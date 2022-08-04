CARROLL Founder Provides $4 Million in Year-to-Date Philanthropic Donations

Patrick Carroll, the national real estate investment firm founder, completes recent $1.5 million commitment to UNICEF

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Carroll, founder of national real estate investment and management firm CARROLL, continues to prioritize his philanthropic commitment by donating $4 million to various charities since the beginning of 2022.

Known and recognized nationally as a leader in real estate, Carroll has also built a reputation as a dedicated philanthropist. In 2019, he was awarded the 2019 Stan Dobbs Award for his service-minded philosophy and drive to build strong communities. His resolute commitment to giving back has been felt across the world by numerous communities and causes – especially in the past two years through providing aid to multiple groups impacted in some way by the Covid pandemic.

As a father of three sons, Carroll's perennial focus is his commitment to improving the lives of children. Being involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Tampa, he has seen first-hand the complexities facing the next generation and has pledged ongoing support to organizations that help younger generations succeed. Since the beginning of the year, Carroll has personally donated:

$2.1 million to C.A.R.E. for Special Children, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families of children with special needs

$1.5 million to UNICEF Ukraine

$200,000 to Kicks for Kids for a shoe giveaway for youth in Florida

$100,000 to the Heart Fund, an international nonprofit focused on fighting cardiovascular disease in developing countries

$100,000 for Jesuit High School in Tampa

Later this month, Carroll is teaming up with celebrities, athletes, and business leaders to donate 600 sneakers to the Boys and Girls Club of Miami. The sneakers will be part of a special collection curated by Benjamin Kapelushnik (a.k.a. "the Sneaker Don"), delivered alongside a message of encouragement and life advice from the group as the youths prepare for another school year.

Patrick's spirit of philanthropy is reflected in his company's makeup. This year, the Firm has partnered with Little Free Library to install more than 90 library units throughout its multifamily communities across the country. The Firm's employees also volunteered more than 100 hours to 21 local organizations in the first six months of 2022. In 2021, CARROLL committed to donate $250,000 throughout the next five years to HOPE Atlanta, a local nonprofit dedicated to preventing and fighting homelessness in Atlanta.

About Patrick Carroll

Patrick Carroll is the Founder and CEO of real estate investment company CARROLL, and a nationally recognized leader in the industry. A strong believer in giving back to his community, Patrick serves on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay, as well as donates to more than 50 charities worldwide with a focus on health, wellness, and early childhood development. He strives to be a role model for his three sons, and seeks to show younger generations there are multiple avenues to success. This commitment has created a personal mission to inspire the next generation of young entrepreneurs to prioritize a lifestyle of health and wellness, while also pursuing their dreams. For more information, visit www.mpatrickcarroll.com.

