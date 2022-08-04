GenomOncology and Congenica announce collaborative development of novel Precision Oncology Solution

CLEVELAND, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Congenica, a UK-based digital health company that enables the rapid analysis and interpretation of genomic data, has selected the GenomOncology Precision Oncology Platform for the development of a novel ground-breaking CE-IVD Precision Oncology Solution.

Driven by the increasing adoption of cancer genomics and the growing need to individualize therapeutic recommendations, Congenica is developing a fully automated data analysis application, aimed at transforming the usability and scalability of genomic data for routine oncology clinical practice.

To further enrich decision support capabilities for this novel precision oncology solution, Congenica is collaborating with GenomOncology to provide regional therapy recommendations.

GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform is designed to harmonize the latest precision oncology information, which includes an extensive set of annotations and ontologies, as well as curated public, licensed, and proprietary content and data sets. By incorporating this comprehensive knowledgebase, Congenica will have improved access to curated, precision oncology information from the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and others, to yield data-driven insights and recommendations within their CDS.

Alistair Johnson, Chief Professional Services Officer at Congenica, said: "This collaboration signifies the expansion of Congenica's Clinical Decision Support (CDS) Platform into oncology. Our novel product offers a fully automated future-proof end-to-end solution that unlocks the full potential of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in the clinical oncology space. GenomOncology brings extensive experience in precision oncology care, and its platform has been developed specifically to deliver clinical informatics solutions for cancer. We look forward to working with GenomOncology to further drive precision medicine, delivering high quality patient care and shaping the future of human health."

"Our partnership with Congenica enables us to expand opportunities for precision oncology care at the global level. The extensive information available within the GenomOncology Precision Oncology Platform, combined with the capabilities of the Congenica Clinical Decision Support Platform, will give clinicians and researchers the knowledge needed to provide their patients with the most appropriate care opportunities," said Brad Wertz, Chief Executive Officer at GenomOncology.

About Congenica

Congenica is a digital health company enabling the rapid analysis and interpretation of genomic data, empowering researchers and clinicians to provide life-changing answers that improve wellbeing and disease management. Congenica's world-leading software enables rapid genomic data analysis at scale and is the only product of its kind that has received the CE Mark under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive.

A recognised leader in the genomic analysis of rare diseases and inherited cancer, Congenica is expanding its platform into new indications such as somatic cancer, next generation non- invasive pre-natal diagnosis and wellness, helping to deliver a future where clinical genomics is fully integrated into healthcare.

Based on pioneering research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the UK NHS, Congenica has a global footprint supporting leading international laboratories, academic medical centres and biopharmaceutical companies and is the exclusive Clinical Decision Support partner for the NHS Genomic Medicine Service.

For more information visit www.congenica.com .

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve cancer care. GenomOncology strengthens your precision oncology program by transforming valuable, but unusable data, into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that enhance decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with your internal patient data to provide you the information necessary to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com .

