Evergreen Bank Group and Tillable, Inc. Partner to Expand Digital Farm Loans Across Midwest

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Bank (EvergreenBankGroup.com) is expanding its lending platform across the Midwest by partnering with technology-driven Tillable, Inc. Tillable (Tillable.com) is a market leader in providing real estate, operations and financing support to the farming communities it serves. With this partnership, Tillable has expanded its online application, enabling anyone to apply for a farm loan directly from a smartphone.

The new partnership will initially cover farm loans in Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan, Missouri, and Arkansas, with future states to follow. "We are very excited to partner with Tillable as we expand our national lending footprint with quality borrowers in the farm lending space," said Darin Campbell, President & CEO of Evergreen Bank Group. "Tillable fits perfectly with our strategic focus as we partner with premier financial technology companies to deliver best-in-class omnichannel mobile and online banking solutions."

Farmers, landowners, and investors can visit Tillable to shop for a farmland mortgage, refinance their current loans, take out an operating loan, or finance their cash rent. The all-digital lending application takes less than ten minutes to complete and requires no paperwork. Qualified borrowers will learn if they are approved for the loan of their choice within seconds. "Our financing application is digital with a human touch," said Corbett Kull, founder, and CEO of Illinois-based Tillable. "Anyone can apply online or by mobile phone 24/7, complete an application in minutes, and choose from competitive rates. We have grown the Tillable platform to be the go-to destination for folks looking to research, buy, sell, or rent farmland. With our latest loan expansion, we are becoming a one-stop-shop for growers and non-operating landowners."

About Evergreen

Evergreen Bank Group (the "Bank") is an Illinois-chartered community bank wholly owned by Bancorp Financial, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). The Bank was formed in 1999 and became a subsidiary of the Company as a result of a merger transaction during 2007. The Bank is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois - Technology-driven bank, lending in all 50 states and Puerto Rico and committed to delivering world-class experiences nationally by making borrowing and saving simple and easy. Evergreen also offers banking services through its lending divisions, FreedomRoad Financial and Performance Finance - two of the most recognizable names in the national motorcycle and powersport lending space.

About Tillable

Established in 2017, Tillable is deeply committed to protecting farmland while helping landowners and farmers thrive. Tillable's mission is to make owning and renting America's farmland simple and sustainable for generations to come. With well over 2,000,000 acres claimed on Tillable, Tillable uses public data to predict market trends, value farmland, and make the best decisions towards caring for America's farmland.

