Four Additions Further Expand Anchin Team in Key Practices of Tax, Private Client and Valuation

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premiere New-York based full-service accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that four experienced professionals have recently joined the firm. James D. Lockhart and Raymond Haller were admitted as Partners, while Peter L. Lohrey has joined as a Director, and Sean Miller as a Senior Manager. These additions to the management group bring new experience, capabilities and leadership to the firm's Real Estate; Consumer Products; Litigation, Forensic and Valuation; and Private Client teams.

This announcement follows quickly on the heels of Anchin's announcement about its new office opening in Florida. The Firm is excited to continue to invest in key talent to bolster its existing teams, which will help the Firm better serve its growing and sophisticated client base. "The expertise of these key additions demonstrates Anchin's commitment to providing depth of experience to enable above-and-beyond service excellence to our clients. These strategic hires are already contributing to the firm's growth and I look forward to their continuing impact," said Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner.

James D. Lockhart, CPA, J.D., LL.M is a Tax Partner in the firm's Real Estate Practice. He has extensive experience in public accounting advising real estate companies. His financial experience combined with his legal background allows him to bring a unique perspective to his clients. James has extensive experience providing guidance to clients on federal, state, local, personal, and business tax. He specializes in advising on investment and development due diligence, financing, tax and business structuring, and exit strategies. He works alongside his clients to provide them with cutting-edge tax advice, help them save money and grow their business.

Raymond Haller, CPA, is a Tax Partner in the Consumer Products Group at Anchin. He has over 25 years of experience in tax planning and structuring, tax consequences, succession planning and tax structuring of mergers and acquisitions. His succession planning expertise ranges from inter-generational transfers of interests in a tax efficient manner, to ESOPs, to buyouts. Ray has deep experience advising clients in the Manufacturing & Distribution, Construction, Real Estate, and Professional Services industries.

Peter L. Lohrey, PhD, CVA, CDBV is a Director in the Litigation, Forensic and Valuation Services (LFVS) group at Anchin. He has more than 35 years of experience in the forensic accounting and valuation profession, specializing in fair value reporting matters, commercial damage calculations, and business valuations for tax and litigation purposes. Peter specializes in a wide array of consulting services, including business valuations in connection with transactions, financial reporting, estate and gift taxes, bankruptcy and commercial damage claims. He also has experience providing litigation services and helps multinational entities on transfer pricing issues.

Sean Miller, CPA, is a Family Office Support Senior Manager and member of Anchin's Private Client Group. Sean specializes in delivering various accounting, tax and advisory services to family offices, financial services executives, entertainment professionals, real estate developers, owners of privately held companies and wealthy individuals and families. He keeps current on the big-picture issues of importance to his clients, including the ever-changing tax and regulatory landscape, estate planning, philanthropic and next generation planning, and assists with the day-to-day functions such as bill payment services, tax reporting and payroll.

As Anchin's client base grows and diversifies, we are excited to broaden our capabilities to address the expanding needs.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly-focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of 450, including 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

