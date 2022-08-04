Filmora is upgraded with Creative Garage, providing everything creators need to go beyond their imagination.

Boost Video Storytelling with Wondershare Filmora 11.5 through Powerful Features and a Community to Inspire Filmora is upgraded with Creative Garage, providing everything creators need to go beyond their imagination.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare launched the latest version of Filmora with upgraded features like denoise and quick split mode for users to make their storytelling more compelling without boundaries. Filmora 11.5 is a powerful yet easy-to-use tool for users at any skill level. This update includes Creative Garage, an all-in-one platform for all things creative, ranging from video editing tutorials and product updates to creative campaigns to a community for creators across the globe to get inspired.

"Awarded as one of the "Best Creative Software Suite" at the Future Tech Awards 2021, Wondershare does not only provide technological innovations but also strives to empower users in every possible way," said Wade Liu, Product Director of Wondershare Filmora. "While constantly upgrading our flagship video editor Filmora, we also built Creative Garage, a close-knit community for creators of all levels to grow, learn and inspire. We proudly present Filmora as an all-in-one creative platform."

With the latest updates, Filmora 11.5 can offer a greater video and audio editing experience for users around the world. Key new features include:

Audio denoise : Music makers and podcasters can improve audio quality hassle-free with upgraded hum and wind denoises.

Boris FX updates : Want to bring videos to the next level? Add a professional touch to the videos with the new Boris filters, grades, and tints.

Beauty filters : Vloggers and beauty bloggers can now fix less-than-ideal lighting in just a click — simply choose and apply from a great selection of beauty filters.

Quick split mode : Marketers can reduce redundancy by quickly cutting and splitting long clips. Never let a wrong-cut abrupt inspiration anymore.

Support Cineform format : Export clips with upscaled resolution and enhanced details for future editing and color grading.

Enhanced features for Mac users: Improve efficiency with title editing, silence detection, auto beat sync, on-board instruction, and more.

With a goal to simplify creativity, Filmora is constantly upgraded based on the latest trends and users' suggestions, ensuring creators can keep up with the fast-paced digital world by producing high-quality content. Users can edit, add special effects, transition and more to their next videos using the software's simple drag-and-drop interface even with a low learning curve.

Compatibility and Price

The latest release of Wondershare Filmora is compatible with Windows and Mac while pricing starts at $49.99 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visit Filmora and Creative Garage or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

