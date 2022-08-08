InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Fan Unit for Attics (TLS-212)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to provide ambient air intake and hot air export to reduce heat in my attic," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented the ATTIC REFRESH. My design would conserve energy and reduce energy bills while keeping your attic space cool."

The invention provides an effective fan unit for attics. In doing so, it helps to reduce interior ambient hot air. As a result, it could enhance safety and it could provide energy savings. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for residential and commercial settings. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-212, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

