BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND, THE PEANUT BUTTER S'MORES PIZOOKIE® RETURNS TO BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE

The ooey-gooey Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie® is officially back and here to satisfy any sweet tooth.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The people asked, and BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) has listened. The creators of the world-famous Pizookie® dessert are thrilled to announce the return of the fan-favorite Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie®. Everyone's favorite fireside snack and the most requested specialty Pizookie® ever, the Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie® includes a warm, ooey-gooey Ghirardelli® triple chocolate cookie piled high with peanut butter, marshmallows toasted to perfection, and rich vanilla bean ice cream that's sure to satisfy every Pizookie® fan's sweet tooth. The newest iteration of this iconic dessert represents summer nostalgia, family fun, and sweet memories.

"At BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, we love hearing from our guests," said Heidi Rogers, senior vice president of marketing of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "With many tweets, comments, phone calls, and reviews, our fans have spoken, and we wanted to deliver! We're excited to bring back the beloved Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie® to give our guests what they love!"

BJ's Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie® will be available at all BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse locations beginning August 4 and for a limited time only. It joins the BJ's lineup of other obsession-worthy Pizookie® flavors, including Hot Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, Strawberry Shortcake, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Cookies 'n' Cream, Salted Caramel, Triple Chocolate Made with Ghirardelli®, Monkey Bread, Sugar Cookie, and Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip. Every flavor, including the Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie®, is eligible for BJ's $4 Pizookie® Daily Brewhouse Special every Tuesday for dine in, take out or delivery.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like Prime Rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 214 casual dining restaurants in 29 states. All restaurants offer dine in, take out, delivery, and large-party catering. For more information on BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

