Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company Reports Rise in Motor Vehicle Accident Claims

Leading lawsuit funding company reports more roadway accidents during summer season

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced an uptick in motor vehicle accidents now that the summer season is well underway. With kids out of school, people are taking advantage of the warm weather to hit the road for their family vacations. Plus, now that Covid restrictions have been reduced, there's been more opportunity to get out into the world again. Unfortunately, however, more cars on the road leads to more car, truck, and bus accidents, prompting an influx of new accident filings.

Plaintiffs in motor vehicle cases are seeking compensation for harm done to their automobiles, and in some cases, their bodies. Legal-Bay stands ready to provide settlement loans to plaintiffs who need cash now.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "Our underwriters have been busy reviewing the elevated number of applications we've received in recent months. Summer usually brings about an uptick in motor vehicle claims, and Legal-Bay stands ready to approve funding for every single one of our clients in need. In the meantime, Legal-Bay cautions drivers to be safe out there."

Legal-Bay remains vigilant in assisting clients with their motor vehicle claims. Their turnaround is among the fastest in the industry, and plaintiffs can usually expect cash-in-hand in as little as 24-48 hours. Additionally, Legal-Bay funds all types of loans for lawsuits including personal injury, dog bites, slips and falls, construction accidents, medical malpractice, judgment on appeal, commercial litigation, contract dispute, and more.

Legal-Bay's pre-settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit "loans" —sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply right now for a loan on lawsuit program, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions you may have.

