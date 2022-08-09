Cyrusher E-Bikes Localize Logistics and Installation Services in France to Solve the "Last Mile" Problem

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadly speaking, the "last mile" of a product's journey to the customer refers to logistics, installation, and after-sales service. Cyrusher Electric Bikes offers a direct local delivery and installation service in France to solve this problem and give customers a higher quality product delivery. This service model is provided by Cyrusher's local team in France, which is a standardized service team. They will send a truck transport service, and the truck will have the Cyrusher brand and the team's contact information. There are two options for logistics and installation services. Option one is free delivery, but no installation service is included. Option two costs 75 Euros to complete the home delivery and installation service. The basic process of this service model is systematic. Local team members in France receive orders and choose the best route according to the customer's delivery address to achieve fast delivery and convenient installation services. This service model enables more efficient delivery of products. Cyrusher's French team has a comprehensive sales service. If you need any repair during the warranty period, you can call the local team in France to request a repair, which will solve your worries. For customers who buy Cyrusher e-bikes, the French local team's trucks are in the mobile process of transportation and distribution. The team can communicate more directly with the customer to popularize the performance related to the e-bike and his notes on assembly. In addition, with the mobile location change of the French local team's truck, it can meet customers' needs in different regions and test ride anytime and anywhere. They are allowing customers to experience the product's performance realistically.

Regarding Cyrusher's e-bike products, the team has also been focusing on the user's experience with the products, continuously upgrading the performance and design of the products. Here are two of Cyrusher's most popular full suspension fat tire ebike models, the Cyrusher XF900 and Kommoda. The XF900 and Kommoda are common pairing choices for customers in the straddle and straight stride e-bike series.

The Cyrusher XF900 is an all-terrain, fat-tire e-bike. The most attractive feature of the e-bike is the motorcycle-style suspension fork at the front of the e-bike, which is the top of the line for Cyrusher e-bikes. The fat tire and full suspension configuration allow the rider to ride more comfortably and steadily in an all-terrain environment. a 48V 17A removable lithium-ion battery powers the Cyrusher XF900, and the powerful 750W motor allows the rider to run at a variety of speeds, seeing that the product also shows extraordinary charm in terms of performance.

The Cyrusher Kommoda is the latest crossover e-bike to be launched. Visually, the Kommoda's design appeals to many e-bike enthusiasts. Having a quality 750W motor makes the rider ride with more assisted power when riding on bumpy and rugged hills, and the battery life performs well. What's more interesting is that it has fat tires and full suspension. It can go with the flow and be stable on gravel or bumpy trails. For shorter riders or riders with limited mobility to get on and off the bike more efficiently, this electric bike reflects Cyrusher's thinking about different people using electric bikes and meeting people's needs.

The Cyrusher brand has been established for eight years. Its mission is to create personal mobility products that look amazing and are fun to use, emboldening a new active lifestyle for many people wherever they may be. Cyrusher has always been determined to use the most affordable price and high-quality products to the service of cyclists who love riding. From the beginning of bicycle parts sales to a valuable and excellent electric bike brand, the process is challenging, but because of persistence and love, Cyrusher has grown step by step to become an excellent brand that can meet the needs of electric bike development. The team has produced more professional electric bikes through consistent efforts over the years. The products have passed international quality tests and met CE, UL, Rhos, and Fcc standards. The brand has also received registration and recognition in Australia, China, EU, Japan, Korea and USA. Cyrusher is headquartered in Shenzhen, China's Silicon Valley, with distribution centers in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Japan, as well as offline store test rides in several countries, including the US, UK, and France. The team has always been meticulous in its professionalism and relentless in its efforts to give back to every customer who loves Cyrusher with quality products and thoughtful service. Service is the most critical thing for a brand, and Cyrusher electric bikes are excellent in the quality of the products and achieve the ultimate in service. The local team in France is a perfect example of how Cyrusher always puts the customer experience first to meet customers' needs to the fullest extent.

