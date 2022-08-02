WRITERS WITH DISABILITIES AND ALLIES AUTHOR NEW 8-BOOK SERIES ON DISABILITY

New "Understanding Disability" Children's Book Series Launches in Partnership Between Easterseals and Cherry Lake Publishing Group

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals, one of the nation's leading nonprofit providers of services and advocacy for people with disabilities and their families, announces UNDERSTANDING DISABILITY, a book series targeted to young readers, written by people with disabilities and allies, in partnership with Cherry Lake Publishing Group.

The new book series explores disability in a comprehensive, honest, and age-appropriate way, with titles including "Disabilities and Relationships," "Disability Etiquette," "Disability Pride," "Disability and the Media," and more. Engaging inquiry-based sidebars throughout each title encourage readers to LOOK, THINK, MAKE A GUESS, ASK QUESTIONS, and CREATE.

"UNDERSTANDING DISABILITY opens the door for critical conversations about disability to young readers, and I couldn't be more excited to share it with the world," said Nicole Lynn Evans, author of several titles in the series, and a disability activist and actor. "I'm excited for these books to be in classrooms and homes, so that early learners can understand disability sooner and more comprehensively."

Authors of the series include Nicole Lynn Evans, Erin Hawley, Jaxon Sydello, Beth Finke, and Tiernan Bertrand-Essington. Easterseals prioritized the hiring of writers with disabilities (the youngest of whom, Sydello, is 11 years old).

"At Easterseals, we're striving to move the needle for inclusion and representation throughout all content that surrounds disability," said Kendra E. Davenport, CEO, Easterseals. "This first-of-its-kind children's book series on disability exposes a new demographic to key topics surrounding disability. We hope it reaches many homes and classrooms, so that it can shape young learners' understanding of disability."

"We're thrilled about our partnership with Easterseals on the new series UNDERSTANDING DISABILITY," said Ben Mondloch, CEO, Cherry Lake Publishing Group. "As a children's publisher, we always strive to create titles which are inclusive of all backgrounds and abilities. We hope that books such as these will not only help kids better understand disabilities (both visible and invisible) but will also encourage everyone to become advocates for and allies to people with disabilities."

The UNDERSTANDING DISABILITY series is targeted to readers in grades 3-5 and is available in print and digital formats at www.cherrylakepublishing.com on August 1, 2022. For additional information, visit www.easterseals.com.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services.

For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted.

Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today.

Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. Learn more at www.easterseals.com .

About Cherry Lake Publishing Group

Cherry Lake Publishing Group (CLPG) is committed to its mission of creating books that engage, entertain, educate, and provide opportunities for students and children to explore the world in educational, library, and home settings. It is comprised of five imprints which include decodable books for young readers (Cherry Blossom Press), Hi-Lo books for struggling readers (45th Parallel Press), a wide range of educational titles (Cherry Lake Press), graphic novels (Torch Graphic Press), and picture books and chapter books (Sleeping Bear Press). To learn more, visit cherrylakepublishing.com .

