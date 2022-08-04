Avail Reaches Significant Network Expansion Milestone with the Signing of its 50th MedTech Contract

By joining Avail's industry/provider network, MedTech companies signify their intention to implement telepresence into their next-generation business models

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avail, the digital hub of the operating room enabling the medical technology (MedTech) and healthcare industries to work smarter to advance patient care, today announced the addition of a 50th MedTech organization to its telepresence network. With the signing of this contract, the Avail platform is poised to enable hundreds of thousands of people to collaborate, educate, and share surgical and MedTech expertise between operating rooms and remote locations in real time.

Avail Logo (PRNewsfoto/Avail Medsystems) (PRNewswire)

"The Avail platform was built to connect the MedTech industry more frequently, efficiently and seamlessly to surgeons and interventionalists, enabling them to work together more closely to advance medicine," stated Daniel Hawkins, CEO of Avail. "With this exciting milestone, the digital evolution of MedTech is well underway. Many of our MedTech partners are integrating Avail into their daily processes to expand the productivity and reach of their commercial teams, thus helping representatives to better engage with customers and support their success."

For some of the world's largest and most respected MedTech companies specializing in devices for neurosurgery, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, vascular surgery, and orthopedic surgery, among others — Avail has positively changed business practices in myriad ways. These include enabling faster product training and expanded reach for field teams, dramatically increasing the time they have available to sell products and support live procedures. In addition, MedTech companies and surgeons have realized the mutual benefits of using Avail to collaborate during unplanned cases when field representatives are unable to reach remote locations to join in person. With skyrocketing travel costs and staff shortages, Avail's approach to collaboration has allowed physician education and product launch programs not only to continue, but to operate more efficiently and rapidly. Other uses include enabling the acceleration of product innovation by allowing engineering and R&D teams to better connect with providers.

"As far as technology goes, the Avail experience has completely raised the bar for our Professional Education Programs — Avail makes us look good," stated John Vogrin, Senior Manager, Surgical Care Services for Cochlear Americas. "But more importantly, using Avail has allowed Cochlear to reduce travel for members of our sales team and give them back countless hours of their personal lives while improving the training experience and shortening the time it takes to complete. It's a win-win-win-win for our company, employees, customers, and their patients."

Avail's footprint of consistent, purpose-built hardware in procedure rooms, along with integrated software created for that hardware, serves as the foundation of the company's surgical telepresence platform. The mobile Avail console includes edge-based computing and a large display monitor and is connected securely to the cloud to stream high-quality audio, video, and surgical imaging to remote participants in a HIPAA-HITECH protected environment.

"Future-forward MedTech companies and healthcare systems not only need better, faster means of collaboration, but they want a way to share their own software capabilities to and from the OR," stated James Domine, CTO of Avail. "Avail's consistent hardware footprint provides eyes and ears into the operating room and will also enable the sharing of applicable third-party software capabilities, including AI and machine learning, which can be displayed on the large Avail console monitor to further elevate the collaborative experience. This can help improve processes and speed the adoption of new products that better meet the changing healthcare environment."

News of the 50th MedTech contract follows Avail's recent announcements of another company expansion and a partnership with the Stroke Thrombectomy and Aneurysm Registry (STAR), which enables participating neurosurgeons to collaborate and share expertise, regardless of their locations.

About Avail Medsystems

Avail enables the MedTech industry and healthcare providers to work together more often and more efficiently, harnessing expertise and technology in and out of the OR to accelerate the innovation, adoption, and reach of tools and techniques to improve patient care. Avail does this by placing a consistent, mobile, hardware platform with integrated software into operating rooms, audibly and visually connecting remote participants and serving as the hub for advanced digital capabilities including AI and machine learning, in a secure cloud-based digital telepresence network. Today, 50 MedTech organizations have contracted with Avail to rethink commercial models, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance the reach and timeliness of collaboration. Avail was founded in 2017 by MedTech veterans with a vision to leverage Silicon Valley technology expertise to evolve the industry and enable MedTech and healthcare to deliver the best care possible. Avail.io

Media Contacts

Michelle Stevens

Avail Medsystems

mstevens@avail.io

Ethan Metelenis

PRECISIONeffect

ethan.metelenis@precisionvh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avail Medsystems