JLE Industries Awarded Pittsburgh Business Times Fast 50 for Second Year in a Row; VP Kate Speer Named TMSA Trailblazer

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLE Industries , the fastest-growing, technology-enabled Flatbed freight solutions provider in North America, continues its awards success with two prestigious wins: the Pittsburgh Business Times' Fast 50, awarded to 50 private companies that were the fastest-growing in the region, based on 2019-2021 revenue growth; and Kate Speer, JLE's Vice President of Marketing, Engagement, and Investor Relations, was named a Top Brand Innovator in the Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) inaugural 2022 Trailblazers Awards.

The Fast 50 are ranked by percentage of growth in revenue over the most recent three years. This year's list includes firms in real estate, online sales, health care, automotive, finance, engineering, manufacturing, tech services, logistics and construction. Rankings of the 2022 Fast 50 winners will be announced on August 25 at the Fast 50 Awards 2022 event at The Westin Pittsburgh.

The TMSA Trailblazers Awards were announced last month during the 2022 Logistics Marketing & Sales Conference in Orlando. A panel of industry veterans and non-biased judges selected companies and individuals for their excellence in sales or marketing accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months. Kate Speer was recognized for her leadership in building and scaling JLE's Driver Talent Ambassador (DTA) Program, which supports the organization's Professional Flatbed Talent to allow them to get the most out of their referral efforts and, as a result, create additional income streams while building connectivity and engagement with JLE.

"Everyone at JLE is proud of the growth we've achieved this past year, and we're very honored to have our hard work, employee retention and innovation acknowledged by Pittsburgh Business Times with The Fast 50 award for the second time in a row," said Raymond Gamrat, Senior Operations Advisor, JLE Industries. "We are also thrilled for Kate, who richly deserves the Top Brand Innovator Trailblazer Award. She demonstrated tenacity, vision and excellence in her leadership of JLE's DTA Program, and her entire team rose to the occasion. We congratulate TMSA for their inaugural awards and are heartened to see formal recognition for marketing and sales professionals in our industry from this premier organization."

About JLE Industries

JLE Industries is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the nation. Specializing in Flatbed freight solutions, we represent a unique, technology-enabled investment story that also comes with the benefit of American industrial durability.

Guiding us forward is our vision to establish a dominant and defensible competitive position in North America's expanding $70 billion Flatbed freight market. Our value-creation strategy is to attract and engage the trade-professional Flatbed driver.

Our core tactic is JLE Industries' defensible operating system: DriverOS™. Through cutting-edge data science applications and intelligent automation, DriverOS™ automates the processes of freight acquisition and load planning, while organizing and guiding our team members through the many critical-path workflow activities that exist in asset-based, truckload operations. With a genuine commitment to driver success and tenure, we manage our dispatch operations by exception and decentralize the value decisions of what freight our professional drivers participate in. This alchemy of People, Process and Technology is intended to remove friction across the organization and minimize the unnecessary impact that turnover has on individuals and companies alike.

Learn more at jleindustries.com

