Responding to Local Appeal, Save the Storks Hand-Delivers 500 Plush Toys for Young Patients to Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to an urgent radio appeal for stuffed animals to lift the spirits of young patients at Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, local nonprofit organization Save the Storks quickly sprang into action this week, partnering with Beverly Hills Teddy Bear to deliver 500 plush toys. Save the Storks CEO Diane Ferraro, Board Chairman Herb McCarthy, and additional staff members presented the stuffed animals to Children's Hospital Colorado on Wednesday, August 3.

Save the Storks delivers hundreds of plush toys to Children's Hospital Colorado on Wednesday, Aug. 3.(Photo: Save the Storks) (PRNewswire)

"At Save the Storks, it is our desire to see children of all ages thrive," said Ferraro.

Based in Colorado Springs, Save the Storks provides compassion, education and holistic care to women facing unplanned pregnancies. Believing that choosing life doesn't end at birth, Save the Storks supports women and their children through all stages of life, providing practical and emotional support.

Save the Storks' mission is to create a story of hope and empowerment for every woman in an unplanned pregnancy. A nonprofit that began in 2012, with headquarters in Colorado and staff across America, Save the Storks is 100% funded through the support of donors. It equips, educates and trains pregnancy resource centers and churches across the United States to help them empower women to choose life. Save the Storks has captured the imagination of millions with its innovative mobile medical units, known as the Stork Bus. Today there are more than 76 Stork Buses on the road in 28 states.

