Appdome Announces ThreatScope™, the First Out-of-the-Box Security Operations Center for the Mobile App Economy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile economy's one and only Data-Driven DevSecOps™ platform, today announced the immediate availability of ThreatScope™, a Mobile Security Operations Center (SOC) that's fully integrated inside the Appdome DevSecOps build system. With ThreatScope, Appdome combines the power of mobile attack and threat data, telemetry, and intelligence with click-to-protect agility inside the mobile DevOps CI/CD pipeline. No code, no SDKs and no servers are required.

Android and iOS development teams are under enormous pressure to deliver new and updated mobile apps faster than ever. Increasing mobile threats, increased regulation of the dev lifecycle and growing consumer demand for more secure mobile experiences make the release cycle even more challenging. Current DevSecOps processes can slow down release cycles and rely too heavily on products like code scans and penetration tests, which are designed to find common security flaws. While important, these tools are not designed to provide real-time, production-level data on the actual attacks and threats impacting mobile users and targeting the mobile business, nor can they provide live, real-time proof of protection against the actual attacks and threats targeting real mobile end users. Mobile development and cyber teams need real data to choose, deploy and guarantee the right protections are in each release of a mobile app.

ThreatScope brings real-time attack and threat intelligence into the DevOps CI/CD pipeline. With it, mobile brands can simplify protection choices, prove the impact of protections, and accelerate release cycles. In Android and iOS apps, ThreatScope seamlessly monitors 50+ threat vectors, covering thousands of unique attacks and threats, and reports when a threat or attack is detected. As soon as a threat or attack is visible in ThreatScope, a single click can add the relevant protection in the next build or release of the mobile app, right inside the mobile DevOps CI/CD pipeline. After deploying the protected app, mobile developers and cyber security teams can witness the real-world impact of each protection in real time, demonstrating success and making reporting and compliance easy.

Upgrade to Data-Driven DevSecOps™. Bring the power of a mobile security operations center (SOC), fully integrated in a DevSecOps build system, into the DevOps CI/CD pipeline. Enjoy analytics-grade intelligence on attack trends, protection breakdowns and top mobile threats, complete with device, OS, app, and release drill downs and heat maps that show specific threats and attacks geographically. Click-to-protect against threats in each release of a mobile app.





Make smarter mobile protection choices. Eliminate guesswork in choosing which protections to deploy. Use live, production-level attack and threat intelligence to make data-based decisions on which defenses matter most to mobile customers and your mobile business, save money on unneeded protections, and match budgets to threats, release-by-release.





Prove the impact of Protection. ThreatScope gives a first-of-its-kind power to "see it, solve it, show it" for each attack-to-protection matchup. This empowers mobile development and cyber defense teams to highlight the impact of each security anti-fraud, anti-malware, and cheat prevention feature in real time, making cyber compliance and reporting a breeze.

"Data-Driven DevSecOps™ is all about mobile development and mobile defense agility," said Tom Tovar, CEO and co-creator of Appdome. "With ThreatScope, there's no separate integrations, implementations, servers or systems to deploy and no added work to transform data into action. Developers and cyber teams can put attack and threat intelligence to work immediately, protection-by-protection, release-by-release, to deliver zero-day defense that stops the widest range of attacks impacting Android and iOS customers with ease."

For more information on ThreatScope, visit https://appdome.com/threat-scope-mobile-threat-intelligence-center/. To see ThreatScope in action, email bhintelligence@appdome.com to schedule an in-person or virtual meeting at Black Hat USA 2022 in Las Vegas August 10-11.

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry a patented, no-code, Data-Driven DevSecOps™ Build System, powered by patented artiﬁcial-intelligence based, coding technology, Threat-Events™ mobile threat intelligence and ThreatScope™ mobile security operations center, to deliver 100s of Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, MiTM attacks prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android & iOS apps, right inside mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android & iOS apps, mobile customers, and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2, and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

