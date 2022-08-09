Fresh Clean Threads Unveils New Brand Identity to Align with Growing Direct-to-Consumer Apparel Business

San Diego-Based Fresh Clean Tees Rebrands to Fresh Clean Threads as Product Offerings Continue to Expand; Brand Strengthens its Commitment to Quality and Customers

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading direct-to-consumer men's apparel brand, Fresh Clean Tees, today announced their official name change to Fresh Clean Threads, along with debuting their new logo and rebranded website. Since its launch as a tee subscription program in 2015, the rapidly growing brand has applied its quality, size inclusivity and fit-first approach to henleys, polos, pullovers, socks and more. With the debut of the Fresh Clean Threads name, the brand's refreshed identity will now more closely align with its robust and continually evolving product line.

"We've worked hard to expand our product line and want our branding to reflect that," said Matthew Parvis, co-founder and CEO of Fresh Clean Threads. "We're proud of our growth and that we can continue to bring top-of-the-line apparel to our customers at affordable prices. We're looking forward to what's to come, and this name change is just the beginning."

The outstanding quality Fresh Clean Threads consumers have grown accustomed to comes from the belief that every thread counts. Sustained commitment to using the highest quality threads, fabrics and construction ensures the durability that Fresh Clean Threads is known for. The excellence Fresh Clean Tees has offered for nearly eight years will continue as Fresh Clean Threads and will be held as the standard for future apparel pieces.

"As we continue to expand our offerings and work to bring more quality and affordable products to our loyal customers, an all-encompassing name made sense for the current state and future growth of the brand" said Melissa Parvis, co-founder and president of Fresh Clean Threads. "We're grateful we've been able to offer more than just tees and are excited to continue to roll out new items. This new name underscores our growth and where we are headed."

While recognizing the importance of every single thread, Fresh Clean Threads also recognizes the impact of every step in the production process. The company is committed to reducing its carbon impact and has implemented company-wide sustainability initiatives, including transitioning to 100% recyclable packaging and removing single-use plastic elements. Every factory in the Fresh Clean Threads supply chain is certified by Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), guaranteeing the work environment is socially and ethically responsible. As part of the brand's continued goal to replace their clothing's synthetics with organic and sustainable fabrics by 2025, Fresh Clean Threads launched its Eco Fresh Tee earlier this year.

The rebrand will not impact the retailer's commitment to helping men look good and feel good without spending a fortune. The complete range of Fresh Clean Threads apparel is available with tees starting at prices as low as $19. The entire collection is available for purchase exclusively on FreshCleanThreads.com. For more information on Fresh Clean Threads and its latest products, please visit FreshCleanThreads.com.

About Fresh Clean Threads

Fresh Clean Threads is a direct-to-consumer men's clothing company launched in 2015 by husband-and-wife duo Matthew and Melissa Parvis that focuses on creating quality, comfortable, convenient, and affordable men's basics. With a mission to help men look good and feel great without spending a fortune, Fresh Clean Threads empowers men to feel confident in how they dress, so they can explore, conquer and live life to the fullest. The brand offers various styles of tees, tanks, long sleeves, outerwear, and socks with individual purchases as well as subscription-based options. With a company pillar rooted in sustainability, Fresh Clean Threads is consistently assessing its business practices, manufacturing processes and community relations to ensure they are delivering on the promise to be a solution to the current sustainability problem within the fashion industry. More information is available at FreshCleanThreads.com.

