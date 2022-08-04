Waymore Casino of Panama selects Table Trac's CasinoTrac system

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waymore Casino of Panama has contracted with Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) to be their casino management system. The Waymore Casino joins the growing number of South American casinos that have chosen Table Trac's casino management system.

"We are excited about the array of new options we will have with the CasinoTrac systems; additionally, we are pleased to be partnering with TableTrac on this project and our future projects as we grow our operations." –Waymore Casino Executive Team.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc. said, "I am very pleased to be serving the Waymore Casino and helping a new casino reach its full potential. They will soon see that the CasinoTrac system is easy to use and easy to own."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has over 145 systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

