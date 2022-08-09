CleanSpark Reports Third Quarter FY2022 Financial Results

Third quarter revenue of $31.0 million, net GAAP loss of $(29.3) million and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.2 million; Mined 964 Bitcoin and Increased Hashrate by 22%; Increases 2023 Year-end Hashrate Guidance to 22.4 EH/s

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company"), America's Bitcoin Miner™, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022.

"CleanSpark continued to grow by mining a record number of bitcoin and substantially increasing our hashrate," said Zach Bradford, Chief Executive Officer. "We are optimizing uptime and maximizing profits with our wholly owned locations. We have also made efficient use of our capital by putting new miner purchases to work quickly. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, our results demonstrate the resiliency of our strategy, and we expect to grow in what is otherwise a bear market."

Bradford continued: "In line with our strategy to make CleanSpark a top five publicly traded miner, today we announced two transformative matters. Foremost, we have entered into an asset purchase agreement for the acquisition of a third wholly owned facility, located in Washington, GA. This new facility has 86MW of total capacity, 36MW of which is online and available immediately. An additional 50MW is expected to be available in 2023. We are also announcing that CleanSpark is formally selling its energy business assets. We are now a pure play bitcoin miner. These two announcements represent the closing of one chapter and the opening of another, and I look forward to where our strategic direction is taking us."

"The importance of our Adjusted EBITDA margins is not to be overlooked," said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, CFO. "Our Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was approximately $15 million, which represents margins on revenue of 49%. These are great margins and why we are in the bitcoin mining business. Furthermore, our decision to divest energy assets will allow us to focus our time, people, and resources on our core business."

In connection with the decision to classify its energy business assets as "held for sale," the Company has met the accounting criteria for the energy business to be classified as discontinued operations. All results and comparisons for the periods reported are presented on a continuing operations basis with the energy business reported as discontinued operations in certain statements and schedules accompanying this report.

Q3 Financial Highlights

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenues for the quarter grew to $31.0 million , an increase of 22.0 million, or 243%, from $9.0 million for the same prior year period.

The Company recognized a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , of $(29.3) million increased 76% compared to $(16.7) million for the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $15.2 million , reversing negative Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.7) million from the same prior year period.

The Company also saw sequential revenues decrease in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter. Revenues decreased $6.2 million , or 17%, from the second quarter. Net loss for the third quarter was $(29.3) million , increasing $29.1 million from the second quarter net loss of $(0.2) . Adjusted EBITDA was $15.2 million , decreasing 30% from $21.6 million in the second quarter.

In connection with the reclassification of its energy business as discontinued operations, CleanSpark has recorded an impairment charge of ($10.6) million, which is included in the line item "loss from discontinued operations" in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

Balance Sheet Highlights as of June 30, 2022

Assets

Cash: $2.7 million

Digital Currency: $10.5 million

Total Current assets: $29.4 million

Total Mining assets (including prepaid deposits & deployed miners): $357.4 million

Total Assets: $411.1 million

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities: $20.0 million

Total Liabilities: $34.2 million

Total Stockholders' Equity: $376.9 million

The Company had working capital of $9.5 million and $18.3 million of debt as of June 30, 2022.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold its third quarter 2022 earnings presentation and business update for investors and analysts today, August 9, 2022, at 1:30p.m. PT/4:30p.m. ET.

Webcast URL: https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations/clsk-earnings

The webcast will be accessible for at least 30 days on the Company's website and a transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America's Bitcoin Miner™. Since 2014, we've helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we began applying that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America's Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times' List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release, but are not limited to statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry and business trends, equity compensation, business strategy, plans, market growth and our objectives for future operations.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the success of its digital currency mining activities; the volatile and unpredictable cycles in the emerging and evolving industries in which we operate, increasing difficulty rates for bitcoin mining; bitcoin halving; new or additional governmental regulation; the anticipated delivery dates of new miners; the ability to successfully deploy new miners; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; dependency on third-party power providers for expansion efforts; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized; ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services; the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on logistics and shipping and the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, CleanSpark management believes that providing a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash and non-recurring expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the Company's core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing the Company with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating its own core business operating results over different periods of time.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. Our management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

We are providing supplemental financial measures for (i) non-GAAP adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") that excludes the impact of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, our share-based compensation expense, and impairment of assets, unrealized gains/losses on securities, certain financing costs, other non-cash items, certain non-recurring expenses, and impacts related to discontinued operations; and (ii) non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA that excludes the impact of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, our share-based compensation expense, and impairment of assets, unrealized gains/losses on securities, certain financing costs, other non-cash items, and impacts related to discontinued operations. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and, as a result, these supplemental financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate our business performance and to help make operating decisions.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA excludes (i) impacts of interest, taxes, and depreciation; (ii) significant non-cash expenses such as our share-based compensation expense, unrealized gains/losses on securities, certain financing costs, other non-cash items that we believe are not reflective of our general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment, and the resulting expenses could vary significantly in comparison to other companies; (iii) significant impairment losses related to long-lived and digital assets, which include our bitcoin for which the accounting requires significant estimates and judgment, and the resulting expenses could vary significantly in comparison to other companies; and (iv) and impacts related to discontinued operations that would not be applicable to our future business activities.

Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to material limitations as they are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measurements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For example, we expect that share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, will continue to be a significant recurring expense over the coming years and is an important part of the compensation provided to certain employees, officers, and directors.

We have also excluded impairment losses on assets, including impairments of our digital currency our non-GAAP financial measures, which may continue to occur in future periods as a result of our continued holdings of significant amounts of bitcoin. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation and should be read only in conjunction with our Consolidated Financial Statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. We rely primarily on such Consolidated Financial Statements to understand, manage, and evaluate our business performance and use the non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally.

CLEANSPARK, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









June 30, 2022

(Unaudited)



September 30,

2021

ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash

$ 2,661,682



$ 18,040,327

Accounts receivable, net



102,781





307,067

Inventory



—





79,811

Prepaid expense and other current assets



3,734,586





2,137,803

Digital currency



10,538,120





23,603,210

Derivative investment asset



2,761,780





4,905,656

Investment in equity security



250,000





260,772

Investment in debt security, AFS, at fair value



569,996





494,608

Current assets held for sale



8,829,728





7,897,067

Total current assets

$ 29,448,673



$ 57,726,321















Property and equipment, net

$ 322,185,923



$ 137,477,735

Operating lease right of use asset



1,285,146





1,488,240

Intangible assets, net



6,807,130





9,913,441

Deposits on mining equipment



31,856,635





87,959,910

Other long-term asset



6,587,274





875,536

Goodwill



12,048,419





12,048,419

Long-term assets held for sale



839,624





9,983,519

Total assets

$ 411,058,824



$ 317,473,121















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 12,995,578



$ 6,982,517

Operating lease liability



323,951





256,195

Finance lease liability



274,222





403,410

Acquisition liability



—





300,000

Contingent consideration



—





820,802

Loans payable



5,359,904





—

Dividends payable



20,828





—

Current liabilities held for sale



1,011,811





1,300,098

Total current liabilities

$ 19,986,294



$ 10,063,022

Long-term liabilities











Operating lease liability, net of current portion



977,517





1,235,325

Finance lease liability, net of current portion



249,706





422,679

Loans payable, net of current portion



12,978,512





—

Long-term liabilities held for sale



—





35,629

Total liabilities

$ 34,192,029



$ 11,756,655















Stockholders' equity











Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 41,300,241 and

37,395,945 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and

September 30, 2021, respectively



41,299





37,394

Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series A

shares; 2,000,000 authorized; 1,750,000 and 1,750,000 issued and outstanding

as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively



1,750





1,750

Additional paid-in capital



530,506,510





444,074,832

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



69,996





(5,392)

Accumulated deficit



(153,752,760)





(138,392,118)

Total stockholders' equity



376,866,795





305,716,466















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 411,058,824



$ 317,473,121



CLEANSPARK, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)









For the three months ended



For the nine months ended





June 30,

2022



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2022



June 30,

2021

Revenues, net























Digital currency mining revenue, net

$ 30,941,726



$ 8,649,440



$ 104,882,043



$ 16,098,643

Other services revenue



86,055





402,628





469,518





1,209,616

Total revenues, net



31,027,781





9,052,068





105,351,561





17,308,259



























Costs and expenses























Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)



10,341,026





1,147,281





24,607,950





2,161,937

Professional fees



1,432,747





1,939,907





5,588,980





5,835,434

Payroll expenses



7,617,576





10,959,362





24,209,787





15,418,166

General and administrative expenses



2,113,414





1,194,340





6,708,440





2,938,543

(Gain) on disposal of assets



—





—





(642,691)





—

Other impairment expense (related to Digital Currency)



4,418,714





3,720,481





11,452,405





3,720,481

Realized (gain) loss on sale of digital currency



5,234,482





(36,438)





(2,026,427)





(672,065)

Depreciation and amortization



14,811,291





2,107,449





32,659,747





3,553,945

Total costs and expenses



45,969,250





21,032,382





102,558,191





32,956,441



























Income (loss) from operations



(14,941,469)





(11,980,314)





2,793,370





(15,648,182)



























Other income (expense)























Other income



—





1,414





308,038





542,235

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



—





—





345,791





—

Realized gain on sale of equity security



—





105,908





665





105,908

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity security



—





(170,586)





(1,847)





98,914

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative security



(1,032,579)





(2,060,774)





(2,143,876)





5,319,361

Interest income



52,355





48,242





137,608





150,705

Interest expense



(314,383)





(18,885)





(374,959)





(46,299)

Total other income (expense)



(1,294,607)





(2,094,681)





(1,728,580)





6,170,824



























Income (loss) before income tax (expense) or benefit



(16,236,076)





(14,074,995)





1,064,790





(9,477,358)

Income tax expense



—





—





—





—

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (16,236,076)



$ (14,074,995)



$ 1,064,790



$ (9,477,358)



























Discontinued operations























Loss from discontinued operations

$ (13,104,147)



$ (2,602,132)



$ (16,089,993)



$ (6,967,261)

Income tax (expense) or benefit



—





—





—





—

Loss on discontinued operations

$ (13,104,147)



$ (2,602,132)



$ (16,089,993)



$ (6,967,261)



























Net loss

$ (29,340,223)



$ (16,677,127)



$ (15,025,203)



$ (16,444,619)



























Preferred stock dividends



—





—





335,439





177,505



























Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (29,340,223)



$ (16,677,127)



$ (15,360,642)



$ (16,622,124)



























Other comprehensive income



28,796





—





75,388





—



























Total comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (29,311,427)



$ (16,677,127)



$ (15,285,254)



$ (16,622,124)



























Income (loss) from continuing operations per common share - basic

$ (0.39)



$ (0.41)



$ 0.02



$ (0.35)



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



41,277,090





34,014,221





41,010,826





27,355,111



























Income (loss) from continuing operations per common share - diluted

$ (0.39)





(0.41)



$ 0.02





(0.35)



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



41,277,090





34,014,221





41,092,028





27,355,111



























Loss on discontinued operations per common share - basic

$ (0.32)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.39)



$ (0.25)



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



41,277,090





34,014,221





41,010,826





27,355,111



























Loss on discontinued operations per common share - diluted

$ (0.32)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.39)



$ (0.25)



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



41,277,090





34,014,221





41,092,028





27,355,111



CLEANSPARK, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)





Three months ended June 30,



2022



2021 Revenues, net









Digital currency mining revenue, net

$ 30,941,726



$ 8,649,440 Other services revenue



86,055





402,628 Total revenues, net

$ 31,027,781



$ 9,052,068











Net loss

$ (29,340,223)



$ (16,677,127) Adjustments:













Loss on discontinued operations

$ 13,104,147



$ 2,602,132 Other impairment expense (related to Digital Currency)



4,418,714





3,720,481 Depreciation and amortization



14,811,291





2,107,449 Stock based compensation



5,212,776





3,399,371 Other income



—





(1,414) Change in fair value of contingent consideration



—





— Realized loss (gain) on sale of digital currency



5,234,482





(36,438) Realized gain on sale of equity security



—





(105,908) Unrealized gain on equity security



—





170,586 Unrealized loss on derivative security



1,032,579





2,060,774 Interest income

(52,355)



(48,242) Interest expense

314,383



18,885 One-time legal fees related to litigation

143,378



1,054,814 One-time legal fees related to financing & business development transactions

189,101



— Severance expenses

102,117



— Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,170,390



$ (1,734,637)





Three months ended March 31, 2022 Revenues, net



Digital currency mining revenue, net

$ 36,965,739 Other services revenue



233,494 Total revenues, net

$ 37,199,233





Net loss

$ (170,735) Adjustments:





Gain on discontinued operations

$ (103,208) Other impairment expense (related to Digital Currency)



811,345 Depreciation and amortization



11,377,734 Stock based compensation



6,553,984 Other income



(308,038) Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(290,249) Realized gain on sale of digital currency



2,733,882 Realized gain on sale of equity security



— Unrealized loss on equity security



— Unrealized gain on derivative security



1,410,146 Interest income

(51,782) Interest expense

7,311 Gain on disposal of assets

(860,861) One-time legal fees related to litigation

116,377 One-time legal fees related to financing & business development transactions

41,047 Severance expenses

288,588 Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 21,555,541

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Schultz, Executive Chairman

ir@cleanspark.com

Media Contacts

Isaac Holyoak

pr@cleanspark.com

BlocksBridge Consulting

Nishant Sharma

cleanspark@blocksbridge.com

View original content:

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.