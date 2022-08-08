GIGABYTE Releases 600 series BIOS updates ready for Intel’s upcoming new-gen processors

TAIPEI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to enhance compatibility and performance for the upcoming new processors from Intel, GIGABYTE rolls out BIOS updates in advance for Intel 600 series motherboards. The new BIOS supports Intel's current 12th-generation processors and is also ready for the new-gen processors expected to launch soon. The BIOS update will make a smooth and hassle-free upgrade for the 600 series users as soon as the new processors hit the market.

The new BIOS, covering the entire range of GIGABYTE Z690, B660, and H610 motherboards, adds full support for Intel's upcoming processors. In order to make users' life a lot easier, GIGABYTE optimizes a variety of techniques, such as @BIOS, Q-Flash, and Q-Flash Plus, which are designed to simplify complicated procedures and prevent updating failures. Users can even flash a BIOS file without installing a graphics card, memory, or even processor thanks to these user-friendly techniques that come with GIGABYTE motherboards.

GIGABYTE motherboards have been widely known for their innovative technologies and excellent build quality, making them one of the best options for PC DIY builders. Moreover, GIGABYTE 600 series motherboards have been highly praised by more than 100 media worldwide since the launch last October. The gaming-focused Z690 AORUS and AERO creator series motherboards have been internationally recognized and won multiple Red Dot and iF Design awards. Please visit the GIGABYTE official website https://bit.ly/INTEL600BIOS for more product details.

