $ 0.57

$ 0.56 AFFO per Common Share-Diluted $ 0.62

$ 0.58 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding-Diluted (2) 24,247

23,908

(1) Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors deem presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For that reason, the Company considers funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") to be appropriate measures of operating performance of an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"). In particular, the Company believes that AFFO is useful because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to compare the Company's operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items and other events. The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") definition of FFO. FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT's operating performance equal to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate properties, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. NAREIT also provides REITs with an option to exclude gains, losses and impairments of assets that are incidental to the main business of the REIT from the calculation of FFO. In addition to FFO, the Company presents AFFO and AFFO per share. The Company defines AFFO as FFO, excluding certain expenses related to closing costs of properties acquired accounted for as business combinations and mortgages funded, excluding straight-line rent and the amortization of stock-based compensation, and including or excluding other non-cash items from time to time. AFFO presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of the Company's financial performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are they necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs. The Company believes that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the consolidated historical operating results of the Company, FFO and AFFO should be examined in conjunction with net income as presented elsewhere herein. (2) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for FFO and AFFO are calculated based on the treasury method, rather than the 2-class method used to calculate earnings per share.

