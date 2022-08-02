The Home Depot to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 16

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that it will hold its Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 16, at 9 a.m. ET.

A webcast will be available by logging onto http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations and selecting the Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call icon. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon on August 16.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,316 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

