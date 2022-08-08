Eastern Communications Names Mark Peters as Vice President of Sales

QUEENS, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Communications Ltd., a leading provider of mission critical communications and services in North America, announced today that Mark Peters has been named Vice President of Sales.

Mark Peters, Vice President of Sales, Eastern Communications Ltd. (PRNewswire)

"As we continue to focus on meeting the increasingly complex needs of our mission critical end users and channel partners nationally, we could not be more thrilled to add Mark to the team," said Michael Orzetti, CEO of Eastern Communications. "Mark combines a highly sophisticated view of our end markets, a legacy of strategic partner-centric growth, and a charismatic approach to leadership that reflects our entire team's values."

"We were deeply impressed with Mark's understanding of our public safety, utility, and transportation end markets. His history of driving growth via disciplined, strategic processes over inherently long sales cycles will be of great benefit to our vendors, channel partners, and end users alike," added Mike Wolf, President of Eastern Communications.

"Continuing my career-long mission of protecting and saving lives, I could not be more excited to support our clients with their mission critical infrastructure and communications requirements for both every day and professional heroes," remarked Peters. "Eastern Communications' track record of success and their achievements in the industry are second to none, and I am honored to join the team in our next chapter of strategic growth as we support our channel partners, vendors, and customers nationwide."

Prior to joining Eastern, Peters held a number of sales leadership roles, most recently serving as Vice President of Sales - North America for Safeguard Medical. He holds a bachelor's degree from Temple University's Fox School of Business, dual majoring in Entrepreneurship and Marketing. He resides in New Jersey, and when not working, loves spending time with his wife, three children, and dog.

About Eastern Communications Ltd.

Over the last six decades, Eastern Communications has evolved from a local spectrum manager to one of the largest mission critical communications technology providers in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, with employees in 11 states and a growing national presence, Eastern's highly specialized technical expertise ensures first-time, every-time critical communication readiness for its partners in the public safety, utilities, transportation, and Federal markets. For more information, visit https://www.easterncommunications.com

Contact: Kayla Burgos

Eastern Communications Ltd.

718.729.2044

Eastern Communications Ltd. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eastern Communications Ltd.